Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

lionel_messias

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29920 on: Today at 05:00:25 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:50:39 pm
While the PL remains an unholy shit show of a mess, the ESL will always keep rearing its head. If the PL had its house in order then I think pretty much everyone who follows the game here would give any ESL proposals the two fingers.

And the truth is Madrid and Barca want the Super League to dig them out of a huge financial hole. Our owners were part of the plans too because the huge revenue stream of ESL money would suit their business model to a T. With proper relegation and promotion, not all local fans would be against it.
Al 666

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29921 on: Today at 05:01:32 pm
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Today at 04:52:33 pm
you dont need to form a new ESL to solve it, the different leagues just need to work together to create regulations that limit the impact of state owned clubs. wage caps, strict rules on youth signings, loans, affiliate clubs etc. i dont know but just some set of rules that basically means that it doesnt matter if you have 1billion more than the next club, after a point you cant use it anyway.

they need a more egalitarion structure across all the leagues. not just the creation of a small elitist one. because basically youll end up with a league of 12-20 man city and psg type clubs, and everyone else left out

That would involve rich owners creating a structure that stops them benefitting from the money the oil states pour into the game. It would involve the likes of the Premier League and UEFA creating a structure that stops the oil states making them wealthy. It would involve the TV companies and the sponsors creating a structure that stops them benefitting from the huge amounts of money the oil states pour in.

It isn't going to happen.
ljycb

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29922 on: Today at 05:01:39 pm
How does "European Super League, but no state-owned clubs!" work without it being a closed shop. I just find the whole thing so flawed.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29923 on: Today at 05:05:04 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 04:40:43 pm
Perez is explicitly having a swipe at the English game in general though as having too much money. TV rights seems to be his main gripe.

Don't forget, Real Madrid under his watch are well versed in also spending beyond their means with a Bank of Spain to provide favourable loans/write off debts in some instances. So that f*cker doesn't care about equality, he's pissed at not being able to pick off the best talent at will each season. He doesn't see the difference between the likes of ourselves/United and City/Newcastle.

Once he starts bleating about that specifically, then i'd listen to what he has to say. Massive rift between PSG and Real Madrid the last few years too, but its an ego thing with Perez, they are not used to being rejected.

Although I can fully understand why fans here are sick and tired of the shambolic state of the PL and want changes made in order to save the future of the game, I agree that it's about power in the case of the gripes from Madrid.

It can't be about football domination, seeing as La Liga has won six out of the last ten CL titles. Madrid themselves bagging five.
Terry de Niro

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29924 on: Today at 05:05:37 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 05:01:39 pm
How does "European Super League, but no state-owned clubs!" work without it being a closed shop. I just find the whole thing so flawed.
Why don't they just call it Barcelona are fucking skint League?
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29925 on: Today at 05:05:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:54:48 pm
I think it's down to intense frustration. I think we all want a properly and fairly structured PL, but the PL seem hell-bent on destroying any integrity left in the game. As it stands, it's absolutely rancid and needs to change.

Make the changes, or watch it die.

exactly this.

The PL is just a mess from top to bottom. Much of it because their fit and proper test for owners is an absolute farce, and we know that there is a political agenda as to why the lastest new owner is Saudia Arabia passed it.

But thats just part of it of course. From the awful officiating, from the out of control wages, from the cost of it for match going fans - and the fact they dont care about them anyway, from the tv rights (and the awful banter quality of the coverage), there is just so much that is wrong about the PL. And itll only get worse.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29926 on: Today at 05:05:57 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 05:01:39 pm
How does "European Super League, but no state-owned clubs!" work without it being a closed shop. I just find the whole thing so flawed.
The same way as the PL without state owned clubs?
CraigDS

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29927 on: Today at 05:06:08 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 04:44:50 pm
The European Super League solution puts a lot of ordinary people's noses out of joint like. Even if Liverpool paid for the airfare of supporters (that isn't going to happen by the way), what about annual leave? Most people can just about cope now with getting the time off to go and watch their team, but if the solution is to leave the Premier League and all of a sudden your away trips are once every two weeks and you're more often than not going to travel into mainland Europe for it, then I don't see how that's the next best solution for us?

The ESL was to replace the CL wasn't it, not the PL?
jillc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29928 on: Today at 05:06:49 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:54:48 pm
I think it's down to intense frustration. I think we all want a properly and fairly structured PL, but the PL seem hell-bent on destroying any integrity left in the game. As it stands, it's absolutely rancid and needs to change.

Let's not pretend that a Super League is anything other than clubs making yet more money out of their fans. The people behind this are just a bunch of greedy arses who want to make yet more money out of the game. The Likes of the big two in Spain and the awful way they run their clubs, the idea that this league would be any less rancid than what we have currently have here is just a joke. There is no integrity in a Super League any more than what there is now. I understand the current frustration with how things are, I just don't understand how anyone can think that a Super League would be made from integrity, as the prime motivation is greed, just like in the Premier League now.
ljycb

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29929 on: Today at 05:09:08 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:06:08 pm
The ESL was to replace the CL wasn't it, not the PL?

There are a few people in this thread over the last few pages who seem to be happy with fucking off the Premier League for it. The impression that I had was the European Super League would replace the Champions League, yes.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29930 on: Today at 05:11:40 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:06:49 pm
Let's not pretend that a Super League is anything other than clubs making yet more money out of their fans. The people behind this are just a bunch of greedy arses who want to make yet more money out of the game. The Likes of the big two in Spain and the awful way they run their clubs, the idea that this league would be any less rancid than what we have currently have here is just a joke. There is no integrity in a Super League any more than what there is now. I understand the current frustration with how things are, I just don't understand how anyone can think that a Super League would be made from integrity, as the prime motivation is greed, just like in the Premier League now.
I don't disagree really. As fans, I think we are all in a rock/hard place, frying pan/fire situation.  :-\
Jayo10

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29931 on: Today at 05:12:19 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 05:09:08 pm
There are a few people in this thread over the last few pages who seem to be happy with fucking off the Premier League for it. The impression that I had was the European Super League would replace the Champions League, yes.

Using it to effect proper change from the EPL and UEFA would be good leverage, but again the main players in the Super league don't care about a level playing field either. You think Florentino Perez is going to ask UEFA to look into City's dodgy sponsorship deals? He is only looking for a cut of it to allow Real Madrid rival them in terms of spending even bigger than they currently do.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29932 on: Today at 05:13:51 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 05:09:08 pm
There are a few people in this thread over the last few pages who seem to be happy with fucking off the Premier League for it. The impression that I had was the European Super League would replace the Champions League, yes.
That's correct, but I think frustration is so high just now that many feel like saying ''fuck off'' to it all. Emotion is pretty high just now.
