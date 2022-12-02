« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
December 2, 2022, 11:09:56 am
BoRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
December 2, 2022, 11:20:21 am
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
December 2, 2022, 11:21:09 am
tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
December 2, 2022, 11:46:09 am
Its pretty weak from us to be honest. If people threw the coins why could they not identify them?
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
December 2, 2022, 12:52:26 pm
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on December  2, 2022, 11:46:09 am
Its pretty weak from us to be honest. If people threw the coins why could they not identify them?
I think the club did identify them but then decided the evidence was time barred?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
December 2, 2022, 02:02:24 pm
Quote from: JRed on December  2, 2022, 12:52:26 pm
I think the club did identify them but then decided the evidence was time barred?

 :wellin ;D
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
December 2, 2022, 02:29:56 pm
Quote from: JRed on December  2, 2022, 12:52:26 pm
I think the club did identify them but then decided the evidence was time barred?
Oh you can stay.
Lee0-3Liv

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
December 2, 2022, 02:40:41 pm
Disappointing from our fans, all those coins thrown and they all missed the shiny headed twat.
PaulF

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
December 2, 2022, 05:02:14 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on December  2, 2022, 02:40:41 pm
Disappointing from our fans, all those coins thrown and they all missed the shiny headed twat.

Apparently there are websites where you can watch that kind of thing.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
December 2, 2022, 05:06:28 pm
Quote from: JRed on December  2, 2022, 12:52:26 pm
I think the club did identify them but then decided the evidence was time barred?

:lmao
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
December 2, 2022, 05:07:23 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on December  2, 2022, 02:40:41 pm
Disappointing from our fans, all those coins thrown and they all missed the shiny headed twat.

Like that tit who lashed his phone at Shrek and missed. If you're gonna get banned, make it worthwhile ;)
SamLad

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
December 2, 2022, 06:02:53 pm
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December  2, 2022, 11:21:09 am
I don't read much outside of here  ;D
that's by far the scariest thing I've read in ages.  :)
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
December 2, 2022, 10:47:43 pm
Quote from: JRed on December  2, 2022, 12:52:26 pm
I think the club did identify them but then decided the evidence was time barred?

GreatEx

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
December 3, 2022, 07:55:28 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December  2, 2022, 11:09:56 am
He read it on reddit

How dare you

Quote from: JRed on December  2, 2022, 12:52:26 pm
I think the club did identify them but then decided the evidence was time barred?

:lmao
red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
December 3, 2022, 08:45:53 am
Quote from: JRed on December  2, 2022, 12:52:26 pm
I think the club did identify them but then decided the evidence was time barred?

 ;D
Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
December 3, 2022, 03:57:00 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  2, 2022, 05:07:23 pm
Like that tit who lashed his phone at Shrek and missed. If you're gonna get banned, make it worthwhile ;)
Didn't Che Neville get a red hot pie thrown at him that hit the target at Anfield?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
December 3, 2022, 08:34:27 pm
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December  3, 2022, 03:57:00 pm
Didn't Che Neville get a red hot pie thrown at him that hit the target at Anfield?
Could hardly have missed that head
Bucko - Dubai

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:13:55 pm
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63942509

City looking at expanding the Etihad

Prepare for Manchester traffic to be worse than ever
sinnermichael

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:15:46 pm
I see they've unveiled plans to increase the capacity of The Etihad to over 60,000, despite not even owning it.

All about money laundering and FFP of course. They'll claim the money was spent on infrastructure or other such bollocks.
PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:21:29 pm
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 01:13:55 pm
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63942509

City looking at expanding the Etihad

Prepare for Manchester traffic to be worse than ever

It is a bit ridiculous for them to be doing this, but it is not like they are short of money. They will be able to report more fake numbers of tickets sold, since some sort of a FFP illusion must be maintained ...

