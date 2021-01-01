Typical, Jürgen Klopp today again the only one with the guts to publicly point out that other teams cant compete with the state owned clubs and their spending.
But of course, its Klopp who will (and is) now getting the abuse for saying the truth.
Itd be so nice of other managers would grow a set and call out these clubs too.
Fans of other clubs are so blinded by their hatred of us, that they're just calling Klopp a cryarse, even though he's spot on, and in 10 years time when the league is being dominated by City and Newcastle I wonder if they'll still have the same attitude.