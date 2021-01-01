« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

killer-heels

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29160 on: Today at 09:08:55 am
At least he has a time limit on when he will fuck off. 2 years go quick so if we can put in place a good transition plan then we can get back to the top by then.
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29161 on: Today at 09:54:11 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:08:55 am
At least he has a time limit on when he will fuck off. 2 years go quick so if we can put in place a good transition plan then we can get back to the top by then.

Will he be allowed to leave then? Hope he and Real had some handy legal people. Trying to leave City is like trying to leave Royston Vasey, just with more inbreeding.
RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29162 on: Today at 10:32:36 am
Seems that Ogre of a Agent and his Dad mapped out his career to follow the Zlatan and Balotelli route of short stints at clubs Mercenary style.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

redgriffin73

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29163 on: Today at 10:40:23 am
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

tubby

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29164 on: Today at 10:43:34 am
He's just said he doesn't have a club-specific release clause, not a release clause (which has been widely reported to exist).
Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29165 on: Today at 10:53:03 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:32:36 am
Seems that Ogre of a Agent and his Dad mapped out his career to follow the Zlatan and Balotelli route of short stints at clubs Mercenary style.
If only his career panned out in the Balotelli route.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29166 on: Today at 10:56:39 am
HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29167 on: Today at 11:37:02 am
Isnt Haaland meant to be injury prone? Hes went to these c*nts and hasnt picked up a single injury yet. Missed 26 games over the last 2 seasons but played pretty much every single game for them so far. 
redgriffin73

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29168 on: Today at 11:49:12 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 11:37:02 am
Isnt Haaland meant to be injury prone? Hes went to these c*nts and hasnt picked up a single injury yet. Missed 26 games over the last 2 seasons but played pretty much every single game for them so far. 

Pep's magic juice.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29169 on: Today at 11:50:36 am
He's only played 12 games give it time :D
RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29170 on: Today at 11:55:16 am
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29171 on: Today at 11:56:07 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:49:12 am
PED's magic juice.
Fix That For You
Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29172 on: Today at 11:56:38 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:55:16 am
"You stay until we say you can go" Emirati style.


That's probably what it's really like at that gaff.
Jwils21

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29173 on: Today at 12:11:13 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:32:36 am
Seems that Ogre of a Agent and his Dad mapped out his career to follow the Zlatan and Balotelli route of short stints at clubs Mercenary style.

The stories about his next club were flying around before he'd even kicked a ball for Dortmund.

I remember when we signed Salah, there was excitement but nobody expected him to have such a huge impact. Every goal he scored in that first season was bloody magical and he was worshipped. He helped turn us from plodder to contender to winner. City fans and the media are desperate for Haaland to follow the same route, "Oh my goodness isn't he amazing? Look at all these goals he's scoring!" when in reality he's a goalscoring robot implemented to increase the efficiency of a very scientific and procedural team. In other words, he's the tap in at the end of the clinical, boring build up.

Don't get me wrong, it works, and City fans are rightly made up. For most others though City winning 4-0 every week means the naughty scousers don't win so long live the saviours of football!
amir87

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29174 on: Today at 12:13:15 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:49:12 am
Pep's magic juice.

Are we not allowed to say jizz on here?
stewy17

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29175 on: Today at 12:16:43 pm
I realise it comes across as bitter, and probably is but it's all just very boring and Alan Partridge shoulder shrug to me. I know social media football fans are giving it all the shite they give it and getting excited but surely most people are just like right ok so the most financially doped team in the world now has the best finisher in the world and he's scoring loads of goals ::shock::

Anyway, he's an ugly bastard and his arl man is a prick.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29176 on: Today at 12:30:56 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:55:16 am
"You stay until we say you can go" Emirati style.


Is that what they have in the tunnel just as the players go onto the pitch?
I prefer our This is Anfield sign.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29177 on: Today at 12:31:42 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:30:56 pm
Is that what they have in the tunnel just as the players go onto the pitch?
I prefer our This is Anfield sign.
Are they forced to touch that and all
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29178 on: Today at 12:41:21 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:55:16 am
"You stay until we say you can go" Emirati style.


Is that their champions wall at the Emptyhad?
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29179 on: Today at 01:34:59 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:13:15 pm
Are we not allowed to say jizz on here?

Haha, classic Amir. :D
keyop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29180 on: Today at 01:44:46 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:25:22 am
The alleged £150m release clause to RM in 2024 is proof that Man City bought him with the sole purpose of winning the CL. Sportswashing at its peak.

If we win nothing in the next 2 years and they fail to win the CL and he leaves it would bitter sweet.
If that clause is true (even if its not club-specific), then it shows Halaand was already thinking of life beyond City. Lets face it - City are hardly a destination club, and one of the European giants will always be more tempting for players who can pretty much choose where they want to go next.

Hopefully the freak Viking man-baby leaves in 2024, as I'm sick of hearing about him already (although I'm sure people said the same about Torres, Suarez and Mo in their first season with us). Despite Halaand's clear talent, I don't think he'll be the difference maker for them in Europe (as they hope he'll be), as it's a completely different competition to the league. They don't have a problem scoring goals in Europe - they have a problem with tactics and mentality under pressure, and Pep has already shown he doesn't yet know how to navigate the competition properly with City (or set his teams up). The only time they've reached the final is when they had an easy route - a group containing Marseille, Olympiakos and Porto, and then Borussia Monchengladbach, Dortmund, and PSG (also serial bottlers) in the knockout stages. Then they bottled the final against Chelsea.

In the other years under Guardiola they've been comprehensively outplayed and knocked out by us 5-1 on aggregate, and knocked out by teams like Lyon, Spurs and Monaco (who you possibly wouldn't expect to even get past the group stages). They might well be flat track bullies in the premier league (against anyone but us), and regularly do well in domestic cups against piss easy opposition (except for last year...), but Europe is totally different (and they only beat us in the league cup final in 2016 because Jurgen hadn't yet built his team). They are serial bottlers and mentality midgets in the CL and I don't see that changing - even with Haaland.

Next summer will be 15 years since Guardiola took over at Barcelona, and he's won only 2 CL trophies in that time - the last one as far back as 2011. It took Bob Paisley 4 seasons to match that achievement (and only another 3 seasons to better it).

They've collectively shit themselves in Europe on so many occasions, and when up against any opposition that are better than the teams they play every week, they suddenly don't look as good. Even average European teams from the top 5 leagues have shown up City's vulnerabilities, by simply being far more brave over a two leg knockout tie than the majority of PL teams (that usually roll over for them). They'll still get 5-0's against the FC Copenhagens of this world, but then so can all the other top clubs. Let's see how Halaand does in Europe against a Bayern, Real Madrid, or Milan defence (or against us) before worrying about them finally winning a European trophy. The WC fatigue factor will also play a big part on City once the business end of the CL arrives, and hopefully we've turned our form around by then and are also breathing down their necks in the league.
Lynndenberries

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29181 on: Today at 04:29:15 pm
They are so incredibly boring.
El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29182 on: Today at 04:43:37 pm
I still think he's doing well. Its just that sending off against Palace obviously set him back, but he looked very sharp on Tuesday and was just missing a goal
Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29183 on: Today at 04:52:52 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:29:15 pm
They are so incredibly boring.


Yes, Chelsea, despite their cash, have been watchable. United and Arsenal when they were dominant were as well.


I just find City so dull to watch, it's not a hate thing. It's just their style of football. Either tap in's or KDB shots.


Admittedly you get the off Foden or Mahrez goal that's decent but in the main it's Dull, Dull, repetitive, Dull



