Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 2078558 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30440 on: December 2, 2022, 11:09:56 am »
Offline BoRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30441 on: December 2, 2022, 11:20:21 am »
Offline Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30442 on: December 2, 2022, 11:21:09 am »
Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30443 on: December 2, 2022, 11:46:09 am »
Its pretty weak from us to be honest. If people threw the coins why could they not identify them?
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30444 on: December 2, 2022, 12:52:26 pm »
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on December  2, 2022, 11:46:09 am
Its pretty weak from us to be honest. If people threw the coins why could they not identify them?
I think the club did identify them but then decided the evidence was time barred?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30445 on: December 2, 2022, 02:02:24 pm »
Quote from: JRed on December  2, 2022, 12:52:26 pm
I think the club did identify them but then decided the evidence was time barred?

 :wellin ;D
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30446 on: December 2, 2022, 02:29:56 pm »
Quote from: JRed on December  2, 2022, 12:52:26 pm
I think the club did identify them but then decided the evidence was time barred?
Oh you can stay.
Online Lee0-3Liv

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30447 on: December 2, 2022, 02:40:41 pm »
Disappointing from our fans, all those coins thrown and they all missed the shiny headed twat.
Offline PaulF

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30448 on: December 2, 2022, 05:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on December  2, 2022, 02:40:41 pm
Disappointing from our fans, all those coins thrown and they all missed the shiny headed twat.

Apparently there are websites where you can watch that kind of thing.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30449 on: December 2, 2022, 05:06:28 pm »
Quote from: JRed on December  2, 2022, 12:52:26 pm
I think the club did identify them but then decided the evidence was time barred?

:lmao
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30450 on: December 2, 2022, 05:07:23 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on December  2, 2022, 02:40:41 pm
Disappointing from our fans, all those coins thrown and they all missed the shiny headed twat.

Like that tit who lashed his phone at Shrek and missed. If you're gonna get banned, make it worthwhile ;)
Offline SamLad

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30451 on: December 2, 2022, 06:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December  2, 2022, 11:21:09 am
I don't read much outside of here  ;D
that's by far the scariest thing I've read in ages.  :)
Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30452 on: December 2, 2022, 10:47:43 pm »
Quote from: JRed on December  2, 2022, 12:52:26 pm
I think the club did identify them but then decided the evidence was time barred?

Offline GreatEx

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30453 on: December 3, 2022, 07:55:28 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December  2, 2022, 11:09:56 am
He read it on reddit

How dare you

Quote from: JRed on December  2, 2022, 12:52:26 pm
I think the club did identify them but then decided the evidence was time barred?

:lmao
Offline red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30454 on: December 3, 2022, 08:45:53 am »
Quote from: JRed on December  2, 2022, 12:52:26 pm
I think the club did identify them but then decided the evidence was time barred?

 ;D
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30455 on: December 3, 2022, 03:57:00 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  2, 2022, 05:07:23 pm
Like that tit who lashed his phone at Shrek and missed. If you're gonna get banned, make it worthwhile ;)
Didn't Che Neville get a red hot pie thrown at him that hit the target at Anfield?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30456 on: December 3, 2022, 08:34:27 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December  3, 2022, 03:57:00 pm
Didn't Che Neville get a red hot pie thrown at him that hit the target at Anfield?
Could hardly have missed that head
Offline Bucko - Dubai

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30457 on: Yesterday at 01:13:55 pm »
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63942509

City looking at expanding the Etihad

Prepare for Manchester traffic to be worse than ever
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30458 on: Yesterday at 01:15:46 pm »
I see they've unveiled plans to increase the capacity of The Etihad to over 60,000, despite not even owning it.

All about money laundering and FFP of course. They'll claim the money was spent on infrastructure or other such bollocks.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30459 on: Yesterday at 01:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 01:13:55 pm
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63942509

City looking at expanding the Etihad

Prepare for Manchester traffic to be worse than ever

It is a bit ridiculous for them to be doing this, but it is not like they are short of money. They will be able to report more fake numbers of tickets sold, since some sort of a FFP illusion must be maintained ...

Online swoopy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30460 on: Yesterday at 01:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 01:13:55 pm
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63942509

City looking at expanding the Etihad

Prepare for Manchester traffic to be worse than ever

https://tickets.mancity.com/en-GB/events/manchester%20city%20v%20liverpool%20-%20carabao%20cup/2022-12-22_20.00/the%20etihad%20stadium?hallmap

Couple of thousand left for the League Cup game with us next week. On sale at 4 per member.
:lmao
Offline Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30461 on: Yesterday at 02:43:40 pm »
Think they'd do better adding a couple of more rows of ad boards into the stands so they don't look so empty.
Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30462 on: Yesterday at 02:59:55 pm »
They're building a new arena near their stadium as well, feel sorry for whoever lives in the nearby neighbourhoods trying to get somewhere.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30463 on: Yesterday at 03:02:25 pm »
Reckon they've been inspired by watching the Qataris take the attendance figures bullshtting to a whole new level.

They could post a sell out crowds with pictures stating the opposite as apart from the odd pulled face or giggle from the media nobody seems to give a fuck about it.
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30464 on: Yesterday at 07:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 01:13:55 pm
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63942509

City looking at expanding the Etihad

Prepare for Manchester traffic to be worse than ever
Strange. They could do with downsizing rather than expanding.
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30465 on: Yesterday at 08:41:43 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:15:46 pm
I see they've unveiled plans to increase the capacity of The Etihad to over 60,000, despite not even owning it.

All about money laundering and FFP of course. They'll claim the money was spent on infrastructure or other such bollocks.
That is fucking hilarious. They cant even fill the stadium now and everyone knows they fudge the attendance numbers yet they are brazenly going to increase the number of fake seats they can declare.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30466 on: Yesterday at 08:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 07:35:24 pm
Strange. They could do with downsizing rather than expanding.

Gives them chance to fake attendance figures even further. The day is coming when their club sources will be announcing City is officially the biggest club in England, with all sorts of fake facts and figures to back that claim up and the majority of the media in this country won't even question it. Instead, it'll be heralded as some huge success story.
Offline farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30467 on: Yesterday at 09:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 07:35:24 pm
Strange. They could do with downsizing rather than expanding.
A report on sportswash stated that they bought a lot of real estate properties in Manchester, not just the stadium. Is that true? It would make sense to invest in a country that turns a blind eye to the source of the money and reacts only when pressed (re: Abramovich).
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30468 on: Yesterday at 10:09:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:09:46 pm
A report on sportswash stated that they bought a lot of real estate properties in Manchester, not just the stadium. Is that true? It would make sense to invest in a country that turns a blind eye to the source of the money and reacts only when pressed (re: Abramovich).

The owners are heavily involved in developments of tower blocks all across the city centre full of luxury apartments and I'm pretty sure in the conversion of warehouses in Ancoats into apartments as well.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30469 on: Yesterday at 10:36:27 pm »

At this rate they will own most of the UK after 10 or 15 years. More control and influence, basically they are immune. Man City is just a small part of it. I remember reading few months ago that Abu Dhabi is close to buying Motor Fuel Group too.
Offline thejbs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30470 on: Today at 12:19:38 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:09:46 pm
A report on sportswash stated that they bought a lot of real estate properties in Manchester, not just the stadium. Is that true? It would make sense to invest in a country that turns a blind eye to the source of the money and reacts only when pressed (re: Abramovich).

Not just Manchester. Sheikh Mohammed is one of the biggest landowners in the UK. Over 40,000 hectares worth. He owns properties in most of the wealthiest parts of Britain - many historic homes of the gentry. And hes done it through offshore companies for tax avoidance. And they are so intertwined in the UK that nothing could ever be done to change it. Google pictures of him watching the horse racing with the queen, or how the uk gov had the police stand down when he kidnapped his daughter. Its all rotten.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30471 on: Today at 02:10:49 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:19:38 am
Not just Manchester. Sheikh Mohammed is one of the biggest landowners in the UK. Over 40,000 hectares worth. He owns properties in most of the wealthiest parts of Britain - many historic homes of the gentry. And hes done it through offshore companies for tax avoidance. And they are so intertwined in the UK that nothing could ever be done to change it. Google pictures of him watching the horse racing with the queen, or how the uk gov had the police stand down when he kidnapped his daughter. Its all rotten.


Always reminds me of this.

Offline farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30472 on: Today at 06:32:26 am »
Gosh, what is this world turning to...
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30473 on: Today at 11:26:44 am »
Linked with Gvardiol for £100m despite already having Ake, Stones, Dias, Laporte and Akanji. Of course they are.

What a genius Pep is. Don't know how he does it.
Online RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30474 on: Today at 12:10:51 pm »
His £40 odd million clause activates in the summer. Chelsea tried to get the jump on everyone last summer by offering to pay double it but RBL refused.

Be hilarious as he's a big red if he refused to move to that plastic sportswashing entity and we swooped in.
