As a club, City are desperate for relevancy, and their fans know it too. they desperately try to antagonise Liverpool and our fans when they travel to Anfield because they need the hatred. It needs to be manufactured, because in any real sense, nobody cares about their successes, other than it's a shame that human rights violating financial doping has allowed it to happen. so the fans do whatever they can to make us hate them, because in their heads, that's what a rivalry is. The 'competitive rivalry' is not enough.