Typical, Jürgen Klopp today again the only one with the guts to publicly point out that other teams cant compete with the state owned clubs and their spending.



But of course, its Klopp who will (and is) now getting the abuse for saying the truth.



Itd be so nice of other managers would grow a set and call out these clubs too.



Fans of other clubs are so blinded by their hatred of us, that they're just calling Klopp a cryarse, even though he's spot on, and in 10 years time when the league is being dominated by City and Newcastle I wonder if they'll still have the same attitude.