Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 2016440 times)

Online MULLENEDWINE

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29760 on: Today at 02:28:49 pm »
Fat Frank weighing in. Knows all about this don't he...

Just because we prove time and again we can beat them, doesn't mean we should just put up with it, ya weapon.

https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1582322304972779520

Top comments a belter.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29761 on: Today at 02:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:46:58 pm
What's more scary? State owned clubs making false statements or the fact that the people, the fans, the general football fan across the country, swallow it and DEFEND them, because you know, TRIBALISM (against us)...??

Propaganda in all forms is scary when swallowed whole, and the fact that the likes of the BBC then PEDDLE it, on behalf of a regime like them, is even more scary. No questions asked. No 'well Guardiola was provoking the support'. It's either willingly peddled, knowing full well that it's bollocks, which is terrifying, OR peddled obliviously by supporters who don't even know they are being used by media machines and state run clubs to spread misinformation precisely because they know the great unwashed fan (the thick c*nts of the world who just believe anything put in front of their nose) will just love to jump on it because they hate us. So it's easy to spread. They use social media this way too, and surely pay the likes of Sky too (who had three stories on how City were hard done by by us, but none about their chants at all).

Imagine the difference if Klopp had done what Guardiola did to the Liverpool fans at the Etihad to their fans? Or at Utd? Imagine the absolute mayhem that would have A. come from their support B. the media would have been the next day.

And that's where we are in the scheme of things. The media deep down love a good scouser kicking. And any chance they get to peddle utter made up shite will always be used by the BBC etc against us.
It's never been as easy to manipulate the masses as it is now. Society has been deliberately dumbed down over many years. You only need to look at how easy this country was to con over Brexit and how easy the Tories con and manipulate simply by appealing to the lowest common denominators of racism and greed.

Social media and the dumbed down population go hand in hand. Divide and rule. Get them all fighting each other instead of the real enemies of the people and the game. As soon as Abu Dhabi rolled into town they instantly recruited thousands of social media accounts that would defend the indefensible. Fans of the ex Manchester City instantly and willingly turned into propaganda bots and useful idiots by abusers.

Manipulate and mobilise your useful idiots to fight against the traditional clubs that actually earned their successes. Turn it into an us and them situation. Buy off media mouthpieces to help legitimize too. Encourage tribalism because it further entrenches division. Sit back and watch the game fighting itself and doing your dirty work for you.

Too many do not realise that they are being used like puppets on strings. Others do, but don't care.
Online ScottScott

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29762 on: Today at 02:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:50:39 pm
Talking to my Manchester City supporting mate (Who went yesterday) and he said that they were disgusted by the chants.

A few City dickheads got sparked by City fans outside as well over it.

He said the police were pretty heavy handed against those that had nothing to do with it.

So it wasn't all of them. I was really disappointed when I heard what they were singing and their real fans were too. You can discount this new breed of inbred dickheads that support them. To be honest when they were singing their shite, it sounded more fuckign cockney than anything.

c*nts.

Fucking hell, you don't half love to defend fanbases who come here and sing some of the most vile stuff imaginable. It was 90% of that crowd singing those songs, maybe even more. It was so loud at one point they had to turn the mics down as it was audible on the TV. So a couple of them go sparked by a few City fans, so what? Didn't stop them singing it again and again throughout the game, didn't stop them booing the minutes silence earlier this year did it?

That part is bold is bollocks as well. They don't have any real fans anymore. They're all a part of the sportswash and supportive of a human rights abusing regime

That cockney line is fucking laughable as well
Offline BER

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29763 on: Today at 02:32:50 pm »
Didn't the Athletic send a memo out that reporting on Sportswashing was off the table after they got bought out?
Online El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29764 on: Today at 02:36:42 pm »
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on Today at 02:28:49 pm
Fat Frank weighing in. Knows all about this don't he...

Just because we prove time and again we can beat them, doesn't mean we should just put up with it, ya weapon.

https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1582322304972779520

Top comments a belter.

Quite surprised by that to be honest. Would have expected better from someone who played for West Ham, Abramovichs Chelsea and then joined 'the City group'.
Offline Koplass

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29765 on: Today at 02:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:59:32 pm
Completely agree. You're just now seeing arsenal fans start to wake up to sportswashing because they're at the top of the table. Previously, because it's been us going up against them, no one wants to know. It's incredibly depressing the stuff that's been regurgitated without scrutiny by city-friendly members of the press in the last 48 hours or so. 

Caught between wanting Arsenal to win the league vs. wanting Arsenal to narrowly miss out on winning the league. There would be a lot of tunes changing if it wasn't us getting fucked over by their financial doping every year.
Offline Sharado

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29766 on: Today at 02:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 02:39:38 pm
Caught between wanting Arsenal to win the league vs. wanting Arsenal to narrowly miss out on winning the league. There would be a lot of tunes changing if it wasn't us getting fucked over by their financial doping every year.

Saw it said on twitter the best way to turn everyone against sportswashing in football is to have liverpool bought by some gulf state with limitless finances. Everyone will hate it in an instant.
Offline lfc_col

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29767 on: Today at 02:43:52 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 02:32:50 pm
Didn't the Athletic send a memo out that reporting on Sportswashing was off the table after they got bought out?

So there would be no point in dealing with them then it's a shame for them we have free speech in this country and within reason can say what we want
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29768 on: Today at 02:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:42:19 pm
Saw it said on twitter the best way to turn everyone against sportswashing in football is to have liverpool bought by some gulf state with limitless finances. Everyone will hate it in an instant.
That's a given.

Offline Jayo10

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29769 on: Today at 02:53:03 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 02:32:50 pm
Didn't the Athletic send a memo out that reporting on Sportswashing was off the table after they got bought out?

Is this actually true?

Fear of being sued is strong in that case.

It will never get coverage on Sky either, the reason for this row will be confined to "Klopp berates official" and "Guardiola gets hit with a coin". The likes of Sky will never answer the question in any detail as to whether City sportswash, because its not in their interests to dig deep.

Having 900k per week Erling Haaland banging goals in, and £100 million Jack Grealish sitting on his arse is great for their "product".
Online RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29770 on: Today at 02:53:07 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 02:32:50 pm
Didn't the Athletic send a memo out that reporting on Sportswashing was off the table after they got bought out?
Any shareholders at The Athletic from either Qatar, Saudi Arabia or Abu Dhabi by any chance?
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29771 on: Today at 02:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:59:32 pm
Completely agree. You're just now seeing arsenal fans start to wake up to sportswashing because they're at the top of the table. Previously, because it's been us going up against them, no one wants to know. It's incredibly depressing the stuff that's been regurgitated without scrutiny by city-friendly members of the press in the last 48 hours or so.

I'll bet my mortgage the coach thing comes to nothing. I'm dubious about the coin throwing too at this point.

But I know I heard the chant. And I know how city are funded.

Wild that the issues of debate are 'is this all klopps fault' somehow.
I think Arsenal were one of the first clubs to recognise the dangers of sportswashing. It was Wenger or Dein that talked about tanks firing £20 at them when Chelsea got bought out. They then lost a few players to City when they got money and Arsenal were falling further behind.

I agree though, no matter how much you may be aware of sportswashing clubs, it only becomes real when you are the club affected. That said, if tribalism wasn't so rife, other clubs would be on it too. Everton are now at least 3 places below where they may have seen themselves in the pecking order thanks to Chelsea, City and now Newcastle. But it's easier to blame us and suck up to City.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29772 on: Today at 02:54:28 pm »
Think things are bad now?
Wait until they own a charter city/investment zone.
Speak out then and they'll be able to torture you here on our soil.
Offline lfc_col

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29773 on: Today at 02:56:06 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:54:28 pm
Think things are bad now?
Wait until they own a charter city/investment zone.
Speak out then and they'll be able to torture you here on our soil.

Do you actually think that will happen its a scay thought
Offline Jayo10

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29774 on: Today at 03:01:24 pm »
As a club, City are desperate for relevancy, and their fans know it too. they desperately try to antagonise Liverpool and our fans when they travel to Anfield because they need the hatred. It needs to be manufactured, because in any real sense, nobody cares about their successes, other than it's a shame that human rights violating financial doping has allowed it to happen. so the fans do whatever they can to make us hate them, because in their heads, that's what a rivalry is. The 'competitive rivalry' is not enough.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29775 on: Today at 03:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:50:52 am
I find it depressing the amount of journals and pundits who are jumping in to defend City.
It's what happens when you have a lot of them on the take
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29776 on: Today at 03:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:42:19 pm
Saw it said on twitter the best way to turn everyone against sportswashing in football is to have liverpool bought by some gulf state with limitless finances. Everyone will hate it in an instant.
Alright for Chelsea, City and Newcastle to have those types of owners but Oh no can't let the scousers have that (not that we'd want it anyway)
Offline Sharado

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29777 on: Today at 03:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 03:06:50 pm
Alright for Chelsea, City and Newcastle to have those types of owners but Oh no can't let the scousers have that (not that we'd want it anyway)

it's the last thing I'd want other than for how quickly half the country/world would change their opinion on state ownership if it happened. liverpool bad brrrr is a mental health condition.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29778 on: Today at 03:26:39 pm »
I've taken a back seat from this forum and from footy in general since Paris. To be frank since we won the league, which was something I didn't think I'd see again, I've been watching less and less footy. Even us.

The reason is that I just can't stand the way the game has gone. Examples are often highlighted by many on here, but the aftermath of this game has just summed up how bad things have become. But when the discredited ownership of a football club see fit to try and smear one of the few decent men in the game and will use their shills in the media to do so. Their reason: to distract from the appalling behaviour of their fans, from the fact that there's no way on earth that goal would have stood, from the behaviour of their players and staff.

The sooner this lot, Qatar and Saudi fuck off to play a round robin in the desert the better for all of us.
Online Chakan

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29779 on: Today at 03:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:26:39 pm
The sooner this lot, Qatar and Saudi fuck off to play a round robin in the desert the better for all of us.

Unfortunately they aren't going anywhere soon, it's just gonna get worse.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29780 on: Today at 03:56:15 pm »
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on Today at 02:28:49 pm
Fat Frank weighing in. Knows all about this don't he...

Just because we prove time and again we can beat them, doesn't mean we should just put up with it, ya weapon.

https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1582322304972779520

Top comments a belter.
Does that include telling opposition Manager to fuck off ?
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29781 on: Today at 04:38:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:56:15 pm
Does that include telling opposition Manager to fuck off ?


Yes, as for Lampard, who has shown lack of control himself, both on the touchline and also the inability to resist oil money, he's a dickhead (but then we know that don't we)


https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/chelsea-liverpool-frank-lampard-jurgen-klopp-argument-a4507786.html
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29782 on: Today at 04:46:00 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:42:19 pm
Saw it said on twitter the best way to turn everyone against sportswashing in football is to have liverpool bought by some gulf state with limitless finances. Everyone will hate it in an instant.

Hahaha. That is so true.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29783 on: Today at 04:48:09 pm »
Need the close up of Pep dropping to his knees when Salah turned Cancelo
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29784 on: Today at 04:52:40 pm »
Here in the States the teams that spends the most or wins the most eventually becomes the villain that everybody wants to see lose. That doesn't really work for sportswashing though so instead of embracing it we get these bullshit arguments to try to change that narrative. Even just engaging with them serves the purpose of that so unless you get someone at ManC on record actually saying this stuff then it's best to be ignored or they'll keep doing it.
