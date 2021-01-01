Its all Klopps fault according to City/MEN
And then we have this crap too https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63278799
Liverpool's damning allegations about the behaviour of some City supporters will create revulsion within the game and plenty of negative headlines around the current Premier League champions.
City are privately stressing they do not condone the abuse in any way.
However, they feel it cannot be viewed in isolation.
They have not forgotten how their team bus was attacked as it made its way to Anfield for the Champions League quarter-final in 2018.
Guardiola's claim he had coins thrown at him follows allegations of City coaching staff being spat at during corresponding fixtures in previous years.
And it is also clear that many Blues fans are defensive in the extreme about how their club is funded.
Whether it was fair or not, and many agreed with him, Klopp's comments about "three clubs" not having a financial ceiling in the build-up to the game annoyed senior figures at City and doubtless riled some visiting supporters, igniting passions even more at one of the most toxic fixtures in the Premier League calendar.
There is a feeling at City that what they view as Klopp's provocation was needless and made a difficult situation worse
Are they for real