I don't really ever see Man City discussed for their football directly



Like I know Arsenal fans and United fans and they all jibe at eachother's clubs



I suppose to an outsider (like I care) I am being a "typical Liverpool fan" or whatever though not really I am talking in my (remote, London) job rather than overheard pub banter



I basically assume "Man City are cheating bastards thus everyone writes them off" is more or less the status quo to anyone without an agenda



I've seen City fans in Manchester... but I am never there really (twice a year tops)



They have a horrible fanbase of deluded idiots but they're always the most vocal online



Outside of the media, I don't really find Man City are that relevant - like, when they do win it is discussed in the same way as taxes or Conservative sleaze



I wish the British public had some fight in them (the French consistently outdo us) but that aside while I absolutely see the oil and blood-slaked state wheels of dirty money working to hide what they really are, I can't honestly say I have a life where Manchester City are relevant



It's nice. And sort of telling.



And yes I suppose I could further throw myself into arenas where this is proven wrong but hey why would I do that?



Just, as ever, reporting honestly from my point of view