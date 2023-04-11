« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
April 11, 2023, 10:33:46 pm
Quote from: decosabute on April 11, 2023, 10:24:34 pm
Great as always from him, and one of the only times I've seen questions appear about the players themselves.

I've always found it absolutely mad that they're just given a free pass. A lot of these guys (especially DeBruyne and Haaland) would have their choice of any club on earth. They choose a fake, financially doped, sportswash vehicle who can't even fill their own stadium while claiming to 'earn' the most money of any club in Europe. The players know who their owners are, what they stand for, and what City is about, and they just take the extra money anyway.

Any respect they've earned as footballers goes out the window for me when they throw away their talent on a 'project' like that. Fuck them.

I remember seeing DeBruyne at one of City's league winning "parades" a couple of years back as he looked out over the around 5k people who turned out and the look of disappointment on his face. If you stay at a club after something like that when you could have a choice of any team in the world you are a fake and nobody.

A Red Abroad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
April 11, 2023, 10:34:33 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 11, 2023, 10:26:10 pm


They're like a frigging cult. (Yes, I wrote 'cult' :D)
rushyman

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
April 11, 2023, 10:46:32 pm
I think Citys time is up within this decade

If they win the CL this season it'll be sooner

If my theory is true then let them win it
DonkeyWan

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 10:14:56 am
This morning the Guardian has a wank piece over Silva. The mods are going crazy deleting comments, I'd say about a third of the posts are deleted. Cowardly media is half the battle.
A Red Abroad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 10:19:47 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:14:56 am
This morning the Guardian has a wank piece over Silva. The mods are going crazy deleting comments, I'd say about a third of the posts are deleted. Cowardly media is half the battle.

That's why I ditched Guardian BTL.

Too many of my posts (usually about Mansour) got deleted - they even put me on 'pre-approval' of posts for a while. I just jibbed it off.
groove

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 11:13:14 am
Is this the biggest team Pep's had? Playing centre backs at full back. Rodri, huge. Diaz, massive. Literal viking up front. Even the technical players like De Bruyne (chunky) and Grealish (calves) are big for their roles. Feels like Silva is the only little guy left.
lobsterboy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 11:53:12 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:14:56 am
This morning the Guardian has a wank piece over Silva. The mods are going crazy deleting comments, I'd say about a third of the posts are deleted. Cowardly media is half the battle.

That's why I struggle with the Guardian as a publication. I regularly agree with them on many things but they have this huge blind spot when it comes to the sportswashing by City.
It seems some despots are perfectly fine with them if they are pumping money into Manchester.
mikeb58

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 12:16:47 pm
My biggest fear was these cheating c*nts beating us is in a CL Final. Now we're out of the Comp this season (and probably won't qualify for it next season) I really don't give a shit if they do win it now. Cos of City, I am beyond caring who wins what anymore. They have been allowed to kill the game, their 'achievements' are worthless and deserve no respect or credit whatsoever.

Even in this Seasons Title race I can't summon up an once of interest of who wins it. That's not a slur on Arsenal, I just can't be bothered either way. Football should never have been allowed to get to this stage...shame on every bent fucker that allowed it to.

Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 12:23:16 pm
They'll win the treble this season. The media will wank themselves silly over it and declare Ped the greatest manager in history. The PL will hand them a slap on the wrists for their systematic cheating for over a decade. UEFA will continue to allow them to play in their competitions despite breaking their rules also.

They're the most corrupt club the game of football has ever seen in it's entire history, yet the authorities will allow them to cheat their way to trophy after trophy and the majority of the media will take great delight in it.
Vote For Pedro

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 12:37:05 pm
Cheating wankers from top to bottom - don't know how anybody can stomach watching them play on the telly. They represent everything wrong with the game from the owners to the fans. I'd rather eat a vat of school custard from the early 80s.
taylorb1991

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 01:06:03 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on April 11, 2023, 10:34:33 pm
They're like a frigging cult. (Yes, I wrote 'cult' :D)


City supporters are by far the worst set of fans in the country, absolutely vile. Actively chanting the name of a homophobic human rights abuser who aids Russian oligarchs and is best buds with war criminal al assad. They're far worse than their neighbours, however annoying United fans have been in the past, City fans have become tools for an autocracy, brainwashed and backward in their thinking. Constantly justifying their disgusting beliefs through warped whataboutery and accusations of xenophobia, trivialising racism and normalising human rights abusing autocracies as they go
Dougle

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 01:19:48 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 11:53:12 am
That's why I struggle with the Guardian as a publication. I regularly agree with them on many things but they have this huge blind spot when it comes to the sportswashing by City.
It seems some despots are perfectly fine with them if they are pumping money into Manchester.

Interesting, I used read the Guardian on a daily basis but over the last few years I have found myself shocked at how one-eyed and vitriolic they are. For a so-called liberal media outlet they are authoritarian to a surprising degree. On football-sport at least they have Squires and Conn, some other good writers. You can get differing views popping up. (But) Heaven help you if you want read or partake in a debate around other topical issues. Scary stuff to be honest. Bought and paid for.
lobsterboy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 01:21:24 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 01:06:03 pm

City supporters are by far the worst set of fans in the country, absolutely vile. Actively chanting the name of a homophobic human rights abuser who aids Russian oligarchs and is best buds with war criminal al assad. They're far worse than their neighbours, however annoying United fans have been in the past, City fans have become tools for an autocracy, brainwashed and backward in their thinking. Constantly justifying their disgusting beliefs through warped whataboutery and accusations of xenophobia, trivialising racism and normalising human rights abusing autocracies as they go

They will have nothing on the Barcodes once that sportswashing project starts winning things.
Geordies will be punching horses bare chested across Europe in the name of wor MBS.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 01:23:29 pm
City have nearly killed football in this country (just as PSG have killed the french game), Newcastle and possibly United are likely to plunge daggers into the wounds
Kopenhagen

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 01:31:00 pm
Abu Dhabi's name is on the trophy this year. If they bottle this run to the final, it'll be their worst bottle job yet.
elsewhere

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 01:39:46 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:31:00 pm
Abu Dhabi's name is on the trophy this year. If they bottle this run to the final, it'll be their worst bottle job yet.
They still have a big test in Real Madrid/Chelsea. And nothing is guaranteed in a 1 man final against a team like Napoli.
Kopenhagen

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 01:40:34 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 01:39:46 pm
They still have a big test in Real Madrid/Chelsea. And nothing is guaranteed in a 1 man final against a team like Napoli.

They'd batter Napoli, mate.

Madrid might give them a game in a one-off, but they're shite this season. Chelsea are horrible, too.
Zlen

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 01:49:06 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:40:34 pm
They'd batter Napoli, mate.

Madrid might give them a game in a one-off, but they're shite this season. Chelsea are horrible, too.

Like fuck would they batter Napoli. Napoli are much like Liverpool, a team that burns with intensity and desire. If they get a sniff of a chance in that game, and they are well capable of scoring freely as we well know, they would go straight for the jugular and City, driven by money alone - would find it very hard to turn it around. As long as they bring the intensity, Napoli could wreak havoc against CIty.
mikeb58

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 01:55:49 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 12:37:05 pm
Cheating wankers from top to bottom - don't know how anybody can stomach watching them play on the telly.

Each to their own like but it puzzles me why our fans in particular watch them. Hoping they get beat obviously, but they are cheats, it's a rigged game, they are expected to win and usually do.

No way would I watch a game of snooker, cricket to tennis if I knew their was blatant unpunished cheating going on, seems like a pointless waste of time.
Kopenhagen

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 01:57:46 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 01:49:06 pm
Like fuck would they batter Napoli. Napoli are much like Liverpool, a team that burns with intensity and desire. If they get a sniff of a chance in that game, and they are well capable of scoring freely as we well know, they would go straight for the jugular and City, driven by money alone - would find it very hard to turn it around. As long as they bring the intensity, Napoli could wreak havoc against CIty.

We'll see then. They got absolutely bounced by Milan a few days ago.
newterp

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 02:09:39 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:57:46 pm
We'll see then. They got absolutely bounced by Milan a few days ago.

Do they care? They've won their league already.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 03:59:12 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:23:16 pm
They'll win the treble this season. The media will wank themselves silly over it and declare Ped the greatest manager in history. The PL will hand them a slap on the wrists for their systematic cheating for over a decade. UEFA will continue to allow them to play in their competitions despite breaking their rules also.

They're the most corrupt club the game of football has ever seen in it's entire history, yet the authorities will allow them to cheat their way to trophy after trophy and the majority of the media will take great delight in it.

That is the most horrible timeline.

They'll sign Bellingham too, Haaland will break every record and Klopp will leave.

Might as well just close football off now
elsewhere

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 04:58:29 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:57:46 pm
We'll see then. They got absolutely bounced by Milan a few days ago.
That was their only loss whole season though
elsewhere

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:00:06 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 03:59:12 pm
That is the most horrible timeline.

They'll sign Bellingham too, Haaland will break every record and Klopp will leave.

Might as well just close football off now
Are we sure Bellingham is leaving Dortmund regardless this summer?
Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:29:35 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on April 11, 2023, 10:34:33 pm
They're like a frigging cult. (Yes, I wrote 'cult' :D)

It's not so hard to understand they're so defensive of him really. They'd still be a yo-yo club if it wasn't for him.
liversaint

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:31:39 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on April  8, 2023, 11:22:23 am
Its interesting whats happening with Kyle Walker at Manchester City and the interview that pep gave about his situation where he is not currently playing in the team because you need educated movements to play in the current system and they dont have time to teach it.

Ive always thought that Jürgen and Pep took pages out of each others books, and I wouldnt be surprised if Jürgen over the next year takes a page out of peps book in this instance when it comes to certain players

Even if he does, I dont expect hell be a snidey twat in public about it
coolbyrne

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 08:57:42 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:57:46 pm
We'll see then. They got absolutely bounced by Milan a few days ago.

Three losses out of 29. They've also got a 16pt/19gd gap between them and Lazio. Ignore Napoli at your own peril.
1892tillforever

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 09:01:34 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 08:57:42 pm
Three losses out of 29. They've also got a 16pt/19gd gap between them and Lazio. Ignore Napoli at your own peril.
They're going to have to do things the hard way without their talisman.
mikey_LFC

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 03:20:52 am
Haaland is doing exactly what I and many others expected him to do when he was signed, prove effective in front of goal, aide their chances in knockout games through being clinical in front of goal but overall make them a less consistent performing side harming their league performance.

On every metric whether you look at output, be that defensive or offensive, expected or actual, they are a less impressive, less effective side this season. Haaland may be racking up records but Man City are scoring and creating less as a whole, whilst giving up more possession and as a result they are actually conceding far more.

If we can get things right, and get ourselves back to our best under Klopp, well win more titles because if they continue to keep Haaland as their focal point, they are not the same force that they were.

Also, its interesting to see that when you look at statistics-based player performance ratings across the season, Haaland ranks only 2nd in the Premier League with a 7.54 rating behind Kevin De Bruyne by a fair margin, and only 8th in Europe almost a full point out of 10 behind a certain Lionel Messi who sits first by a mile. Interestingly hes closer to the third and fourth place players (Kieran Tripper and Gabriel Jesus), than he is to De Bruyne, and are actually almost identical to his rating from last season.

He very much reminds me of Ronaldo after he converted to the centre forward role whereby he racked up huge numbers whilst doing almost nothing else of note in games. He really needs to evolve if he legitimately wants to be in a conversation amongst the all time greats, in my opinion.
