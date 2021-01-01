I think it's down to intense frustration. I think we all want a properly and fairly structured PL, but the PL seem hell-bent on destroying any integrity left in the game. As it stands, it's absolutely rancid and needs to change.



Let's not pretend that a Super League is anything other than clubs making yet more money out of their fans. The people behind this are just a bunch of greedy arses who want to make yet more money out of the game. The Likes of the big two in Spain and the awful way they run their clubs, the idea that this league would be any less rancid than what we have currently have here is just a joke. There is no integrity in a Super League any more than what there is now. I understand the current frustration with how things are, I just don't understand how anyone can think that a Super League would be made from integrity, as the prime motivation is greed, just like in the Premier League now.