« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 742 743 744 745 746 [747]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 2020184 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,363
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29840 on: Today at 07:05:25 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:41:29 pm


Well done Klopp dont let them silence you.  :wellin
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,363
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29841 on: Today at 07:07:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:48:45 am
That Times article has gone. Kloppo and the club had them by the balls so early.  ;D

What article was that Samir?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,630
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29842 on: Today at 07:15:33 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:07:17 am
What article was that Samir?

Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,225
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29843 on: Today at 07:18:12 am »
I doubt the legal action was a defamation claim for damages. Most likely it was an injunction to have the article amended or taken down.

The problem in the social media age is that he damage has been done.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29844 on: Today at 07:28:18 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:18:12 am
I doubt the legal action was a defamation claim for damages. Most likely it was an injunction to have the article amended or taken down.

The problem in the social media age is that he damage has been done.

No chance we'd take anybody at Man City to court. You know having lawyers who are backed by a sovereign state means they'd have unlimited capacity to succeed. Just ask UEFA.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29845 on: Today at 07:45:01 am »
Are we still awaiting news on how their bus is ?
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29846 on: Today at 07:54:25 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:45:01 am
Are we still awaiting news on how their bus is ?
I think theyre going to make it public once theyve finishing damaging it.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,216
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29847 on: Today at 07:56:32 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm
I worry now for Klopp over this. Not for any other reason that this is not what he signed up for. He spoke the truth about the owners of these clubs and somehow 2 days later he's on trial!. If I was in his position I'd find it hard to stay in that environment no matter how much he loves Liverpool. The press in the UK and the FA have a lot to answer for.
I think it will energise him further.

He may have a massive heart and be an emotional guy, but he has broad shoulders and a thick skin, and believes passionately about fairness and right and wrong. The most important thing is to never to give up the fight, otherwise the sportswashers have won.

His anger at the officials, that roar when Mo's goal went in, and the celebrations at the final whistle - those were not just about winning a football match. They were about overcoming injustice on and off the pitch, that we've been battling against since City ceased to become a football club and became a cheating multi-£billion charade.

What it needs is some solidarity amongst other managers in the PL and Europe. Many of them will feel the same way and can easily come out in support of his comments, and raise genuine concerns over the state of football and where its heading. It would take some of the heat off Jurgen and keep his narrative alive. Hard for the media or Abu Dhabi to keep targeting us if others are saying it too.

Jurgen's comments were not only brave, but also an open invitation for others to join the fight. But their silence is defeaning, and speaks volumes about how far this game of ours has fallen.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:08:19 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,347
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29848 on: Today at 08:21:17 am »
The ironic thing is their behaviour will only fuel tensions even more and that was their original complaint.

Disgusting Club.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,638
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29849 on: Today at 08:30:08 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:21:17 am
The ironic thing is their behaviour will only fuel tensions even more and that was their original complaint.

Disgusting Club.
Disgusting club yes, but the complicity of the English media is even more alarming. The only ones who've come out in support are Miguel Delaney and Dom King, the others have been lapping up this "xenophobia" BS.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,347
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29850 on: Today at 08:33:44 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:30:08 am
Disgusting club yes, but the complicity of the English media is even more alarming. The only ones who've come out in support are Miguel Delaney and Dom King, the others have been lapping up this "xenophobia" BS.

I dont really understand that either.

But said the narrative is set before the final whistle now by Sky - media is too powerful.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,216
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29851 on: Today at 08:40:10 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:30:08 am
Disgusting club yes, but the complicity of the English media is even more alarming. The only ones who've come out in support are Miguel Delaney and Dom King, the others have been lapping up this "xenophobia" BS.
The irony being that the British media is as xenophobic as it gets.

No way they'd go after an English manager like this. It's Liverpool and Jurgen is German - its a dumb media hack's wet dream.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,227
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29852 on: Today at 09:00:05 am »
This will also put a lot off speaking out against the sports washers in public again. Their attempt at suppression has most likely been successful.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,380
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29853 on: Today at 09:02:19 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:56:32 am
I think it will energise him further.

He may have a massive heart and be an emotional guy, but he has broad shoulders and a thick skin, and believes passionately about fairness and right and wrong. The most important thing is to never to give up the fight, otherwise the sportswashers have won.

His anger at the officials, that roar when Mo's goal went in, and the celebrations at the final whistle - those were not just about winning a football match. They were about overcoming injustice on and off the pitch, that we've been battling against since City ceased to become a football club and became a cheating multi-£billion charade.

What it needs is some solidarity amongst other managers in the PL and Europe. Many of them will feel the same way and can easily come out in support of his comments, and raise genuine concerns over the state of football and where its heading. It would take some of the heat off Jurgen and keep his narrative alive. Hard for the media or Abu Dhabi to keep targeting us if others are saying it too.

Jurgen's comments were not only brave, but also an open invitation for others to join the fight. But their silence is defeaning, and speaks volumes about how far this game of ours has fallen.

Annoying that their match against Arsenal tonight was postponed so no chance to raise questions in the presser (not that legohead would've rocked that boat).

They've got Brighton on Saturday with a manager 2 or 3 games into his PL career so again, unfortunately unlikely to rock the boat....
Logged
Believer

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29854 on: Today at 09:15:11 am »
Why was their game v Arsenal postponed anyway??
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29855 on: Today at 09:19:31 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 09:15:11 am
Why was their game v Arsenal postponed anyway??

Their bus is broken.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29856 on: Today at 09:31:21 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:45:01 am
Are we still awaiting news on how their bus is ?

Will there be a minutes silence for their team bus tonight ?

Ive only recently stopped putting flowers by the arkles in memory of the previous bus.
Logged

Offline swiss_red

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29857 on: Today at 09:31:22 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 09:15:11 am
Why was their game v Arsenal postponed anyway??

because of the postponed Arsenal game in the Europa League
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,100
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29858 on: Today at 10:23:52 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:00:05 am
This will also put a lot off speaking out against the sports washers in public again. Their attempt at suppression has most likely been successful.

This was the main aim of it - looks to have been successful.  How very sad!
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29859 on: Today at 10:32:41 am »
Thibaut Courtois: "When Manchester City won the trophy for the best club? We looked at each other and laughed."

Xenophobic comments like this need to stop!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,363
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29860 on: Today at 10:35:41 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:30:08 am
Disgusting club yes, but the complicity of the English media is even more alarming. The only ones who've come out in support are Miguel Delaney and Dom King, the others have been lapping up this "xenophobia" BS.

Others have Tariq and Rory Smith did as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,379
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29861 on: Today at 10:41:46 am »
My analogy for the City fans who defend their ownership to the hilt is to say they are like crabs being boiled slowly in water.

They were put in the water when new owners came in. Robinho was signed and the water become hotter and has increased ever since.

Now that they're winning (NEARLY not quite) everything and signing £50-£100 million players willy, nilly, they are fully cooked and won't go against the regime.

Too late for them now, the self-sustaining sports washing has nowe been done, they are nearly all washed.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29862 on: Today at 10:49:05 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:43:21 am
Take them to the fucking cleaners Jürgen, everyone of us is with you on this. Its about time these shills were called out.

Btw. Does anyone know why Pep wasnt also sent off and charged for harassing the ref when he was going to check screen?

Takes at least four years to investigate when City do something wrong
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,610
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29863 on: Today at 10:50:25 am »
Its simple. Enragement = engagement. And an enraged Liverpool fan base gives you more clicks and ad revenue than a meagre City fan base.
Logged

Online Sambo25

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29864 on: Today at 10:55:31 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 05:35:13 pm
I'd to see other teams fans do what palace did with that banner i think that shook them as wasn't a complaint made to the police about it clearly there where worried about it
Apologies for my ignorance but what banner?
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,625
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29865 on: Today at 10:58:35 am »
No mark club.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,616
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29866 on: Today at 11:00:56 am »
Quote from: Sambo25 on Today at 10:55:31 am
Apologies for my ignorance but what banner?

Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,814
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29867 on: Today at 11:04:33 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:00:56 am


Brilliant.

But what medieval law did the penguin breach to deserve decapitation? :D

And, to be fair, I dont think Abu Dhabi (disclaimer- no xenophobia intended) chop off peoples heads.
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29868 on: Today at 11:07:46 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:04:33 am
Brilliant.

But what medieval law did the penguin breach to deserve decapitation? :D

And, to be fair, I dont think Abu Dhabi (disclaimer- no xenophobia intended) chop off peoples heads.
I think that's meant to be a Magpie well it would make more sense than a Penguin.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,814
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29869 on: Today at 11:08:42 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 11:07:46 am
I think that's meant to be a Magpie well it would make more sense than a Penguin.

Get it now, still a brilliant banner though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 742 743 744 745 746 [747]   Go Up
« previous next »
 