Liverpool found evidence of coins being thrown but have been unable to identify any individuals involved.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-conclude-investigation-pep-guardiola-25651228
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Its pretty weak from us to be honest. If people threw the coins why could they not identify them?
I think the club did identify them but then decided the evidence was time barred?
Disappointing from our fans, all those coins thrown and they all missed the shiny headed twat.
Like that tit who lashed his phone at Shrek and missed. If you're gonna get banned, make it worthwhile
Didn't Che Neville get a red hot pie thrown at him that hit the target at Anfield?
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63942509City looking at expanding the EtihadPrepare for Manchester traffic to be worse than ever
