« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 863 864 865 866 867 [868]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2272168 times)

Online SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34680 on: Today at 11:05:41 am »
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 10:22:02 am
Think they can win the treble this season, we probably end up doing them a favour as we will lose to them and then beat Arsenal with our Jekyll and Hyde Home and Away form.

Still dont think theyll win the CL.  They love games like yesterday, battering inferior teams from the lower divisions in the domestic cups with a full strength side out.

When it comes to the real crunch games against top sides, theyll flap it again. Nice to see them actually getting really tough games in the draw this time as well.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,853
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34681 on: Today at 02:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 09:01:39 pm
In 20 years when everyone but City fans look back on this era, the entire thing will be viewed as a farce. Blatant, open cheating, and the Premier League let it happen. Think of the grudging respect when we think back on Ferguson, or Wenger. There'll be none of that with City, not from anyone. It's all so pointless, all so entirely irrelevant.
Proper Roy of the Rovers stuff we are watching from them right now.   ::)
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,728
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34682 on: Today at 02:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:14:55 pm
Proper Roy of the Rovers stuff we are watching from them right now.   ::)

Listening to commentators and pundits, you could be forgiven for thinking it actually is Roy of the Rovers stuff. Waxing lyrical week in week out with no mention whatsoever about the fact their 'success' is being investigated.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,542
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34683 on: Today at 03:00:40 pm »
The media must have mentioned FA Cup match-winner, Tommy Doyle being a Man City player about 4 times in 10 minutes before.
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34684 on: Today at 03:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:00:40 pm
The media must have mentioned FA Cup match-winner, Tommy Doyle being a Man City player about 4 times in 10 minutes before.
Yeah, had to look him up on Wiki. Grandson of a City legend apparently. The last time they won the league properly.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,853
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34685 on: Today at 03:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 03:03:23 pm
Yeah, had to look him up on Wiki. Grandson of a City legend apparently. The last time they won the league properly.
Mike Doyle was his paternal grandfather and Glyn Pardoe was his maternal grandfather. Both played for them in the 60's/70's when they were a proper football club.
Logged

Online SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #34686 on: Today at 03:11:33 pm »
Whens the semis? Plenty of time for the media to work on any links with Sheffield United  ;)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 863 864 865 866 867 [868]   Go Up
« previous next »
 