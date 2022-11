Guess he needs a few more years to win CL, though will he jump when the barcodes are smacking them into 2nd place each season. Actually I think if they were not consistent top team each year they would fall further as motivation levels would dip. Think the only reason they push so hard for titles in the past 5 years is we pushed them to the limit.

« Reply #30414 on: Today at 11:12:16 am »

« Last Edit: Today at 11:14:04 am by has gone odd »

- all in my opinion of course -