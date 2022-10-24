I'd love it if the Iraqi government or someone of that ilk tried to buy us just to laugh at how quickly everything would change.



You do have to wonder though, where is all this heading? I mean, if the PL top brass have no problem with City's or Newcastle's owners swanning in and turning the league into a financial auction, then what's to stop other petro-funded consortiums from getting in on the action? My guess is we're going to see a lot more clubs being bought up and pimped out over the next 3 to 5 years. Which makes me wonder what the landscape of the sport is going to look like a decade from now. Will we still be under FSG ownership by then? My guess is its unlikelyI also reckon the next big "takeover" will either be Villa, Leeds, or Everton.