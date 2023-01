Kirkby baths were brilliant too, same thing, kids pool, great big main pool and a 3 board diving pool. Think we used to do Crosby just to have a day out



Crosby baths were a great day out. Great location right next to the beach. Demolished and replaced years ago now. The new pool is smaller and the building looks like a big UFO, so makes a great picture if you use it as a backdrop to one of the iron men. Like something out of 'The Day The Earth Stood Still'.