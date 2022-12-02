Reading where?
Liverpool found evidence of coins being thrown but have been unable to identify any individuals involved.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-conclude-investigation-pep-guardiola-25651228
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Its pretty weak from us to be honest. If people threw the coins why could they not identify them?
I think the club did identify them but then decided the evidence was time barred?
Disappointing from our fans, all those coins thrown and they all missed the shiny headed twat.
I think the club did identify them but then decided the evidence was time barred?
I don't read much outside of here
He read it on reddit
Like that tit who lashed his phone at Shrek and missed. If you're gonna get banned, make it worthwhile
Didn't Che Neville get a red hot pie thrown at him that hit the target at Anfield?
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63942509City looking at expanding the EtihadPrepare for Manchester traffic to be worse than ever
I see they've unveiled plans to increase the capacity of The Etihad to over 60,000, despite not even owning it.All about money laundering and FFP of course. They'll claim the money was spent on infrastructure or other such bollocks.
Strange. They could do with downsizing rather than expanding.
A report on sportswash stated that they bought a lot of real estate properties in Manchester, not just the stadium. Is that true? It would make sense to invest in a country that turns a blind eye to the source of the money and reacts only when pressed (re: Abramovich).
Not just Manchester. Sheikh Mohammed is one of the biggest landowners in the UK. Over 40,000 hectares worth. He owns properties in most of the wealthiest parts of Britain - many historic homes of the gentry. And hes done it through offshore companies for tax avoidance. And they are so intertwined in the UK that nothing could ever be done to change it. Google pictures of him watching the horse racing with the queen, or how the uk gov had the police stand down when he kidnapped his daughter. Its all rotten.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.73]