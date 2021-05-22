PL clubs voted 18-2 for ownership linked commercial deals to be vetted by the PL if they were worth more than a £ million a season.
Last January ADFC announced deals with Emirates Hotel, Masdar and Aldar within weeks of each other after that club vote, if was voted for to stop Saudi FC from getting a flurry of commercial deals for that January transfer window to buy their way out of trouble, which they still did anyway.
Latest results showed ADFC commercial revenues were up by £50 million.
Saudi FC have just signed their 3rd and 4th commercial deals during the WC with PIF owned companies, looking like Aramco will be their shirt sponsor after the season's end.
PL doesn't give a shit , the brazen way ADFC announced those 3 deals soon after that vote shows the PL is useless.