« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 732 733 734 735 736 [737]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 2005559 times)

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29440 on: Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm »
Its all Klopps fault according to City/MEN

Quote
City acknowledged the statement, but believe that Klopp may have unnecessarily provoked the chanting with comments he made at his press conference two days ago, aimed at the spending of City's owners
Logged
Believer

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29441 on: Yesterday at 10:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm
Did he make any subs? Its so weird when he does that and has 500m or whatever on bench. Proper gets brain freeze doesnt he when it isnt going his way.
They were bereft of talent on the bench. Who were they gonna bring on? £100m Jack Grealish? Or £60m Riyad Mahrez? £57m Laporte? Bare bones, mate.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,679
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29442 on: Yesterday at 10:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
Its all Klopps fault according to City/MEN


You are fucking shitting me? And what was the reason for their disruption of the minutes silence in Wembley?
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29443 on: Yesterday at 10:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:56:12 am
I don't think there is a 'penny drop' scenario. I used to, but my mind was changed this very summer when the entire bloody football universe jumped on the slightest chance to proclaim Manchester City 'sustainable' and 'prudently operating within their means' - as soon as Pep threw them a bone to chew. They never claimed this before, the hypocrisy would have been ringing too loudly to attempt. But few high profile player sales and the smoke and mirrors maze of Haalands contract gave them ammunition needed to make this claim - and everyone wanted so badly for it to be true. They played the long game and as far as I can see it, they won. Step by step, lawsuit by lawsuit, envelope by envelope - the narrative has changed. They no longer have to operate in face of adversity, they are now riding the comfortable wave of 'Best of England' and will continue to do so. Final wax on parchment moment is when and if they win the Champions League. Once this happens it's all over, project will be finalised. Manchester City will smile from their pedestal, covered in metric tons of rapidly cooling, slowly dripping, journalistic semen. Long and winded histories of how this amazing upstart tackled the giants of old will be written, all sins ignored, all illegalities forgotten and all future transgressions made rosy and palatable. That is only penny I see dropping I'm afraid.

Superbly written post and spot on. Digesting some of the coverage of them is like being in an Orwellian nightmare. Narratives rewritten, objective truths no longer adhered to. It's so fucking grim - football reflecting the depressing nature of modern politics and society.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29444 on: Yesterday at 10:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
Its all Klopps fault according to City/MEN

Let me guess - Abu Dhabi employee Stu Brennan?
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29445 on: Yesterday at 10:33:45 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:31:13 pm
Let me guess - Abu Dhabi employee Stu Brennan?

Good shout but no cigar. It appears they have a few on the books at MEN. This one was penned by SIMON BAJKOWSKI
Logged
Believer

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29446 on: Yesterday at 10:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:13:29 pm
Why did Guardiola say but this is Anfield about 100 times in his post match chat? Is he suggesting we got preferential treatment from Anthony fucking Taylor?

He said it cos he's a weird c*nt. No charm, no humour. The guy might be a great coach but he's a fucking wanker, and when he does "mind games" it's more tiresome than anyone else.

Most of the biggest name managers in the world would be a great pint - Klopp, Ancelotti, Conte, even Mourinho would be funny and interesting if you got him away from the football. But who the fuck would want to go for a drink with Pep Guardiola. Such a gobshite.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29447 on: Yesterday at 10:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:13:29 pm
Why did Guardiola say but this is Anfield about 100 times in his post match chat? Is he suggesting we got preferential treatment from Anthony fucking Taylor?


Because he's a mitre ball hating,peds loving prick.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,223
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29448 on: Yesterday at 10:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
Its all Klopps fault according to City/MEN


Glad they cleared that up, I guess it's OK then 🙄
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29449 on: Yesterday at 10:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 10:40:41 pm
Glad they cleared that up, I guess it's OK then 🙄
Probably Klopp's fault their poor bus got attacked and all.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29450 on: Yesterday at 10:42:46 pm »
I had a dream overnight in which Ped got the sack despite the fact they thumped us in the game because their dirty laundry started to finally come to light.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29451 on: Yesterday at 10:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
Its all Klopps fault according to City/MEN
So their response to someone correctly pointing out that football clubs cannot compete with nation states is to then revel in the deaths of men, women and children in an horrific disaster?  :duh

Take some responsibility for your own actions you tragic, sportswashed drones.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,760
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29452 on: Yesterday at 10:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:52:32 pm
So their response to someone correctly pointing out that football clubs cannot compete with nation states is to then revel in the deaths of men, women and children in an horrific disaster?  :duh

Take some responsibility for your own actions you tragic, sportswashed drones arseholes.
You're far too polite sometimes mate.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29453 on: Yesterday at 10:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:13:29 pm
Why did Guardiola say but this is Anfield about 100 times in his post match chat? Is he suggesting we got preferential treatment from Anthony fucking Taylor?

He's not big enough of a man to be able to reach it.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,967
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29454 on: Yesterday at 11:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
Its all Klopps fault according to City/MEN


Pathetic little c*nts.

They cant cope with how fucking worthless they are.

I wonder if it hurts to know that deep down, those Gillingham fans who were robbed when City kicked their way to a play off win against them in division three a decade or two ago wouldnt swap places with them as they at least still have a club.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,967
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29455 on: Yesterday at 11:03:11 pm »
Good to see the scum Salford media think Guardiola lying about coins is more important
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,193
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29456 on: Yesterday at 11:12:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:52:16 pm
We beat you sport-washers!! They ran out of ideas in the end and looked quite tame by the final whistle.

This "look for Haaland" tactic made them look pretty 1-dimentional today. Not seen De Bruyne have a game as quiet as that for a long time. I thought they were brave to sell Sterling and Jesus as well. Grealish is a big stepdown in my opinion in terms of goals.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,548
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29457 on: Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm »
Pep definitely has a cupboard in his house somewhere full of bottles of his own urine.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29458 on: Yesterday at 11:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm
Pep definitely has a cupboard in his house somewhere full of bottles of his own urine.


He has only ever had the 1 wanking sock and even that is a hand-me-down,goes back generations being given to the families biggest wanker.

Peps had it since his 13th birthday.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,215
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29459 on: Yesterday at 11:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
Its all Klopps fault according to City/MEN

should be taking legal action over shit like that. Disgusting comment/suggestions to make.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29460 on: Today at 12:16:00 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm
Pep definitely has a cupboard in his house somewhere full of bottles of his own urine.
Takes after his hero, Howard Hughes
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,217
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29461 on: Today at 12:40:09 am »
Invincibles  :lmao
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,944
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29462 on: Today at 12:53:42 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
Its all Klopps fault according to City/MEN

I can't believe they've actually written that. Absolutely unreal.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29463 on: Today at 01:04:49 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:40:09 am
Invincibles  :lmao

The invisibles wheres the defense gone pep, Salah couldve had 4
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29464 on: Today at 01:19:34 am »
They feel like they're the victims of an injustice today.  When in fact everything they've ever won is the consequence of an injustice.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29465 on: Today at 01:20:01 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm
Pep definitely has a cupboard in his house somewhere full of bottles of his own urine.

He should be drinking this.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29466 on: Today at 02:19:50 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
Its all Klopps fault according to City/MEN


And then we have this crap too https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63278799

Liverpool's damning allegations about the behaviour of some City supporters will create revulsion within the game and plenty of negative headlines around the current Premier League champions.

City are privately stressing they do not condone the abuse in any way.

However, they feel it cannot be viewed in isolation.

They have not forgotten how their team bus was attacked as it made its way to Anfield for the Champions League quarter-final in 2018.

Guardiola's claim he had coins thrown at him follows allegations of City coaching staff being spat at during corresponding fixtures in previous years.

And it is also clear that many Blues fans are defensive in the extreme about how their club is funded.

Whether it was fair or not, and many agreed with him, Klopp's comments about "three clubs" not having a financial ceiling in the build-up to the game annoyed senior figures at City and doubtless riled some visiting supporters, igniting passions even more at one of the most toxic fixtures in the Premier League calendar.

There is a feeling at City that what they view as Klopp's provocation was needless and made a difficult situation worse


Are they for real
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29467 on: Today at 03:01:36 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:19:50 am
And then we have this crap too https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63278799

Liverpool's damning allegations about the behaviour of some City supporters will create revulsion within the game and plenty of negative headlines around the current Premier League champions.

City are privately stressing they do not condone the abuse in any way.

However, they feel it cannot be viewed in isolation.

They have not forgotten how their team bus was attacked as it made its way to Anfield for the Champions League quarter-final in 2018.

Guardiola's claim he had coins thrown at him follows allegations of City coaching staff being spat at during corresponding fixtures in previous years.

And it is also clear that many Blues fans are defensive in the extreme about how their club is funded.

Whether it was fair or not, and many agreed with him, Klopp's comments about "three clubs" not having a financial ceiling in the build-up to the game annoyed senior figures at City and doubtless riled some visiting supporters, igniting passions even more at one of the most toxic fixtures in the Premier League calendar.

There is a feeling at City that what they view as Klopp's provocation was needless and made a difficult situation worse


Are they for real
What a crock of fucking shite that is. Trust them to bring up the fucking bus again and all. The way they go on about that you'd think our fans forced open the doors and invaded it whilst the Manchester City players were all still on it.
Logged

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29468 on: Today at 04:12:56 am »
How fucking depressing the bbc/media just blindly reprint the scums odious whataboutary

Theres no critical voice of the sportswashing c*nts anywhere. Theyve well and truly won on that aspect
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29469 on: Today at 04:30:33 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:19:50 am
And then we have this crap too https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63278799

Liverpool's damning allegations about the behaviour of some City supporters will create revulsion within the game and plenty of negative headlines around the current Premier League champions.

City are privately stressing they do not condone the abuse in any way.

However, they feel it cannot be viewed in isolation.

They have not forgotten how their team bus was attacked as it made its way to Anfield for the Champions League quarter-final in 2018.

Guardiola's claim he had coins thrown at him follows allegations of City coaching staff being spat at during corresponding fixtures in previous years.

And it is also clear that many Blues fans are defensive in the extreme about how their club is funded.

Whether it was fair or not, and many agreed with him, Klopp's comments about "three clubs" not having a financial ceiling in the build-up to the game annoyed senior figures at City and doubtless riled some visiting supporters, igniting passions even more at one of the most toxic fixtures in the Premier League calendar.

There is a feeling at City that what they view as Klopp's provocation was needless and made a difficult situation worse


Are they for real

Still going on about that team coach. :lmao  And they have the nerve to chant "always the victims" at us.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,425
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29470 on: Today at 04:48:25 am »
Oh no, the truth annoyed senior figures at City.

Bet they're not used to that back home.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29471 on: Today at 04:55:01 am »
The only reason guardiola is at city is because he had coins thrown at him. Millions and millions of them, wasnt moaning then, the strange c*nt.

Citys best defense is what fans , we dont have any , promise to sack the actors who vandalized Anfield and hire new ones.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29472 on: Today at 06:03:25 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:19:50 am
And then we have this crap too https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63278799

Liverpool's damning allegations about the behaviour of some City supporters will create revulsion within the game and plenty of negative headlines around the current Premier League champions.

City are privately stressing they do not condone the abuse in any way.

However, they feel it cannot be viewed in isolation.

They have not forgotten how their team bus was attacked as it made its way to Anfield for the Champions League quarter-final in 2018.

Guardiola's claim he had coins thrown at him follows allegations of City coaching staff being spat at during corresponding fixtures in previous years.

And it is also clear that many Blues fans are defensive in the extreme about how their club is funded.

Whether it was fair or not, and many agreed with him, Klopp's comments about "three clubs" not having a financial ceiling in the build-up to the game annoyed senior figures at City and doubtless riled some visiting supporters, igniting passions even more at one of the most toxic fixtures in the Premier League calendar.

There is a feeling at City that what they view as Klopp's provocation was needless and made a difficult situation worse


Are they for real

Such a disgrace. No matter how much I lower my expectations for the BBC, they continue to limbo under them. This is seriously just Abu Dhabi PR.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,518
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29473 on: Today at 06:52:22 am »
One of those statements is a truth, the other is not.

The only reason you would consider the truth to be a "provocation" would be if you're embarrassed by it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,326
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29474 on: Today at 06:58:54 am »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Today at 04:12:56 am
How fucking depressing the bbc/media just blindly reprint the scums odious whataboutary

Theres no critical voice of the sportswashing c*nts anywhere. Theyve well and truly won on that aspect


Not true there are some journalists who criticise Abu Dhabi on a regular basis.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,967
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29475 on: Today at 07:12:56 am »
Going to complain to the BBC about that shit from Simon Stone - enough is enough.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:58:54 am


Not true there are some journalists who criticise Abu Dhabi on a regular basis.

Not at the BBC there isnt.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,327
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29476 on: Today at 07:17:31 am »
Simon Stone cant seriously write that and believe it.

Staggering.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,967
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29477 on: Today at 07:20:37 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:17:31 am
Simon Stone cant seriously write that and believe it.

Staggering.

Hes written all sorts of Abu Dhabi propaganda. And always has sarcy comments on the live Matchday stuff. c*nt.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 732 733 734 735 736 [737]   Go Up
« previous next »
 