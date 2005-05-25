Would like to gauge people's thoughts on this.



Used to really like this writer but think he's gone well south over the last few years. Having said that, his general broadbrush opinion is currently where I stand.



https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-guardiola-siege-mentality-manchester-city-premier-league-charges



Will be interesting to see if David Squires' weekly column tomorrow gives it the full treatment, as that's much more reflective of my take on things over the last few years



Its a depressing thought but the more you think about it the more it makes sense. The PL don't want to have to look too deeply into this because they know where it might lead and what it might do to their precious product.My thinking is that, at worst, it will be a fine...there'll be some gnashing of teeth from people like ourselves, the mancs and maybe Arsenal but ultimately we will all move on. Fans of other PL teams don't seem that arsed and that's because they can't see any direct effect on their own club. City winning 7 out of the next 10 titles doesn't stop West Ham finishing anywhere from 15th to 6th depending on the season.Christ, despite the multitude of information in the public domain and evidence of the extent of their rule breaking, we still have Neville, Richards, and Samuel defending them.Tin foil hat time - I did wonder about the leak to the press at the weekend that 6 of the allegations have already been shown to be bollocks because they had absolutely zero relevance to the case and were withdrawn. My spidey sense tingled because i wondered how you can go 4 years with an investigation, apparently have it checked by a legal team, and still miss something as obvious as that? I wondered if perhaps some legal breadcrumbs were being laid out for a possible get out option? PL can say; "well, we tried, you can trust us" and the status quo is maintained. Wouldn't be surprised if there was even a private behind-closed doors deal following the finding where it is agreed that City will stop being as blatant for a little while.As Simon Jordan intimated on Talksport the other day, this type of information has been available to the PL since City first started submitting their accounts. Yeah, they didn't have the Der Spiegel emails but anyone with half a brain knows that the Etihad isn't worth the sponsorship it receives. Is it more commercially viable or lucrative than Yankee Stadium, the Nou Camp, the Bernabeu?? They will also be more than well aware that there is no way City can earn more commercially than Utd.The worst thing that happened to the PL was when those leaks were published by Der Speigel and after UEFA lost their case at CAS because now they realised it was going to come down to them.