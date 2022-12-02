A report on sportswash stated that they bought a lot of real estate properties in Manchester, not just the stadium. Is that true? It would make sense to invest in a country that turns a blind eye to the source of the money and reacts only when pressed (re: Abramovich).



Not just Manchester. Sheikh Mohammed is one of the biggest landowners in the UK. Over 40,000 hectares worth. He owns properties in most of the wealthiest parts of Britain - many historic homes of the gentry. And hes done it through offshore companies for tax avoidance. And they are so intertwined in the UK that nothing could ever be done to change it. Google pictures of him watching the horse racing with the queen, or how the uk gov had the police stand down when he kidnapped his daughter. Its all rotten.