Utd fans I know are only arsed about us catching them on 20, they are blinkered to what City do, and with the massive majority of all fanbases, anyone but the Scousers suits them, stupid twats.



Agreed, Rob, beyond help those fickle fuckers. I'm thinking there may be more vocals from those who get a sniff of the title going forward. . I can't see the Arsenal running away with it but City don't have us breathing down their neck so may have their foot of the gas. I'm still not counting us out. Point being, the more the merrier. If City do win it at the end of this fucking mad, bad, crazy season but some of the cowardly c*nts get a sniff of it, they may 'reflect' what it's going to take to get over the line particularly if Abu Dhabi spunk a couple of hundred million in the summer to buy another shiny new thing, Bellingham for instance.