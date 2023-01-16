« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 766 767 768 769 770 [771]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 2117128 times)

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,709
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30800 on: January 16, 2023, 09:26:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 16, 2023, 11:25:08 am
If you change the entire way you play to accommodate a single player and then becoming totally reliant on that player, then I'd say its a bad signing.

Id agree - but have they though? From my laymans perspective, they dont look that different
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,673
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30801 on: January 16, 2023, 09:29:25 pm »
Haaland is an amazing centre forward, but is he adaptable enough to fit into Pips system?, current evidence suggests not, he'll always score goals, but that's not enough in a top modern team, as absurd as that sounds.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,605
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30802 on: January 17, 2023, 10:34:11 pm »
Yet its true

Theres more of a blue print of how to play City as opposed to last seasons team

Take away his goals inside 12 yards (which is going to be how yeahs play city now) and Im not sure how many goals your left with.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30803 on: Yesterday at 09:14:06 am »

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,057
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30804 on: Yesterday at 10:03:49 am »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,703
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30805 on: Yesterday at 10:46:10 am »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30806 on: Yesterday at 05:51:16 pm »
can RAWK please add a button so I can unsee things?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,400
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30807 on: Yesterday at 05:54:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:51:16 pm
can RAWK please add a button so I can unsee things?
That pic of the freak definitely requires a warning.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,057
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30808 on: Yesterday at 06:00:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:51:16 pm
can RAWK please add a button so I can unsee things?

As I was scrolling, I thought it was going to be Scarlett Johansson or someone like her  (that's just ruined a load of wanks for some on here)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30809 on: Yesterday at 06:07:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:00:17 pm
As I was scrolling, I thought it was going to be Scarlett Johansson or someone like her  (that's just ruined a load of wanks for some on here)
or the opposite.  you never know.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,897
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30810 on: Yesterday at 06:23:43 pm »
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30811 on: Yesterday at 06:40:13 pm »
What ther fuck
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,320
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30812 on: Yesterday at 07:52:11 pm »
Someone needs to learn how to use the spoiler tags.  :o
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,675
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30813 on: Yesterday at 08:12:34 pm »
Christ, its the missing Hansen brother - Mmbop indeed 🙀
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30814 on: Yesterday at 08:14:05 pm »
This shit for real?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,400
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30815 on: Yesterday at 08:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:52:11 pm
Someone needs to learn how to use the spoiler tags.  :o
Spoiler
[close]
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,673
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30816 on: Yesterday at 10:22:35 pm »
Looks like He-Man
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,320
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30817 on: Yesterday at 10:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:45:37 pm
Spoiler
[close]


Aggggghhhhh!!!!!

I opened it and saw it again.  :rollseyes
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,400
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30818 on: Yesterday at 11:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:48:59 pm

Aggggghhhhh!!!!!

I opened it and saw it again.  :rollseyes
;D
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30819 on: Yesterday at 11:57:57 pm »
Let face it

You would wouldnt you
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 404
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30820 on: Today at 01:25:06 am »
Fucking hell!  :D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 766 767 768 769 770 [771]   Go Up
« previous next »
 