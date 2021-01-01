As soon as the authorities started allowing despot regimes to own clubs, the game was finished.
Ive watched us for 40 years, through good times and bad, so Ive seen us have a lot of success and a lot of lean times. All part of the game and the way it should be.
I want no part of what the game is becoming tho, where the only route to success is to be owned by such a horrific regime. Thats the way it is going.
I've said a few times in the past I'm just agog with the money in today's game, and how partisan the game's fans are too. You have to go down a fair few levels now to feel like you're attending a game, that you're not just a number on a spreadsheet that makes rich people richer.
I'll always follow us, but I don't love Liverpool like I used to. You wonder how many fans of "European Super League" clubs (and the Toon) have gone through the same.