Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 06:59:39 pm
Which sportswash do you represent? Abu Dhabi or Saudi?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 06:59:45 pm
Quote from: Flynn77 on October 30, 2022, 06:55:44 pm
Poetry in motion

So what? It's not like it was supported by everyone.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 07:05:16 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 30, 2022, 06:59:39 pm
Which sportswash do you represent? Abu Dhabi or Saudi?

Neither, Im a Red. Just want people to remember we should be careful what we wish for. Id rather be halfway down the table than jump on the oil bandwagon.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 07:09:37 pm
Quote from: Flynn77 on October 30, 2022, 07:05:16 pm
Neither, Im a Red. Just want people to remember we should be careful what we wish for. Id rather be halfway down the table than jump on the oil bandwagon.
Fair enough. With those being your first posts on the site it looked a bit suspect.

As I said in my other post, I think a lot more of our fans are better informed these days. Most of us on here want nothing to do with the sportswashing nation states and wouldn't welcome them to our club.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 07:12:43 pm
Let's try to remember that back in 2010 the club was on the verge of bankruptcy, a 9 point deduction, and were mired in the bottom three under Hodgson.

It was the very fact that we had been burned by Hicks and Gillette that we gave Amanda Stavely such a hard time, and they were genuinely gobsmacked that we wouldn't welcome them with open arms, no questions asked. It was the main reason they walked away in my opinion.

LFC fans have shown they're not malleable and are completely unsuited to the sportwash model. Plenty of fans scattered around the UK and world might be okay with it, but such a takeover - were it to happen - would simply ignite a civil war within the fanbase. And it would be those who are most opposed most likely to be at Anfield most weeks.

As someone else recently remarked on these boards. The best way to get the UK media, the FA, and rival fans turned against sportswashing would be for Liverpool to be bought out by one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 09:14:16 pm
Quote from: Flynn77 on October 30, 2022, 06:53:42 pm
Lest we forget
The average person had no idea of the depth of human rights abuse in the likes of Abu Dhabi, Saudi or Dubai at that time. They do now. You would never see anything like them banners at Anfield now.
City and Newcastle fans have accepted and condoned the horrific actions of their despot owners. We would never accept anything like that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 10:03:33 pm
Quote from: Flynn77 on October 30, 2022, 06:53:42 pm
Lest we forget
Ah yes, but just think, we could have been freed from all the years of suffering under such shit owners...
We would have deserved it  :P
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 10:11:19 pm
Quote from: Flynn77 on October 30, 2022, 07:05:16 pm
Neither, Im a Red. Just want people to remember we should be careful what we wish for. Id rather be halfway down the table than jump on the oil bandwagon.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 10:17:40 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 10:28:08 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on October 30, 2022, 10:11:19 pm

Bizarre why they sign up here and pretend to be reds. Theyre so desperate to spread the propaganda, like its going to convince other fans that Abu Dhabi FC  and Saudicastle arent just sportswashing projects now.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 10:37:22 pm
Am I the only one giving him the benefit of the doubt?

Mrs Spion always says I'm too trusting.   :sad
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 10:53:34 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 30, 2022, 10:37:22 pm
Am I the only one giving him the benefit of the doubt?

Mrs Spion always says I'm too trusting.   :sad
Why would a Liverpool fan sign up to post that? More than a bit strange.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 10:58:24 pm
Quote from: JRed on October 30, 2022, 10:53:34 pm
Why would a Liverpool fan sign up to post that? More than a bit strange.
I had him down as a sportswash fan at post number one. They were very odd things to post as your introduction to the site. Given his reply to me I thought I'd give the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise. But we Mrs Spion says, I can be too trusting at times.😊
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 11:00:23 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 30, 2022, 10:37:22 pm
Am I the only one giving him the benefit of the doubt?

Mrs Spion always says I'm too trusting.   :sad
SoS you could well be right in giving him/her the benefit of the doubt.
But their first two posts are whataboutery concerning the oilcheating arseholes...  :butt
Fuck 'em anyway!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 11:10:35 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October 30, 2022, 11:00:23 pm
SoS you could well be right in giving him/her the benefit of the doubt.
But their first two posts are whataboutery concerning the oilcheating arseholes...  :butt
Fuck 'em anyway!
Genuine or not, I agree. A bad start.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 11:10:57 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 30, 2022, 10:37:22 pm
Mrs Spion always says I'm too trusting.   :sad

Dont worry mate, she says that about me too 😀
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 11:13:07 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover on October 30, 2022, 11:10:57 pm
Dont worry mate, she says that about me too 😀
😲
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 11:55:11 pm
Of course it's a troll account - even went with the traditional bot [Name][Number] naming convention.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 30, 2022, 11:59:28 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
October 31, 2022, 09:51:24 am
Even the denial contains a halfway down the table dig. He/she/it needs to try much harder next time.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 06:02:24 pm
Have they invented anymore fake companies today?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 06:11:01 pm
Quote from: Flynn77 on October 30, 2022, 07:05:16 pm
Neither, Im a Red.

You're about as big a fan of Liverpool as Derek Hatton is.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 07:42:27 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 06:11:01 pm
You're about as big a fan of Liverpool as Derek Hatton is.
Or Joe Anderson.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:14:04 am
Quote from: GreatEx on October 30, 2022, 11:55:11 pm
Of course it's a troll account - even went with the traditional bot [Name][Number] naming convention.

[bot] 666?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:45:14 am
Three posts - all in a discussion about another club - and now they've vanished. Guess that's all the proof we need.

People have said that between Abu Dhabi and Saudi FC, in five or ten years the PL will be like the Scottish league. I'd offer the caveat that it would be like the Scottish league if Motherwell and Dundee got taken over by sportswashers.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:54:43 am
I'm not even sure what the point of the post was? that a handful of fans wanted Dubai to take us over? The majority of the fanbase had no interest in Dubai or The rumoured Chinese takeover at the time.

But every Man City fan out there today sure condones them and their Human Rights abuses, lest we forget.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:57:43 am
Quote from: GreatEx on October 30, 2022, 11:55:11 pm
Of course it's a troll account - even went with the traditional bot [Name][Number] naming convention.


Hmmmm....am i a bot?  was i just unaware? 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:35:07 am
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:57:43 am

Hmmmm....am i a bot?  was i just unaware? 



The oo's will rise up!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:46:27 am
Just had a week in Turkey, hotel was mainly German and a load of German kids had Haaland City shirts on and the Bazaars had a lot of fake shirts with the same player on the back. First time I've seen foreign kids in City shirts.

Liverpool kits still outnumbered them though.
