Pep publicly criticising his own team for winning 6-3



Such vile behaviour that, of course everyone is jumping into his trap ooh what a manager he wins 6-3 and hes not happy



Id like to hear him do that when they lose instead of the usual thats the best weve ever played



What a snake



He is the mouth piece for a despotic regime. Do you expect him to be reasonable and rational?He knows what the club have done, he knows he will always be able to buy any player on the planet as the owners only have to create another false company to sponsor Man City the required funds.He is smug and comfortable with how city have got where they are. He was banned for being a drug cheat in his playing days after all.His meltdowns are because he cant cope with competition. Liverpool have competed in recent years and he , and Abu Dhabi, didnt like it. If Haaland didnt work out, there wouldve been a raft of new companies sponsoring them the funds needed for Mbappe, then the next one and the next one.The city fans will continue their mental gymnastics to assure themselves that them buying the league and killing any kind of competitiveness is no different to Liverpools and Uniteds periods of dominance. They will never allow themselves to acknowledge the differences.