I think it's down to intense frustration. I think we all want a properly and fairly structured PL, but the PL seem hell-bent on destroying any integrity left in the game. As it stands, it's absolutely rancid and needs to change.
Make the changes, or watch it die.
exactly this.
The PL is just a mess from top to bottom. Much of it because their fit and proper test for owners is an absolute farce, and we know that there is a political agenda as to why the lastest new owner is Saudia Arabia passed it.
But thats just part of it of course. From the awful officiating, from the out of control wages, from the cost of it for match going fans - and the fact they dont care about them anyway, from the tv rights (and the awful banter quality of the coverage), there is just so much that is wrong about the PL. And itll only get worse.