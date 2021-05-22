Me too, i thought they've been shite and that we've unfortuantly been even worse



Arsenal are doing spectacular then, surely they can't keep it up?



They have the third best tally at this stage since the Premier League began (I know football existed before then!). Only us in 19/20 and Chelsea (05/06 I think) had more points after 16 games. We both had 46. I think they have 43.Its not sustainable in the way that we didnt continue at that pace (they must be on for about 110 points). But theyre getting to the point where even 2 points per game from here gets them 90 points I think. Its going to take a huge drop off for them not to be in the mix til the very end at the least. It would help if they can net out against City in those two head to heads, that would give them more margin for error in their other games, including their inevitable defeat at Anfield.