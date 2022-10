An article in the Mail from Dominic King (I know - the fucking Mail... yet the content of it is worth of linking it here)...





'How has Jurgen Klopp explaining why Liverpool cannot keep pace with the way Man City invest become a trigger for chanting about Hillsborough? To imply that the Anfield boss has prejudices is a slur of almighty proportions':-



Manchester City's accusation of prejudice towards Jurgen Klopp is wrong

It is wide of the mark to suggest Klopp's comments increased tensions

Liverpool are rightly furious and all legal avenues are being explored

Klopp's pre-match comments sparked a feisty encounter at Anfield



Fair to say that the back pages of the Mail are much, much better than the Guardian and the BBC. Obviously a sewer in all other aspects, but their sports journalists see who City are and, for some reason, arenít afraid to say it. Guardian and BBC are a disgrace. Stone, Ronay etc probably awaiting their lines to take for today as we speak.