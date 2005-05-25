« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34240 on: Yesterday at 02:11:01 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 02:09:02 pm
According to ChatGPT3..


"Haec fallaciis nothi sunt" is Latin for "These are not false things." However, without context or further information, it is difficult to determine the intended meaning or purpose of this statement. Can you provide more context or clarify your question?

I simply meant I think there should be a C instead of an S for the last word.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34241 on: Yesterday at 02:19:01 pm
Enough of the Latin shit and get back to calling these cheating c*nts out?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34242 on: Yesterday at 02:26:28 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:00:06 pm
Jeez. I didn't know Jacob Rees mogg was on rawk 😃
He's always looking after the City's interests.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34243 on: Yesterday at 02:33:12 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:00:06 pm
Jeez. I didn't know Jacob Rees mogg was on rawk 😃

A scurrilous remark  ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34244 on: Yesterday at 04:09:15 pm
I wish someone would interview Gerrard about that comment and ideally his response would be "That drug cheat is talking about me?"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34245 on: Yesterday at 04:19:49 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:09:15 pm
I wish someone would interview Gerrard about that comment and ideally his response would be "That drug cheat is talking about me?"

Or....

"Even twatted off his tits in 2001 he couldn't beat us, forever in our shadow"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34246 on: Yesterday at 05:16:52 pm
That remark about Stevie was uncalled for, a snide shithouse thing to say from a c*nt who is slowly losing the plot.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34247 on: Yesterday at 05:20:18 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 05:16:52 pm
That remark about Stevie was uncalled for, a snide shithouse thing to say from a c*nt who is slowly losing the plot.

It's just classless but City and Guardiola will use anything they can now in the PR game. Look at the Anfield match when they were called out on their Hillsborough chants and started making stuff up about coaches bricked and coins thrown at the bench to muddy the waters.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34248 on: Yesterday at 05:20:20 pm
Guardiola's always been a c*nt, even when he was managing Barcelona. People just didn't want to admit it given that he was up against Mourinho during most of those years. He couldn't not be a c*nt and manage a club like City.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34249 on: Yesterday at 05:56:56 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:20:18 pm
It's just classless but City and Guardiola will use anything they can now in the PR game. Look at the Anfield match when they were called out on their Hillsborough chants and started making stuff up about coaches bricked and coins thrown at the bench to muddy the waters.



Just a despicable, deceitful, lying club these days.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34250 on: Yesterday at 05:59:59 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:56:56 pm
Just a despicable, deceitful, lying club these days.
They are an indictment of the way football is now. The whole system needs tearing down and rebuilding.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34251 on: Yesterday at 06:03:59 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 05:16:52 pm
That remark about Stevie was uncalled for, a snide shithouse thing to say from a c*nt who is slowly losing the plot.
He's still sore over Stevie laughing in his face when they were sent packing out of the UEFA Cup at Anfield over 20 years ago, he wasn't even 5% the footballer of Gerrard, then again, who was?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34252 on: Yesterday at 06:10:56 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:59:59 pm
They are an indictment of the way football is now. The whole system needs tearing down and rebuilding.


Top level footy is shite, greedy, classless cheats from top to bottom. I can't even be arsed with tonight's game, I'll do my usual and catch a few updates on here but that's all, first confirmed and blatant dive and it goes off.

Mugs game watching cheats, I refuse to watch a game were blatant cheating goes unpunished and haven't done so for years.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34253 on: Yesterday at 06:14:01 pm
Got a Latin O level back in the day. Glad I did now!

Pep Guardiola is a disgrace on any number of levels. PED as a player. So player to player, why bring up Stevie - someone whose boots you arent fit to lace up? Shithouse move.

When they were under investigation previously, Pep tried to act all statesmanlike by saying I believe what they tell me, and if they are lying, I will leave. Now his tune has changed and he is saying whatever they have won, it belongs to them.

I would be very surprised if he is not aware of what has been going on at Man City.

And now it puts him in an awful position. Double down, and fight for your corrupt owners? Or bow out, but in the knowledge that you have been rumbled, and there is no respect for your achievements?

Or even worse, fly the nest and your owners might actually come after you because you had a trusted position in the inner sanctum and were heavily remunerated for it, but now as an outsider, they might choose to take you down.

Youve made your bed, Pep.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34254 on: Yesterday at 06:18:18 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:59:59 pm
They are an indictment of the way football is now. The whole system needs tearing down and rebuilding.
The entire game needs disbanding then started again from scratch. Thing is though, the world itself is one monumental, horrific mess of greed, self-interest and moral bankruptcy. Football itself simply reflects this and will continue to do so unfortunately.

And to think the fans of the ex Manchester City used to see themselves as somehow moral, decent and far above the arrogance, entitlement, gaudy pomposity and self-aggradisement of their neighbours. The irony of that, given that they are actually far worse now than the neighbours and the behaviour they said they despised.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34255 on: Yesterday at 06:18:56 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:56:56 pm
Just a despicable, deceitful, lying club these days.

They think they can solve anything with a bit of PR and getting their lackies on the telly (Richards and co) and in the newspapers (Bluto) and by feeding Ped the right lines.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34256 on: Yesterday at 09:38:08 pm
I'm convince Guardiola was doping throughout his career. Got caught in Italy late in his career when italy were mass testing players but I bet he was at it with Barcelona too.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34257 on: Yesterday at 09:55:28 pm
How did Guardiola get away with the testing positive for Nandrolone twice thing? My googling just finds some vague stuff about winning on appeal.

What we have here is a known doper who got away with it and then was managing the players who were implicated in the exact same Dr Fuentes situation from the Lance Armstrong case, same as the entire Spain national team, and THEN he started managing Manchester City. Fuck relegation, he should be in jail at this point.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34258 on: Yesterday at 10:11:58 pm
Quote from: Jaz on Yesterday at 09:55:28 pm
How did Guardiola get away with the testing positive for Nandrolone twice thing? My googling just finds some vague stuff about winning on appeal.

What we have here is a known doper who got away with it and then was managing the players who were implicated in the exact same Dr Fuentes situation from the Lance Armstrong case, same as the entire Spain national team, and THEN he started managing Manchester City. Fuck relegation, he should be in jail at this point.

He didn't. He got a long ban
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34259 on: Yesterday at 10:14:01 pm
Would like to gauge people's thoughts on this.

Used to really like this writer but think he's gone well south over the last few years. Having said that, his general broadbrush opinion is currently where I stand.

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-guardiola-siege-mentality-manchester-city-premier-league-charges

Will be interesting to see if David Squires' weekly column tomorrow gives it the full treatment, as that's much more reflective of my take on things over the last few years
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34260 on: Yesterday at 11:12:42 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:38:08 pm
I'm convince Guardiola was doping throughout his career. Got caught in Italy late in his career when italy were mass testing players but I bet he was at it with Barcelona too.

Yeah, was thinking that the other day. How likely is it someone starts doing in their early to mid 30s at the very end of their career?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34261 on: Today at 12:19:37 am
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 02:11:01 pm
I simply meant I think there should be a C instead of an S for the last word.


 :) ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34262 on: Today at 12:25:33 am
Quote from: cormorant on Yesterday at 10:14:01 pm
Would like to gauge people's thoughts on this.

Used to really like this writer but think he's gone well south over the last few years. Having said that, his general broadbrush opinion is currently where I stand.

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-guardiola-siege-mentality-manchester-city-premier-league-charges

Will be interesting to see if David Squires' weekly column tomorrow gives it the full treatment, as that's much more reflective of my take on things over the last few years

I do like John Nicholson, he did that book about Arsenal way back when didnt he? I dont read F365 anymore as Ive found it to be way too tabloidy and click-baity for my liking. That said, him and Henry Winter do upon occasion write stuff that I cast my eyes upon and they are usually quite worth reading.

On this article - its just defeatism isnt it? And he makes good points about why the likelihood of serious sanctions are unlikely. Find it hard to dismiss his train of thought but like many here I think without serious penalties the league is fucked and itll be ESL here we go.

Not a bad article and I dont think hes advocating for a soft penalty, he just doesnt see how deductions, title stripping etc is likely given how much of this cheating seems encouraged by the PL itself.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34263 on: Today at 02:25:07 am
Quote from: cormorant on Yesterday at 10:14:01 pm
Would like to gauge people's thoughts on this.

Used to really like this writer but think he's gone well south over the last few years. Having said that, his general broadbrush opinion is currently where I stand.

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-guardiola-siege-mentality-manchester-city-premier-league-charges

Will be interesting to see if David Squires' weekly column tomorrow gives it the full treatment, as that's much more reflective of my take on things over the last few years

Its a depressing thought but the more you think about it the more it makes sense. The PL don't want to have to look too deeply into this because they know where it might lead and what it might do to their precious product.

My thinking is that, at worst, it will be a fine...there'll be some gnashing of teeth from people like ourselves, the mancs and maybe Arsenal but ultimately we will all move on. Fans of other PL teams don't seem that arsed and that's because they can't see any direct effect on their own club. City winning 7 out of the next 10 titles doesn't stop West Ham finishing anywhere from 15th to 6th depending on the season.

Christ, despite the multitude of information in the public domain and evidence of the extent of their rule breaking, we still have Neville, Richards, and Samuel defending them.

Tin foil hat time - I did wonder about the leak to the press at the weekend that 6 of the allegations have already been shown to be bollocks because they had absolutely zero relevance to the case and were withdrawn. My spidey sense tingled because i wondered how you can go 4 years with an investigation, apparently have it checked by a legal team, and still miss something as obvious as that? I wondered if perhaps some legal breadcrumbs were being laid out for a possible get out option? PL can say; "well, we tried, you can trust us" and the status quo is maintained. Wouldn't be surprised if there was even a private behind-closed doors deal following the finding where it is agreed that City will stop being as blatant for a little while.

As Simon Jordan intimated on Talksport the other day, this type of information has been available to the PL since City first started submitting their accounts. Yeah, they didn't have the Der Spiegel emails but anyone with half a brain knows that the Etihad isn't worth the sponsorship it receives. Is it more commercially viable or lucrative than Yankee Stadium, the Nou Camp, the Bernabeu?? They will also be more than well aware that there is no way City can earn more commercially than Utd.

The worst thing that happened to the PL was when those leaks were published by Der Speigel and after UEFA lost their case at CAS because now they realised it was going to come down to them.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #34264 on: Today at 03:00:10 am
I do feel that a serious penalty is required otherwise whats the point? I mean literally whats the actual point of rules if they dont matter at all?
