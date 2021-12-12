Think they can win the treble this season, we probably end up doing them a favour as we will lose to them and then beat Arsenal with our Jekyll and Hyde Home and Away form.
Still dont think theyll win the CL. They love games like yesterday, battering inferior teams from the lower divisions in the domestic cups with a full strength side out.
When it comes to the real crunch games against top sides, theyll flap it again. Nice to see them actually getting really tough games in the draw this time as well.