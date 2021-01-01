Just had the misfortune of reading an article of theirs trying to justify the victims chants as nothing to do with Hillsborough. Then the comments from grown adults, male and female, including one who reffed my Saturday league games still convinced Hillsborough and Paris was caused by drunk, late, ticket less fans. When you have people in their 50s and 60s making these comments, I doubt these chants are going to disappear very soon. Their small fan base are doing everything to divert attention and indeed, playing the victim card as the Premier League decide their fate. We only require one of the 100+ charges to stick to confirm they are the shameless, sham of a once well respected football club.