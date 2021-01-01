« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 729 730 731 732 733 [734]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1997603 times)

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,362
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29320 on: Today at 09:07:25 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:32:07 pm
Typical, Jürgen Klopp today again the only one with the guts to publicly point out that other teams cant compete with the state owned clubs and their spending.

But of course, its Klopp who will (and is) now getting the abuse for saying the truth.

Itd be so nice of other managers would grow a set and call out these clubs too.
Fans of other clubs are so blinded by their hatred of us, that they're just calling Klopp a cryarse, even though he's spot on, and in 10 years time when the league is being dominated by City and Newcastle I wonder if they'll still have the same attitude.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29321 on: Today at 09:21:07 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:50:23 am
Hopefully these comments are seismic in regard to it being a talking point in the media with such a iconic figure in the game highlighting it.

Just checked BlueLoon, they are still in denial, saying they are not a state owned club blah blah blah.

Such a sportswashed, brainwashed, submissive fanbase.
Thats something I really dont get. I know theyre all deluded on there, but how can they even begin to think the club is not state owned? Its beyond debate.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 729 730 731 732 733 [734]   Go Up
« previous next »
 