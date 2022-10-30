Let's try to remember that back in 2010 the club was on the verge of bankruptcy, a 9 point deduction, and were mired in the bottom three under Hodgson.



It was the very fact that we had been burned by Hicks and Gillette that we gave Amanda Stavely such a hard time, and they were genuinely gobsmacked that we wouldn't welcome them with open arms, no questions asked. It was the main reason they walked away in my opinion.



LFC fans have shown they're not malleable and are completely unsuited to the sportwash model. Plenty of fans scattered around the UK and world might be okay with it, but such a takeover - were it to happen - would simply ignite a civil war within the fanbase. And it would be those who are most opposed most likely to be at Anfield most weeks.



As someone else recently remarked on these boards. The best way to get the UK media, the FA, and rival fans turned against sportswashing would be for Liverpool to be bought out by one.