Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2355274 times)

Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35720 on: Yesterday at 09:52:29 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:50:01 am
At worst they'll get a paltry fine. The records books will still record all of their tainted titles. And Pep won't resign because the owners lied to him.

Absolutely pointless giving Man City a fine and the Premier League know it. As I said above, if City gets off with this the Premier League will be unable to punish any other club for anything ever again. They'll have to be made an example of otherwise the game will be well and truly gone. A lot rests on the outcome of this.
Online jillc

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35721 on: Yesterday at 10:00:29 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:50:01 am
At worst they'll get a paltry fine. The records books will still record all of their tainted titles. And Pep won't resign because the owners lied to him.

I bet you are one of those people who also said they'd never get charged in the first place.
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35722 on: Yesterday at 10:05:54 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:00:29 am
I bet you are one of those people who also said they'd never get charged in the first place.

I just don't get their line of thinking. If the PL were going to just fine them, they'd have already done it, rather than go through this.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35723 on: Yesterday at 10:09:28 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:00:29 am
I bet you are one of those people who also said they'd never get charged in the first place.

Pretty sure I'm not. But you keep that bet going sunshine.

If you're so sure that there will be some sort of substantial punishment by the FA then why don't you detail it here.
Online jillc

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35724 on: Yesterday at 10:13:41 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:09:28 am
Pretty sure I'm not. But you keep that bet going sunshine.

If you're so sure that there will be some sort of substantial punishment by the FA then why don't you detail it here.

I have put plenty on here from journalists who have been following this story from years on end. Go back a few pages and see all the Miguel Delaney and Nick Harris stuff I have put on which highlights exactly what could happen to them. We are in a situation we've never been in before and that is why there is a huge number of options that the authorities could do, providing the case is proved. Loss of points, stripping of titles, relegation, fines the sky is the limit on this particular subject. Which is why its crazy for people to claim nothing will happen or they will just get a fine. Football has never been in this position before.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35725 on: Yesterday at 10:16:18 am »
Hopefully this doesn't drag out much longer and a decision is made.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35726 on: Yesterday at 10:19:44 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:13:41 am
I have put plenty on here from journalists who have been following this story from years on end. Go back a few pages and see all the Miguel Delaney and Nick Harris stuff I have put on which highlights exactly what could happen to them. We are in a situation we've never been in before and that is why there is a huge number of options that the authorities could do, providing the case is proved. Loss of points, stripping of titles, relegation, fines the sky is the limit on this particular subject. Which is why its crazy for people to claim nothing will happen or they will just get a fine. Football has never been in this position before.

Quote
providing the case is proved

Online jillc

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35727 on: Yesterday at 10:20:20 am »
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35728 on: Yesterday at 10:45:25 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:19:44 am


I don't understand those that question this at all, that City will be punished - the league have been through the books (those they were given access to) and have found enough evidence to charge City with 115 points.  There is surely no prospect of any "not guilty" verdicts as in a case of law, as the league formulate the rules and have already decided City are in breach of them.

Just need them to pull their fingers out and throw the fuckers into the National League, stripping their titles in the meantime.  Government shouldn't be able to intervene as the club will still exist in the football league, just at the bottom end of the pyramid.  If the Gov do get involved, to placate their golden goose, then football is 100% fucked and gone from the people.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35729 on: Yesterday at 10:46:24 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:13:41 am
I have put plenty on here from journalists who have been following this story from years on end. Go back a few pages and see all the Miguel Delaney and Nick Harris stuff I have put on which highlights exactly what could happen to them. We are in a situation we've never been in before and that is why there is a huge number of options that the authorities could do, providing the case is proved. Loss of points, stripping of titles, relegation, fines the sky is the limit on this particular subject. Which is why its crazy for people to claim nothing will happen or they will just get a fine. Football has never been in this position before.

Nothing will happen meaning it won't stop City. They will happily take the punishments as long as they can keep their sponsors. You see the issue here ? taking the hit for a season or even two is nothing if they can keep dominating the 15 years after because they still can generate revenue from companies linked to their owners. 
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35730 on: Yesterday at 10:49:30 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:46:24 am
Nothing will happen meaning it won't stop City. They will happily take the punishments as long as they can keep their sponsors. You see the issue here ? taking the hit for a season or even two is nothing if they can keep dominating the 15 years after because they still can generate revenue from companies linked to their owners.

I don't think they will happily take any punishments if they get found guilty of cheating on a grand scale. They will have to be ejected from the PL. If that doesn't happen, then the PL is done and teams will leave. And if it does, they'll be consigned to lower leagues for a while. How attractive will the sportswashing project look then?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35731 on: Yesterday at 10:56:09 am »
The scary thing is, that the 100+ charges levelled against them is most likely the tip of the iceberg, their cheating is way worse than any of us can imagine, just have a think about what we don't know?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35732 on: Yesterday at 11:06:47 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:27:41 am
Personally, I think the only way oil clubs are stopped, is if fans up and down the country temporarily park rivalries, and come together to form an organised protest. Everyone would need to be involved though. I.E. the moderators of fan forums, all the big YouTube personalities, podcasters and blog writers. If they all bought into it and created some sort of movement then the PL would have no choice but to throw the book at City

Perhaps it could be something along the lines of home fans refusing to go in the ground when City come to play? Or at the very least, have everyone walk out with 7 minutes to go, in protest of the 7 titles they've stolen through their blatant flaunting of FFP. Anything that would make the footballing authorities realise that we the fans (i.e. their customers) are not going to sit back and allow our respective clubs to be fucked over by greed and incompetence

It'll be interesting to see how the AFTV gang deal with being swindled out of a title after spending almost 2 decades without one. Because in fairness to Arsenal, if we were living in the pre-oil money era, they'd more than likely be champions elect. I'm just sitting back now, quietly confident that all of the pain and frustration that we experienced is now in the post for them. It could well be the spark that ignites some sort of fan backlash. Lord knows, they have the popularity and scale of platform to fo it. Let's see

While I agree with you, sportswashing arrived in this country just at the right time for it to flourish. We live in times of insane greed and self-interest. A time when the masses are more divided than ever. Deliberately divided too. A divided population squabbles amongst itself while the abusers at the top cream off everything and abuse their power.

Sadly, football fans in general are far too busy taunting each other over the poverty that exists in every village, town and city and taunting each other over fatal tragedies. It seems most would rather do that than come together to save the game they say they love. We also see fans of even the biggest clubs in the country begging for a murdering sportswasher of their own. Those people don't care about football. They care only about themselves and getting into a position of being able to lord it over others.

For people to come together there has to be principles we can all agree on. We have to care about the greater good rather than just ourselves. Sadly though, we live in times where principles are thin on the ground and selfish greed is the new god. Who'd have believed that fanbases from the great, working class cities of Newcastle and Manchester could abandon all decency and embrace murdering, human-rights abusing, homophobic despots just because they buy them shiny pots and the opportunity to brag? You sort of expected it from Chelsea because they are largely raving Tories and fascists. I'd have expected more from the likes of Mancunians and Geordies though.

Unfortunately, greed, bragging and self-interest are the zeitgeist, so the population is absolutely ripe for being used by sportswashers just like it's used as useful idiots by the right and far-right. Rich abusers know that they can buy people very cheaply by throwing them a few peanuts. Look at how they have a quarter of Manchester and virtually all of Newcastle in their pockets by buying a few tin pots and the opportunity to brag over their sporting rivals. We also see Man United's vast following sat on the subs bench hoping Qatar sportswash them too so they can join in. Everton fans have been on their knees praying for a sportswasher to replace Putin's mate as well. They'd sell what little is left of their souls in order to worship at the feet of a murdering oil state. It costs the sportswashers comparative peanuts to buy people who will abandon any principles they had for a run at the CL and the title. That's the world we live in. Thatcher's world of everyone for themselves. No such thing as coming together for the common good. Just interest in the good of the self.

It really is a tragic state of affairs, not just for football, but for society itself.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:10:12 am by Son of Spion »
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35733 on: Yesterday at 11:41:37 am »
Brilliant post Spion.
Offline Zlen

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35734 on: Yesterday at 11:47:16 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:56:09 am
The scary thing is, that the 100+ charges levelled against them is most likely the tip of the iceberg, their cheating is way worse than any of us can imagine, just have a think about what we don't know?

Exactly.
Which is why PL should focus on getting the required documents from 2018 onwards. Basically use this string of charges to get them to release the papers and cooperate - or be expelled from the competition. Out of all charges levelled at them - refusing to cooperate is the worst. Its a direct and loud Fuck you to the entire competition and all other teams participating in it. Its them saying We own this - not you.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35735 on: Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 11:47:16 am
Exactly.
Which is why PL should focus on getting the required documents from 2018 onwards. Basically use this string of charges to get them to release the papers and cooperate - or be expelled from the competition. Out of all charges levelled at them - refusing to cooperate is the worst. Its a direct and loud Fuck you to the entire competition and all other teams participating in it. Its them saying We own this - not you.

Man Newcastle recently getting sponsored by Noon who are 50% owned by PIF and close to getting sponsored by another middle eastern company, this is a bigger fuck you. I don't know how can anyone have faith in the PL.
Offline taylorb1991

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35736 on: Yesterday at 12:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:27:41 am
Personally, I think the only way oil clubs are stopped, is if fans up and down the country temporarily park rivalries, and come together to form an organised protest. Everyone would need to be involved though. I.E. the moderators of fan forums, all the big YouTube personalities, podcasters and blog writers. If they all bought into it and created some sort of movement then the PL would have no choice but to throw the book at City

Perhaps it could be something along the lines of home fans refusing to go in the ground when City come to play? Or at the very least, have everyone walk out with 7 minutes to go, in protest of the 7 titles they've stolen through their blatant flaunting of FFP. Anything that would make the footballing authorities realise that we the fans (i.e. their customers) are not going to sit back and allow our respective clubs to be fucked over by greed and incompetence

It'll be interesting to see how the AFTV gang deal with being swindled out of a title after spending almost 2 decades without one. Because in fairness to Arsenal, if we were living in the pre-oil money era, they'd more than likely be champions elect. I'm just sitting back now, quietly confident that all of the pain and frustration that we experienced is now in the post for them. It could well be the spark that ignites some sort of fan backlash. Lord knows, they have the popularity and scale of platform to fo it. Let's see


This is definitely what needs to happen. A full scale campaign, all supporters should come together and put rivalries to one side to rid the sport of this cancer. It needs to be visible though, either backed by people in the public eye to grab the attention of the masses or set up by someone who has contacts with numerous fam groups across the country. It's time the Premier League officials who've let this happen realise state ownership will not be tolerated anymore
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35737 on: Yesterday at 12:13:36 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 12:07:28 pm

This is definitely what needs to happen. A full scale campaign, all supporters should come together and put rivalries to one side to rid the sport of this cancer. It needs to be visible though, either backed by people in the public eye to grab the attention of the masses or set up by someone who has contacts with numerous fam groups across the country. It's time the Premier League officials who've let this happen realise state ownership will not be tolerated anymore
All supporters should come together, but with this being the "banter lulz" generation of supporters, they wouldn't be able to agree on the colour of shite, never mind have a unified front against the cheats.
Online jillc

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35738 on: Yesterday at 12:19:40 pm »
I don't really understand this idea of all supporters coming together to be honest. Mainly because football is such a divided community now. There are so many clubs out there who are running to an entirely different lifestyle to the bigger clubs. What's the motivation in them joining with the bigger clubs now when they have been pretty much stuffed, knowing they have no chance of competing anyway? You would have to be prepared to change football from the top to the bottom, to give those fans a piece of the action. But that's not going to happen because too many clubs have been accustomed to getting their own ways now. Also, would we be prepared to give certain things ups in order to make it a more overall competitive league? Perhaps a question for everyone to consider.
Offline taylorb1991

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35739 on: Yesterday at 12:39:56 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:19:40 pm
I don't really understand this idea of all supporters coming together to be honest. Mainly because football is such a divided community now. There are so many clubs out there who are running to an entirely different lifestyle to the bigger clubs. What's the motivation in them joining with the bigger clubs now when they have been pretty much stuffed, knowing they have no chance of competing anyway? You would have to be prepared to change football from the top to the bottom, to give those fans a piece of the action. But that's not going to happen because too many clubs have been accustomed to getting their own ways now. Also, would we be prepared to give certain things ups in order to make it a more overall competitive league? Perhaps a question for everyone to consider.

Fans were united against the Super League, partly because the media and public figures stirred it up. State ownership is more of a danger to the game than the Super League ever was
Online jillc

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35740 on: Yesterday at 12:40:44 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 12:39:56 pm
Fans were united against the Super League, partly because the media and public figures stirred it up. State ownership is more of a danger to the game than the Super League ever was

That was mainly the bigger team's fans though. The fans from the other clubs wanted us all booted out.
Online tubby

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35741 on: Yesterday at 12:51:55 pm »
With the proposed super league was the fans of smaller PL clubs were against it because it was just another potential gravy train for the big clubs and might've even been a closed shop with the smaller clubs getting fucked over.

If you tried to arrange some sort of movement with the PL fanbases against what City have done, you'd get complete disinterest from the fans of smaller clubs, who'll just see it as Liverpool, Utd, Arsenal, traditional big clubs, upset that others have broken through that glass ceiling, even if it is by cheating.  The lower down the table you go, the less fans care about what's happening at the top end.
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35742 on: Yesterday at 12:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm
Man Newcastle recently getting sponsored by Noon who are 50% owned by PIF and close to getting sponsored by another middle eastern company, this is a bigger fuck you. I don't know how can anyone have faith in the PL.

Its not really comparable to ADFC as its not a piss taking deal (yet). The sleeve sponsorship was £7.5 million, the shirt deal is £25 million. Ours are around £10 million and in excess of £40 million for the shirt. I have no issue with Noon sponsoring them, same as I'd have no issues with the Boston Globe sponsoring us, so long as there is no cheating, ie no funnelling of money into the company then funnelling into the club.

Abu Dhabi take the piss, they invent companies or they pay massively over inflated deals out of their own pocket. Its in the emails that they give the money to Etihad that they then give back to City, so we know its the same with every company.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35743 on: Yesterday at 01:50:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:58:08 pm
Its not really comparable to ADFC as its not a piss taking deal (yet). The sleeve sponsorship was £7.5 million, the shirt deal is £25 million. Ours are around £10 million and in excess of £40 million for the shirt. I have no issue with Noon sponsoring them, same as I'd have no issues with the Boston Globe sponsoring us, so long as there is no cheating, ie no funnelling of money into the company then funnelling into the club.

Abu Dhabi take the piss, they invent companies or they pay massively over inflated deals out of their own pocket. Its in the emails that they give the money to Etihad that they then give back to City, so we know its the same with every company.
Told the PL in 2010 the Etihad deal was 40 million a year for 10 years, 2 years after inking it they upped it to 67 million a year, by 2018 it was £140 million a year according to the CAS trial.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35744 on: Yesterday at 01:54:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:58:08 pm
Its not really comparable to ADFC as its not a piss taking deal (yet). The sleeve sponsorship was £7.5 million, the shirt deal is £25 million. Ours are around £10 million and in excess of £40 million for the shirt. I have no issue with Noon sponsoring them, same as I'd have no issues with the Boston Globe sponsoring us, so long as there is no cheating, ie no funnelling of money into the company then funnelling into the club.

Abu Dhabi take the piss, they invent companies or they pay massively over inflated deals out of their own pocket. Its in the emails that they give the money to Etihad that they then give back to City, so we know its the same with every company.

Let's talk years from now when Newcastle are the the second or third highest revenue in the world.

Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35745 on: Yesterday at 08:26:50 pm »
Offline Zlen

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35746 on: Yesterday at 08:28:30 pm »
Jesus wept.
What minute is that?
Online JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35747 on: Yesterday at 08:28:41 pm »
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35748 on: Yesterday at 08:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 08:26:50 pm


Definitely look like they need a few thousand more seats adding.
Online jillc

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35749 on: Yesterday at 08:41:25 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 08:29:47 pm
Definitely look like they need a few thousand more seats adding.

To be fair quite a few people haven't got enough seats to put their feet up on.  8)
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35750 on: Yesterday at 08:43:55 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:41:25 pm
To be fair quite a few people haven't got enough seats to put their feet up on.  8)

 ;D ;D
Online JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35751 on: Yesterday at 08:54:56 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:41:25 pm
To be fair quite a few people haven't got enough seats to put their feet up on.  8)
;D

We joke, but this is the English champions, the club with the biggest commercial income in world football.
Cheating bastards.
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35752 on: Today at 12:13:34 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:51:55 pm
With the proposed super league was the fans of smaller PL clubs were against it because it was just another potential gravy train for the big clubs and might've even been a closed shop with the smaller clubs getting fucked over.

If you tried to arrange some sort of movement with the PL fanbases against what City have done, you'd get complete disinterest from the fans of smaller clubs, who'll just see it as Liverpool, Utd, Arsenal, traditional big clubs, upset that others have broken through that glass ceiling, even if it is by cheating.  The lower down the table you go, the less fans care about what's happening at the top end.

Then the focus needs to be on showing the teams on the lower end of the table that it affects them, too. How many points have relegation teams lost to City? How many Europa spots have been missed out by teams because of City's dominance in the top 4? I know it looks like the money only affects the top teams, but as with most things, it's not at all a singular issue. It is a ripple effect that changes the outcomes for all teams in the PL.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35753 on: Today at 12:40:20 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 12:13:34 am
Then the focus needs to be on showing the teams on the lower end of the table that it affects them, too. How many points have relegation teams lost to City? How many Europa spots have been missed out by teams because of City's dominance in the top 4? I know it looks like the money only affects the top teams, but as with most things, it's not at all a singular issue. It is a ripple effect that changes the outcomes for all teams in the PL.

Well, because of Man City, the following teams have so far missed out on the Champions League:

Tottenham - 3 seasons
Arsenal - 3 seasons
Leicester - 2 seasons
Newcastle - 1 season
Everton - 1 season
Man Utd - 1 season
Chelsea - 1 season

The Premier League could have looked very different without the cheaters. All of these clubs have the reason to hate Man City ...
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35754 on: Today at 01:01:15 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:28:30 pm
Jesus wept.
What minute is that?

Looks like kick-off.

Online rob1966

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35755 on: Today at 09:04:06 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:50:39 pm
Told the PL in 2010 the Etihad deal was 40 million a year for 10 years, 2 years after inking it they upped it to 67 million a year, by 2018 it was £140 million a year according to the CAS trial.

The initial one should have triggered alarm bells and they should have been jumped on then. The world record deal at the time was about £160 million, a £400 million deal was taking the piss, especially for such a small club.
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #35756 on: Today at 09:07:50 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:40:20 am
Well, because of Man City, the following teams have so far missed out on the Champions League:

Tottenham - 3 seasons
Arsenal - 3 seasons
Leicester - 2 seasons
Newcastle - 1 season
Everton - 1 season
Man Utd - 1 season
Chelsea - 1 season

The Premier League could have looked very different without the cheaters. All of these clubs have the reason to hate Man City ...

That's the problem right there. They all know that they have been fucked over by City, yet stand back and laugh at anyone but Liverpool.

Same in politics, it's all the Albanians fault, not the c*nts in govt who've been fucking the country for 12 years. Too stupid to see it.
