Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Chakan

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29120 on: Yesterday at 03:01:14 pm
I'm sure Neville will just repeat that they saved football...
Nitramdorf

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29121 on: Yesterday at 03:04:04 pm
redgriffin73

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29122 on: Yesterday at 03:25:09 pm
At this stage it's like they're literally seeing how much piss they can take.
Chakan

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29123 on: Yesterday at 03:27:49 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:25:09 pm
At this stage it's like they're literally seeing how much piss they can take.

At this stage of the game, they can literally do whatever they want. They've been greenlit by the PL for years now. They know nothing will happen, and no one gives a shit to do anything about it.

As long as Haaland keeps banging them in, people will focus on that. Not the fact that Liverpool have been the only team to stop them winning 5 premier league titles in a row.

It's a farmers league now.
RyanBabel19

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29124 on: Yesterday at 03:29:43 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:01:14 pm
I'm sure Neville will just repeat that they saved football...

Not before hes on a BBC podcast bigging himself up insisting hes been calling out human rights abusers at every opportunity
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29125 on: Yesterday at 03:49:29 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 03:29:43 pm
Not before hes on a BBC podcast bigging himself up insisting hes been calling out human rights abusers at every opportunity
Hes been calling out FOR human rights abusers to take over his beloved yernited.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29126 on: Yesterday at 05:59:35 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 03:04:04 pm
That young lady sure is busy

https://twitter.com/stevedaviesseo/status/1577035539504451584?s=20&t=45GbeVXJXV-a8zGsjHMe_A
 

I'm surprised she's not the face of an asians for trump account.
faisfais

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29127 on: Yesterday at 06:17:36 pm
Don't put it past Roberto Martinez to do to KdB what Carlos Queiroz did to Mo Salah.. 🤞 😁..
RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29128 on: Yesterday at 06:28:58 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 02:58:39 pm
Gary Lineker will be along shortly to tell us it's boring  :wanker
Prestwich Blue and his BlueLoon Cohorts will be here soon to tell us how Diana Silver or whatever her name is went to Harvard and got top honours in Economics and that the 8xbet CEO is actually her twin sister who majored with top Honours in business studies at the World famous Wharton School of Business.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29129 on: Yesterday at 06:49:44 pm
Quote
     They ask you [Muhammad] concerning wine and gambling. Say: In them is great sin, and some profit, for men; but the sin is greater than the profit. Thus does Allah Make clear to you His Signs, in order that you may consider (Quran 2:219).

    O you who believe! Intoxicants and gambling, dedication of stones, and divination by arrows, are an abomination of Satan's handwork. Eschew such abomination, that you may prosper (Quran 5:90).
Tesco tearaway

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29130 on: Yesterday at 07:43:56 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:28:58 pm
Prestwich Blue and his BlueLoon Cohorts will be here soon to tell us how Diana Silver or whatever her name is went to Harvard and got top honours in Economics and that the 8xbet CEO is actually her twin sister who majored with top Honours in business studies at the World famous Wharton School of Business.
They will willingly do their masters bidding; just like their wanky counterparts at Saudicastle.
Elzar

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29131 on: Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm
Quote
Man Citys £90mill a year sponsors we:Real Betting - the Mongolian betting firm announce their employee of the month



Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29132 on: Yesterday at 09:56:32 pm
rushyman

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29133 on: Yesterday at 10:53:09 pm
Pep publicly criticising his own team for winning 6-3

Such vile behaviour that, of course everyone is jumping into his trap ooh what a manager he wins 6-3 and hes not happy

Id like to hear him do that when they lose instead of the usual thats the best weve ever played

What a snake
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29134 on: Today at 08:46:07 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:53:09 pm
Pep publicly criticising his own team for winning 6-3

Such vile behaviour that, of course everyone is jumping into his trap ooh what a manager he wins 6-3 and hes not happy

Id like to hear him do that when they lose instead of the usual thats the best weve ever played

What a snake
He is the mouth piece for a despotic regime. Do you expect him to be reasonable and rational?
He knows what the club have done, he knows he will always be able to buy any player on the planet as the owners  only have to create another false company to sponsor Man City the required funds.
He is smug and comfortable with how city have got where they are. He was banned for being a drug cheat in his playing days after all.
His meltdowns are because he cant cope with competition. Liverpool have competed in recent years and he , and Abu Dhabi, didnt like it. If Haaland didnt work out, there wouldve been a raft of new companies sponsoring them the funds needed for Mbappe, then the next one and the next one.
The city fans will continue their mental gymnastics to assure themselves that them buying the league and killing any kind of competitiveness is no different to Liverpools and Uniteds periods of dominance. They will never allow themselves to acknowledge the differences. 
rafathegaffa83

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29135 on: Today at 10:14:15 am
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 12:23:37 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/JimmyHelI/status/1576939771548794883

It's mental how little the mainstream media is highlighting their misdeeds right now. Brazen fake sponsorship and an owner helping Russian oligarchs. What does this club actually have to do to get punished?

Any system interested in fairmess with actual teeth would have dropped a severe punishment on Man City (points rather than just fines). It should be a scandal instead it is met with a collective shrug.
Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29136 on: Today at 11:21:19 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:14:15 am
Any system interested in fairmess with actual teeth would have dropped a severe punishment on Man City (points rather than just fines). It should be a scandal instead it is met with a collective shrug.

Tells us the 'right' kind of pressure from above and oiling of the wheels has already since long been applied.

Think these clubs can now do anything they want bar maybe decapitations and floggings on their stadiums on slow weeks.

Weird seeing players of these wearing those human rights shirts regularly.
keyop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29137 on: Today at 11:32:37 am
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 12:23:37 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/JimmyHelI/status/1576939771548794883

It's mental how little the mainstream media is highlighting their misdeeds right now. Brazen fake sponsorship and an owner helping Russian oligarchs. What does this club actually have to do to get punished?
That full article on 8xBet really highlights what a widespread and sophisticated scam they're operating, in one of the most lucrative sports in the world, and all in plain sight.

http://josimarfootball.com/ghost-in-the-machine/

A massive network of fake companies, fake employees, inflated deals, all hiding behind the almost impenetrable protection of a Prince, a State, and an army of very expensive lawyers. Goodness knows how many other dodgy deals are going on in terms of wages, inflated player sales, social media and PR manipulation, and various other shady practices. A Calciopoli-type bribery ring isn't beyond the realms of the imagination given Abu Dhabi's wealth and power. If FFP/UEFA and the FA won't act, then we're relying on the likes of Der Speigel or an internal whistle blower to bring them down.

Its basically the equivalent of of the UCI knowing Lance Armstrong was on drugs, but being unable to ban him. I'm sure if Armstrong had the backing of a Gulf State he'd probably have been cleared too.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29138 on: Today at 11:45:35 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:21:19 am
Tells us the 'right' kind of pressure from above and oiling of the wheels has already since long been applied.

Think these clubs can now do anything they want bar maybe decapitations and floggings on their stadiums on slow weeks.

Weird seeing players of these wearing those human rights shirts regularly.
That's something I find absolutely abhorrent. Seeing pampered multimillionaire footballers who hire their services to despotic abusers and murderers wearing shirts with such slogans is incredibly insulting to the victims. It's piss taking and rubbing salt into already horrific wounds on a monumental scale.

I don't really care if they are just handed shirts and told to wear them. That's just as bad, because it shows a complete lack of thought and consideration in itself. Virtue signalling without any actual thought or consideration for what they are saying or the victims of their employers who are paying them with blood-drenched money.
taylorb1991

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29139 on: Today at 01:39:33 pm
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/uae-russian-prince-helping-oligarchs-evade-sanctions

Time to rid this country of this vile human being once and for all. There needs to be huge public pressure to sanction him for this. No doubt City fans will still defend him though
Vinay

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29140 on: Today at 02:59:28 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 01:39:33 pm
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/uae-russian-prince-helping-oligarchs-evade-sanctions

Time to rid this country of this vile human being once and for all. There needs to be huge public pressure to sanction him for this. No doubt City fans will still defend him though
I am not a fan of City, Abu dhabi or al Nayan, but you do know that the world does not revolve around British Policies or decisions. In fact, more than half the planet pisses on what we think.
