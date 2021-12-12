« previous next »
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32000 on: Today at 04:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:48:44 pm
On what planet do you think 114 breaches of rules over a decade gets you only a fine?

The same planet that allows a decade of cheating before doing anything about it :D
Online Billy The Kid

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32001 on: Today at 04:50:56 pm »
As strange as this may sound, I actually hope they pip Arsenal to the title this year. Maybe then the London media will finally wake the fuck up and start calling this out for the cheating shit show that it is. It'd also put a very uncomfortable ball squarely in the court of the PL. As far as ourselves and the red mancs go, no one outside of our respective fanbases is ever going to give a shit that we were cheated out of 3 titles each. Mainly because outside of our fanbases, we're 2 of the most disliked clubs in England. Perhaps if the darlings of north London get stung in the same way that we did it might make the wider footballing community sit up and take more notice     
Online wampa1

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32002 on: Today at 04:51:48 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:31:27 pm
I bet the Newcastle fans are shitting bricks
I think Newcastle knew this going on hence them being fairly well behaved and not spending £500million in January.  If City get a slap the wrist then we'll see what happens at Newcastle.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32003 on: Today at 04:53:45 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 04:50:18 pm
2 breaches got a year long transfer ban

If you're referring to Chelsea, that was from FIFA and they were able to get players in the back door during the ban anyway. It was later reduced to 1 transfer window.
Online KevLFC

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32004 on: Today at 04:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:48:44 pm
On what planet do you think 114 breaches of rules over a decade gets you only a fine?

I'm just been negative, I just think they will end up with some embargo. It would be funny if they got kicked out but can you really see the fa doing something like giving us the league title from last season?
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32005 on: Today at 04:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:53:45 pm
If you're referring to Chelsea, that was from FIFA and they were able to get players in the back door during the ban anyway. It was later reduced to 1 transfer window.
So it was. Never mind. In any case, you don't bring as many charges as this unless there is some strong evidence, and clearly with a view for strong punishment.
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32006 on: Today at 04:57:04 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 04:54:01 pm
I'm just been negative, I just think they will end up with some embargo. It would be funny if they got kicked out but can you really see the fa doing something like giving us the league title from last season?

Its not just us, its Utd that were also cheated out of 3 titles. Once Sky cotton onto their darlings moving to 23 titles, Fergie going to 14 and Maureen and Smaegol also getting one, they'll be onboard with us also moving to 22.
Online lfc79

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32007 on: Today at 04:57:51 pm »
If city were prepared to fight every step,

1. Premier league decision - commission then appeal board

2. Reference to arbitration between Premier league and club

3. Appeal decision in the arbitration in the High Court

4. Appeal High Court decision in court of appeal

5 Appeal CoA decision in the Supreme Court

From 3 onwards they would need to satisfy a very high standard of breach of natural justice type and would be subject to wide public disclosure obligations but you could see 5 years+ of they got to the supreme court
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32008 on: Today at 04:58:14 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 04:56:00 pm
So it was. Never mind. In any case, you don't bring as many charges as this unless there is some strong evidence, and clearly with a view for strong punishment.


The PL would look stupid if the punishment for 114 rule breaches over a 9 year period was anything but severe.
Online Billy The Kid

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32009 on: Today at 04:58:24 pm »
Also, I may be getting a ahead of myself here and wandering slightly off topic, but if the PL were to find them guilty of FFP rules, then surely that would require UEFA to revisit their previous charges? And impose the European ban that was initially placed on them? 
Online wemmick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32010 on: Today at 04:58:43 pm »
I expect City will go on a cringeworthy PR media campaign over these breaches. Hope they are fined and relegated. Don't know what should be done about the titles and relegated sides from previous years.
Online Egyptian36

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32011 on: Today at 04:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:32:49 pm
They actually made a profit in the transfer market this season whilst recruiting dross like Akanji, Gomez and Phillips. I would say this investigation has already had an impact.

They don't need to spend big every summer so I don't see how the investigation impacted them especially when they decided to pay Haaland £900k a week.

They are the club with the most revenue in the world and will continue to be so unless companies controlled by Abu Dhabi can't sponsor them nothing will change.

Online Romford_Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32012 on: Today at 04:59:39 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 04:50:18 pm
2 breaches got a year long transfer ban

So a 59 year transfer ban then?

I'm happy to just leave it with that to be honest. Let them keep the titles and all that. No new signings for 59 years. Lovely.
Online tonysleft

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32013 on: Today at 05:00:55 pm »
I don't think any titles will be given to anyone, maybe vacated at best, but I reckon the league has to relegate them if this sticks.
Online Divock

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32014 on: Today at 05:01:11 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 04:40:46 pm
Limitation periods extension in the event of concealed facts exists in Swiss law too. However, CAS is quasi-judicial body so is not bound by legal doctrines. However, as they had discretion to consider the period extended in any event it was truly bizarre they did not elect to (particularly as they punished City for not disclosing documents in any event)

Interesting, that. Thanks for clarifying.

I guess it would have needed CAS to make a finding of fraud (difficult due to the dishonesty element and the "stigma" attached to fraud) or deliberate concealment. Limitation was the easiest option for CAS imo. 

Looking at the some of the PL rules quoted in the statement:-

"...required provision by a member club to the Premier League, in the utmost good faith, of accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the clubs financial position, in particular with respect to its revenue"

Presumably the very act of City signing up to the PL rules each year meant there was a duty on them to provide accurate and honest financial information. If they deliberately haven't complied with that duty then you could argue it amounts to fraud...

Hopefully limitation doesn't become an issue again! 
Online nick_8589

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32015 on: Today at 05:01:28 pm »


Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:09:33 pm
Hows blue loon taking the news?   Dont want to violate my eyes by going there

 Not well but in denial about it all is the answer.

r.soleofsalford
1 minute ago
∞ #2,856
tolmie's hairdoo said: @
I have just spoken to a friend inside CFG.
They aren't worried, and neither should we be.
There are no surprises. Khaldoon will burn down the entire Premier League house if it comes to it.
I love this post.
Online Cracking Left Foot

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32016 on: Today at 05:02:04 pm »
I'm probably being too optimistic here, but it would be good if this gave us a bit of a morale boost, and we bounced out at Anfield on Monday all ready to give the Blues a good battering. I'm sure half the reason for our downturn this season has been psychological - "if we're getting 95 plus points every season and still not winning, what's the point" kind of thing. Be interested to see what Jurgen's demeanour is like at the next press conference. 
Online amir87

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32017 on: Today at 05:03:33 pm »
Disgraceful it's taken this long for something to be done when it was blatantly obvious early on. Robbed us of even more memorable moments.

The people praising them for their success should hang their heads too.
Online Fromola

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32018 on: Today at 05:03:34 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 04:42:23 pm
They will just get a fine/transfer embargo. Loads on here seem to think they should give their titles away too. I don't think that will happen.

It doesn't matter now anyway. We've already been robbed of our golden era.
Online didi shamone

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32019 on: Today at 05:04:55 pm »
The premier league has basically been a farce for over a decade now. No better than wrestling. Worse actually, at least everyone knows that's fake (awaits backlash).

But Abu Dhabi will spend any amount of millions fighting this. They're a country, not a football team so I expect any punishment will end up a lot smaller than what it should be. The mugs will lap it up and the farce will continue in another guise.
Obviously hope I'm wrong but don't think so.
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32020 on: Today at 05:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Divock on Today at 05:01:11 pm
Interesting, that. Thanks for clarifying.

I guess it would have needed CAS to make a finding of fraud (difficult due to the dishonesty element and the "stigma" attached to fraud) or deliberate concealment. Limitation was the easiest option for CAS imo. 

Looking at the some of the PL rules quoted in the statement:-

"...required provision by a member club to the Premier League, in the utmost good faith, of accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the clubs financial position, in particular with respect to its revenue"

Presumably the very act of City signing up to the PL rules each year meant there was a duty on them to provide accurate and honest financial information. If they deliberately haven't complied with that duty then you could argue it amounts to fraud...

Hopefully limitation doesn't become an issue again!

Its actually weirder than that. CAS had discretion based on principles of fairness to consider the limitation extended by the deception. No fraud necessary - merely that it would be unfair to consider the periods binding if the information necessary to make a charge had been concealed. It was truly baffling.
Online plura

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32021 on: Today at 05:06:40 pm »
If they are relegated seriously would it be down one level? And no ban from entering again the following season? Lets make it a relegation either down all the way, and/or a ban from re-entering until after five years or so.
Online Robinred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32022 on: Today at 05:07:20 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:05:24 pm
Its actually weirder than that. CAS had discretion based on principles of fairness to consider the limitation extended by the deception. No fraud necessary - merely that it would be unfair to consider the periods binding if the information necessary to make a charge had been concealed. It was truly baffling.

Baffling indeed, unless, heaven forbid, monies were involved?
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32023 on: Today at 05:07:45 pm »
My lad just pointed out these robbed us of being Champions, Invincibles and Centurions all in one season.
Offline Snail

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32024 on: Today at 05:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:18:04 pm
I'd fucking celebrate them, too fucking right I would.

Meet yous at the bombed out with a big bag of cans?
Online stockdam

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32025 on: Today at 05:08:05 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 05:00:55 pm
I don't think any titles will be given to anyone, maybe vacated at best, but I reckon the league has to relegate them if this sticks.

Why not? It happens in other sports. You can't allow cheats to keep their titles and medals and then not hand them to the people who didn't cheat.

For me they firstly need to award the trophies to the teams who were second and then do something that sends a very clear and strong warning to any other team that thinks that cheating is ok.
Online Fromola

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32026 on: Today at 05:09:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:07:45 pm
My lad just pointed out these robbed us of being Champions, Invincibles and Centurions all in one season.

It must have been a long 4 years for the PL, waiting for us to go down the pan before actually acting on this and waiting for United to get in the position to capitalise.
Online jillc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32027 on: Today at 05:09:49 pm »
For anyone coming in from work, this is an excellent article by Miguel Delaney in the Independent. Please read it, it's a really good piece and reiterates how much anger there is in the game about this now.

https://t.co/DOuDmV4HdU
Online ShatnersBassoon

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32028 on: Today at 05:09:56 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 05:04:55 pm
The premier league has basically been a farce for over a decade now. No better than wrestling. Worse actually, at least everyone knows that's fake (awaits backlash).

But Abu Dhabi will spend any amount of millions fighting this. They're a country, not a football team so I expect any punishment will end up a lot smaller than what it should be. The mugs will lap it up and the farce will continue in another guise.
Obviously hope I'm wrong but don't think so.

if after 100+ charges they get off with a slap on the wrist and some meaningless fine, then i'm done. not just for the fact they get away with cheating, but that it means the other sportswashers/etc can basically do whatever they want and lawyer their way out of any repercussions.

any dregs of integrity in the PL will be gone completely unless theres a severe punishment.
Online rushyman

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32029 on: Today at 05:10:07 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 05:00:55 pm
I don't think any titles will be given to anyone, maybe vacated at best, but I reckon the league has to relegate them if this sticks.

Theyll do fucking nothing
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32030 on: Today at 05:10:42 pm »
If they get found guilty it would be fully deserved, but I'm going to be really, really pissed off. Three premier League titles they've denied us through cheating. Three chances  of experiencing title winning celebrations with our team. :no

They have to face relegation if they're found guilty. No fine or transfer embargo would ever be sufficient punishment.
Online rushyman

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32031 on: Today at 05:10:52 pm »
Huge asterisk next to all of their titles

Bought and paid for

Thats as much as any of us will get
Online Kennys from heaven

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32032 on: Today at 05:10:55 pm »
Were now at the grand finale ladies and gents: Either Man City gets absolutely flattened or the Premier League is.

Whos your money on?

Theres no compromise here. Its really this simple: If the Premier League calls out 114 breaches and cannot get all or any of them to stick, then its game over for them. City should be absolutely ended here, but you just know that this will end badly for the PL. Any retraction or sign of backing down from them will also completely kill them off as an entity. Its all or nothing.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32033 on: Today at 05:11:40 pm »
City employ the Trump defense.  Deny and delay at every single turn.  This case will take years to come to a conclusion and, in the end, nothing is going to happen. 
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32034 on: Today at 05:12:15 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:10:52 pm
Huge asterisk next to all of their titles

Bought and paid for

Thats as much as any of us will get

Asterisk? More like completely stripped of them mate.
Online jillc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32035 on: Today at 05:12:39 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:03:33 pm
Disgraceful it's taken this long for something to be done when it was blatantly obvious early on. Robbed us of even more memorable moments.

The people praising them for their success should hang their heads too.

Part of the reason it's taken this long is the way City's team of lawyers have used every trick in the book to slow it down, it's what they do. But they have stuck at it and at least they will be seriously looked at and without the help of CAS to fall back on.
Online rushyman

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32036 on: Today at 05:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:12:15 pm
Asterisk? More like completely stripped of them mate.

No chance

People like money too much

Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32037 on: Today at 05:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:12:15 pm
Asterisk? More like completely stripped of them mate.

They should be stripped of every single trophy won during that period and then they should be relegated or kicked out of the football league all together.  I honestly dont think anything will happen in the end and the league is going to become even more of a farce as it is now. 
Offline lfc_col

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32038 on: Today at 05:16:01 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:13:12 pm
No chance

People like money too much



I am actually surprised its got this far so maybe things are changing
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32039 on: Today at 05:16:08 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:13:12 pm
No chance

People like money too much



Disagree. Neville will be all over Sky wanting Utd to be given the 3 they were cheated out of, millions around the world who support us and them and who pay millions to watch the PL will want the same.

It's no big deal for the PL to lose Man City, they're a nothing club. LFC and Utd are the attraction, we bring the money in, they cannot afford to lose us from the league.
