Real Roy of the Rovers stuff



2009 10th

2010 5th

2011 3rd

2012 1st

2013 2nd

2014. 1st

2015 2nd

2016 4th

2017. 3rd

2018. 1st

2019. 1st

2020. 2nd

2021. 1st

2022. 1st



But look 9th to a league title in 5 years I mean that's some truly inspirational stuff that and something all clubs should aspire to.