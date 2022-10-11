« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 728 729 730 731 732 [733]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1997042 times)

Offline lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29280 on: October 11, 2022, 10:48:12 am »
I heard De Bruyne is a Liverpool fan or is this fake news ?
Logged

Offline WanderingRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29281 on: October 11, 2022, 11:01:02 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on October 11, 2022, 10:48:12 am
I heard De Bruyne is a Liverpool fan or is this fake news ?

That's been known for a while  ;D
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29282 on: October 11, 2022, 11:08:36 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on October 11, 2022, 10:48:12 am
I heard De Bruyne is a Liverpool fan or is this fake news ?

Dunno but bring him, Haaland and the man with the most slappable face in football on. Sunday cant come soon enough for me. Stick your Brightons and your Newcastles up your arse, when we're struggling for everything I want a game against bitter rivals to shake us up a bit. Yeah we might get embarrassed or tore apart, but we might not. We might show a bit of guts a bit of passion again and finally wake up. If I'm Van Dijk or Fabinho or Salah never mind worrying about what Im up against, time to show you're still the best in the game.
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,032
  • Legend
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29283 on: October 11, 2022, 11:15:04 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October 11, 2022, 10:42:44 am
City will just throw even more obscene amounts of money at Haaland in order to keep him. Guarantee he signs a new contract well before we get to Summer 2024. His dad will likely collect another £30 million for it too.

Also by then Newcastle will be jizzing their money all over the place.

Someone like Norwich would have been bought by then too and they'll be clapping their 6 fingered hands together cheering on Neymar or whoever their despotic state owners have bought them.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,175
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29284 on: October 11, 2022, 11:21:35 am »
Quote from: slaphead on October 11, 2022, 11:08:36 am
Dunno but bring him, Haaland and the man with the most slappable face in football on. Sunday cant come soon enough for me. Stick your Brightons and your Newcastles up your arse, when we're struggling for everything I want a game against bitter rivals to shake us up a bit. Yeah we might get embarrassed or tore apart, but we might not. We might show a bit of guts a bit of passion again and finally wake up. If I'm Van Dijk or Fabinho or Salah never mind worrying about what Im up against, time to show you're still the best in the game.
Which one - there's so many to choose from, including the manager.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29285 on: October 11, 2022, 11:24:24 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October 11, 2022, 10:42:44 am
City will just throw even more obscene amounts of money at Haaland in order to keep him. Guarantee he signs a new contract well before we get to Summer 2024. His dad will likely collect another £30 million for it too.
And miraculously City will gleefully tell all that he took a "pay cut" to stay for the "project".

We'll then see Haaland being announced as a Ambassador months later with pictures taken of him to cut the ribbon outside a newly built torture centre.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29286 on: October 11, 2022, 11:31:07 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October 11, 2022, 10:42:44 am
City will just throw even more obscene amounts of money at Haaland in order to keep him. Guarantee he signs a new contract well before we get to Summer 2024. His dad will likely collect another £30 million for it too.

Yeah think they'll absolutely drown him,his agent and dad with money of which maybe a quarter will be reported as his official wage.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,009
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29287 on: October 11, 2022, 01:13:43 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on October 11, 2022, 11:08:36 am
Dunno but bring him, Haaland and the man with the most slappable face in football on. Sunday cant come soon enough for me. Stick your Brightons and your Newcastles up your arse, when we're struggling for everything I want a game against bitter rivals to shake us up a bit. Yeah we might get embarrassed or tore apart, but we might not. We might show a bit of guts a bit of passion again and finally wake up. If I'm Van Dijk or Fabinho or Salah never mind worrying about what Im up against, time to show you're still the best in the game.

Yeah fuck it, I've come round to this too. We might lose, we might even lose badly, but I'm going sunday and I fully intend to give them hell.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,603
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29288 on: October 11, 2022, 01:28:25 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on October 11, 2022, 11:08:36 am
Dunno but bring him, Haaland and the man with the most slappable face in football on. Sunday cant come soon enough for me. Stick your Brightons and your Newcastles up your arse, when we're struggling for everything I want a game against bitter rivals to shake us up a bit. Yeah we might get embarrassed or tore apart, but we might not. We might show a bit of guts a bit of passion again and finally wake up. If I'm Van Dijk or Fabinho or Salah never mind worrying about what Im up against, time to show you're still the best in the game.

Yes lad.  8)
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29289 on: October 11, 2022, 01:51:31 pm »
Quote from: keyop on October 11, 2022, 11:21:35 am
Which one - there's so many to choose from, including the manager.

That's true, but it's got to be Phil Foden wins that one for me
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29290 on: October 11, 2022, 02:27:31 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on October 11, 2022, 01:51:31 pm
That's true, but it's got to be Phil Foden wins that one for me
Yeah, I can't stand looking at his goon face at all.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,378
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29291 on: October 11, 2022, 04:49:11 pm »
Cant wait for them to sign Mbappe for £5m (Plus £500m in add ons if he scores more than one goal a season) on a weekly wage of £20,000 (plus £100,000 per goal, £10,000 per minute played and £10,000 for every blade of grass stepped on) all financed by BetSaudi, their new betting partner owned by Mark Hughes.

Truly is the stuff of genius.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 531
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29292 on: October 11, 2022, 04:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on October 11, 2022, 04:49:11 pm
Cant wait for them to sign Mbappe for £5m (Plus £500m in add ons if he scores more than one goal a season) on a weekly wage of £20,000 (plus £100,000 per goal, £10,000 per minute played and £10,000 for every blade of grass stepped on) all financed by BetSaudi, their new betting partner owned by Mark Hughes.

Truly is the stuff of genius.

How do City do it?
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29293 on: October 11, 2022, 05:07:31 pm »
Can't wait for the BT viewing figures for them to stroll to another 4/5 goal win against a pub team in a bit.

Haaland on the bench as expected.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29294 on: October 11, 2022, 05:30:33 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on October 11, 2022, 04:57:25 pm
How do City do it?
Simple really, just sign sponsorship deals with non existent companies. Or better yet, get all your subjects  to have their companies sign sponsorship deals and use state funds give them the money to fund the deals. I dont know why all clubs dont do it.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,378
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29295 on: October 11, 2022, 07:25:22 pm »
Shame that this half arsed performance means literally nothing
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,510
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29296 on: October 11, 2022, 08:18:33 pm »
As expected for our match...lol

Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.
Fourth official: Andy Madley.
VAR: Darren England.
Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,637
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29297 on: October 11, 2022, 08:25:46 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on October 11, 2022, 08:18:33 pm
As expected for our match...lol

Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.
Fourth official: Andy Madley.
VAR: Darren England.
Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett.

How? Just, how? Every. Single. Time that we play a Manchester team. It just doesn't make sense. Baldy c*nt literally cost us a title in 13/14 with that Sterling "offside" as well.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29298 on: October 11, 2022, 08:36:55 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on October 11, 2022, 01:51:31 pm
That's true, but it's got to be Phil Foden wins that one for me
Grealish !
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,403
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29299 on: October 11, 2022, 09:09:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on October 11, 2022, 08:18:33 pm
As expected for our match...lol

Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Noel Gallagher, Micah Richards.
Fourth official: Andy Madley.  Jason Manford
VAR: Darren England. Ricky Hatton.
Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett. Johnny Marr
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29300 on: October 11, 2022, 09:13:58 pm »
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29301 on: October 13, 2022, 01:52:59 am »
Bring on these sportswashing, human rights abusing, oil cheating c*nts on Sunday.  Konate to smash right into that big Herman Munster lookalike c*nt in the first minute. 
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,938
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29302 on: October 13, 2022, 03:25:43 am »
They've had a proper easy start to the season really haven't they? Wolves and West Ham away look tough on paper but hopeless in reality. United at home was never in doubt. Only tough one really was Newcastle who they dropped points against.

Still reckon they'll probably hit 100 points or close to it but you never know. Could dent their confidence if we can give them the kind of treatment we became used to a few years ago and blow them away in the first half.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29303 on: October 13, 2022, 06:06:20 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on October 13, 2022, 03:25:43 am
They've had a proper easy start to the season really haven't they? Wolves and West Ham away look tough on paper but hopeless in reality. United at home was never in doubt. Only tough one really was Newcastle who they dropped points against.

Still reckon they'll probably hit 100 points or close to it but you never know. Could dent their confidence if we can give them the kind of treatment we became used to a few years ago and blow them away in the first half.

Thats it , everyone going on about our easy start, weve faced United liverpool and Spurs, and them only United at home and Newcastle away. Their home games have been against Nottingham forest Bournemouth Southampton and palace, no wonder they racked up the goals. This is their first proper test coming, the hardest game in football in the last 4 years, away at Anfield. I expect them to wilt.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,917
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29304 on: October 13, 2022, 09:53:22 am »
Quote from: slaphead on October 11, 2022, 11:08:36 am
Dunno but bring him, Haaland and the man with the most slappable face in football on. Sunday cant come soon enough for me. Stick your Brightons and your Newcastles up your arse, when we're struggling for everything I want a game against bitter rivals to shake us up a bit. Yeah we might get embarrassed or tore apart, but we might not. We might show a bit of guts a bit of passion again and finally wake up. If I'm Van Dijk or Fabinho or Salah never mind worrying about what Im up against, time to show you're still the best in the game.

We've already had 2 games against bitter rivals and scored 1 goal and got 1 point. Abu Dhabi aren't bitter rivals. They're nothing.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29305 on: October 13, 2022, 10:48:25 am »
Their defence is likely to be Cancelo, Diaz, Akanji and Ake. There's goals there for us.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,098
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29306 on: October 13, 2022, 11:16:14 am »
I think their defence can be got at

They let in 3 against United and Newcastle, Palace they were a bit all over the shop too

be amazed if there aren't at least 4 goals in the game
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29307 on: October 13, 2022, 11:20:17 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 13, 2022, 09:53:22 am
We've already had 2 games against bitter rivals and scored 1 goal and got 1 point. Abu Dhabi aren't bitter rivals. They're nothing.
Exactly. Theyre not rivals. Theyre just the cheating c*nts we have to compete with because the authorities are complicit in their cheating.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,763
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29308 on: Yesterday at 01:53:52 pm »


https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/14/premier-league-is-asked-if-it-has-investigated-manchester-city-owner-over-russia-allegations


Premier League is asked if it has investigated Manchester City owner over Russia allegations
Exclusive: UK lawyers acting for Ukrainian activist press football bodies on whether Sheikh Mansour remains a person suitable to be an owner of a club


The Premier League has been asked to confirm whether it has investigated the billionaire owner of Manchester City Football Club under its fit and proper owners test, over allegations of helping Russian oligarchs avoid western sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan, the deputy prime minister of the UAE and a member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, has been accused in media reports of helping to allow rich Russians to evade sanctions by moving their assets, including superyachts and private jets, to the Emirates.

A Ukrainian human rights activist, who has chosen to remain anonymous, has hired UK lawyers to inquire whether the Premier League and the Football Association have taken any steps to ascertain whether Mansour remains a person suitable to be an owner of a football club. Mansour bought the club in 2008 and has invested billions into transforming it into one of the worlds most successful teams.



In a letter, the lawyers cite media reports that the UAE has emerged as one of the top destinations for oligarchs  including the former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich  seeking to avoid sanctions in the west.

Many Russian oligarchs and prominent wealthy supporters of President Putins regime have continued to conspicuously enjoy their wealth by transferring assets from the UK, US, EU and other jurisdictions in which sanctions are in place, to third-party states without any sanctions regime or any appetite to oppose the Putin regime, the letter states.

One of the most high-profile destinations for the assets of sanctioned Russian individuals is the United Arab Emirates, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi apparently being particularly attractive to those individuals.

The lawyers have also called on the UK government to investigate press reports that Mansour has been central to the flow of Russian assets to the UAE in the period after the Russian invasion.

However, they added: For the avoidance of doubt, we do not positively aver that Sheikh Mansour has undertaken any such conduct which may bring him within the scope of the UK sanctions regime.

Abramovichs $350m (£310m) Boeing 787 Dreamliner private jet has been in Dubai since 4 March, just weeks after Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. A US federal judge in June signed a warrant authorising the seizure of the jet, which the US Department of Justice says last flew from Moscow to Dubai on 4 March.



Several sanctioned oligarchs have also moved their superyachts to the Emirates. They include the nickel tycoon Vladimir Potanin, whose $300m vessel Nirvana was seen in Dubai in June. Potanin had an estimated $30bn fortune before the war.

The UAE was put on a grey list by the global watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in March because of deficiencies in its measures to combat money laundering and other financial crimes.

The letter from the British barristers Rhys Davies of Temple Garden Chambers and Ben Keith, of 5 St Andrews Hill, draws attention to reports related to 15 sanctioned individuals who are said to have transferred or moved assets via the UAE.



The lawyers say that the UK government should investigate any legitimate concerns that Sheikh Mansour or any other individual may have provided support to sanctioned individuals and request information from the Premier League and FA on whether Mansours standing as a fit and proper owner has been reviewed in light of recent reports.

We write to you to regarding any steps the Premier League and/or the Football Association may have taken to ascertain whether Sheikh Mansour remains a person suitable to be an owner and/or director of a football club within the owners and directors tests of both the Football Association and the Premier League, the letter states. We further write regarding steps the Football Association and the Premier League may have taken in response to the illegal invasion of Ukraine in order to ensure that any owners and directors of relevant football clubs uphold basic human standards, rights, and values.

Mansours deputy prime minister office in the UAE did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Manchester City refused to comment. A spokesperson for the Premier League declined to comment. The FA advised that the fit and proper test is the responsibility of the league and not the FA.

A government spokesperson said it had brought in the most severe and far-reaching economic sanctions Russia has ever faced, adding: OFSI [the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation] takes enforcement action in every reported case of suspected financial sanctions breach.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29309 on: Yesterday at 04:54:38 pm »
It's disturbing that Mansour is getting away with this. Think back to when Abramovich was sanctioned. It was all over Talksport, every paper had several articles about it for weeks and MPs were lining up trying to force action against him from the government.

Yet now Mansour is actively aiding Putin's war efforts, you barely hear a whisper of it. No one has mentioned it on Talksport. The articles about it are few and far between and not a single MP has called for him to be sanctioned. It stinks
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29310 on: Yesterday at 06:07:55 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 04:54:38 pm
It's disturbing that Mansour is getting away with this. Think back to when Abramovich was sanctioned. It was all over Talksport, every paper had several articles about it for weeks and MPs were lining up trying to force action against him from the government.

Yet now Mansour is actively aiding Putin's war efforts, you barely hear a whisper of it. No one has mentioned it on Talksport. The articles about it are few and far between and not a single MP has called for him to be sanctioned. It stinks
I wonder why that is 
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,476
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29311 on: Yesterday at 09:40:29 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 04:54:38 pm
It's disturbing that Mansour is getting away with this. Think back to when Abramovich was sanctioned. It was all over Talksport, every paper had several articles about it for weeks and MPs were lining up trying to force action against him from the government.

Yet now Mansour is actively aiding Putin's war efforts, you barely hear a whisper of it. No one has mentioned it on Talksport. The articles about it are few and far between and not a single MP has called for him to be sanctioned. It stinks

Its a shame the other clubs don't have the bottle to kick up a fuss if this is proven to be true surely they can't sat back and allow this
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29312 on: Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 04:54:38 pm
It's disturbing that Mansour is getting away with this. Think back to when Abramovich was sanctioned. It was all over Talksport, every paper had several articles about it for weeks and MPs were lining up trying to force action against him from the government.

Yet now Mansour is actively aiding Putin's war efforts, you barely hear a whisper of it. No one has mentioned it on Talksport. The articles about it are few and far between and not a single MP has called for him to be sanctioned. It stinks

One is the Deputy PM of a country the UK trades about £15b per year and the other one is a private citizen who's easy to cut off.

Politics is the answer.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29313 on: Yesterday at 10:57:25 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm
One is the Deputy PM of a country the UK trades about £15b per year and the other one is a private citizen who's easy to cut off.

Politics is the answer.

Yes this is the sad truth.

Of course the whole thing is aided by a wilfully-apathetic, sportswashed public, who are happy to see City win because of top, top marquee signings and them stopping those awful scousers from winning the league.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,182
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29314 on: Yesterday at 11:32:07 pm »
Typical, Jürgen Klopp today again the only one with the guts to publicly point out that other teams cant compete with the state owned clubs and their spending.

But of course, its Klopp who will (and is) now getting the abuse for saying the truth.

Itd be so nice of other managers would grow a set and call out these clubs too.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,754
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29315 on: Yesterday at 11:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:32:07 pm
Typical, Jürgen Klopp today again the only one with the guts to publicly point out that other teams cant compete with the state owned clubs and their spending.

But of course, its Klopp who will (and is) now getting the abuse for saying the truth.

Itd be so nice of other managers would grow a set and call out these clubs too.
As fucking if!  :lmao
I'll probably laugh myself to sleep tonight trying to imagine the other shitbag managers being as honest as Jurgen  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29316 on: Today at 12:20:27 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:32:07 pm
Typical, Jürgen Klopp today again the only one with the guts to publicly point out that other teams cant compete with the state owned clubs and their spending.

But of course, its Klopp who will (and is) now getting the abuse for saying the truth.

Itd be so nice of other managers would grow a set and call out these clubs too.
We all know certain managers who only want to stick to "Football" and won't get into non-football issues.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 728 729 730 731 732 [733]   Go Up
« previous next »
 