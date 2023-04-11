Haaland is doing exactly what I and many others expected him to do when he was signed, prove effective in front of goal, aide their chances in knockout games through being clinical in front of goal but overall make them a less consistent performing side harming their league performance.



On every metric whether you look at output, be that defensive or offensive, expected or actual, they are a less impressive, less effective side this season. Haaland may be racking up records but Man City are scoring and creating less as a whole, whilst giving up more possession and as a result they are actually conceding far more.



If we can get things right, and get ourselves back to our best under Klopp, well win more titles because if they continue to keep Haaland as their focal point, they are not the same force that they were.



Also, its interesting to see that when you look at statistics-based player performance ratings across the season, Haaland ranks only 2nd in the Premier League with a 7.54 rating behind Kevin De Bruyne by a fair margin, and only 8th in Europe almost a full point out of 10 behind a certain Lionel Messi who sits first by a mile. Interestingly hes closer to the third and fourth place players (Kieran Tripper and Gabriel Jesus), than he is to De Bruyne, and are actually almost identical to his rating from last season.



He very much reminds me of Ronaldo after he converted to the centre forward role whereby he racked up huge numbers whilst doing almost nothing else of note in games. He really needs to evolve if he legitimately wants to be in a conversation amongst the all time greats, in my opinion.