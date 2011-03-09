« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:41:29 pm


Well done Klopp dont let them silence you.  :wellin
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:48:45 am
That Times article has gone. Kloppo and the club had them by the balls so early.  ;D

What article was that Samir?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:07:17 am
What article was that Samir?

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
I doubt the legal action was a defamation claim for damages. Most likely it was an injunction to have the article amended or taken down.

The problem in the social media age is that he damage has been done.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:18:12 am
I doubt the legal action was a defamation claim for damages. Most likely it was an injunction to have the article amended or taken down.

The problem in the social media age is that he damage has been done.

No chance we'd take anybody at Man City to court. You know having lawyers who are backed by a sovereign state means they'd have unlimited capacity to succeed. Just ask UEFA.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Are we still awaiting news on how their bus is ?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:45:01 am
Are we still awaiting news on how their bus is ?
I think theyre going to make it public once theyve finishing damaging it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm
I worry now for Klopp over this. Not for any other reason that this is not what he signed up for. He spoke the truth about the owners of these clubs and somehow 2 days later he's on trial!. If I was in his position I'd find it hard to stay in that environment no matter how much he loves Liverpool. The press in the UK and the FA have a lot to answer for.
I think it will energise him further.

He may have a massive heart and be an emotional guy, but he has broad shoulders and a thick skin, and believes passionately about fairness and right and wrong. The most important thing is to never to give up the fight, otherwise the sportswashers have won.

His anger at the officials, that roar when Mo's goal went in, and the celebrations at the final whistle - those were not just about winning a football match. They were about overcoming injustice on and off the pitch, that we've been battling against since City ceased to become a football club and became a cheating multi-£billion charade.

What it needs is some solidarity amongst other managers in the PL and Europe. Many of them will feel the same way and can easily come out in support of his comments, and raise genuine concerns over the state of football and where its heading. It would tajrle some of the heat off Jurgen and keep his narrative alive. Hard for the media or Abu Dhabi to keep targeting us if others are saying it too.

Jurgen's comments were not only brave, but also an open invitation for others to join the fight. But their silence is defeaning, and speaks volumes about how far this game of ours has fallen.
