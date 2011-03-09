I worry now for Klopp over this. Not for any other reason that this is not what he signed up for. He spoke the truth about the owners of these clubs and somehow 2 days later he's on trial!. If I was in his position I'd find it hard to stay in that environment no matter how much he loves Liverpool. The press in the UK and the FA have a lot to answer for.



I think it will energise him further.He may have a massive heart and be an emotional guy, but he has broad shoulders and a thick skin, and believes passionately about fairness and right and wrong. The most important thing is to never to give up the fight, otherwise the sportswashers have won.His anger at the officials, that roar when Mo's goal went in, and the celebrations at the final whistle - those were not just about winning a football match. They were about overcoming injustice on and off the pitch, that we've been battling against since City ceased to become a football club and became a cheating multi-£billion charade.What it needs is some solidarity amongst other managers in the PL and Europe. Many of them will feel the same way and can easily come out in support of his comments, and raise genuine concerns over the state of football and where its heading. It would tajrle some of the heat off Jurgen and keep his narrative alive. Hard for the media or Abu Dhabi to keep targeting us if others are saying it too.Jurgen's comments were not only brave, but also an open invitation for others to join the fight. But their silence is defeaning, and speaks volumes about how far this game of ours has fallen.