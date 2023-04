Mate of mine at work is starting to get into football. I asked him if he had a team yet and he went, "oh I dunno... I like Man City...". I just flat out said no, you can't do that, check out the 100+ charges against them, they are outright cheats (plus it's fucking soft just picking the team that wins it every year, but I didn't say that). Hopefully he does his background and chooses a better team, even if its their neighbours. He'll probably pick Newcastle.