« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 723 724 725 726 727 [728]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1923881 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,477
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29080 on: Today at 04:40:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:33:07 pm
"Amazing Manchester City make transfer profit after selling 17-year old goalkeeper for £10m and signing Oblak on free transfer".  I can hardly wait.

I don't think they'd actually sign him as he's a clogger with the ball at his feet - much more of a Man U signing.

'Bargain of the season, again. Fairytale'.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,905
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29081 on: Today at 04:41:36 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:33:07 pm
"Amazing Manchester City make transfer profit after selling 17-year old goalkeeper for £10m and signing Oblak on free transfer".  I can hardly wait.

I don't think they'd actually sign him as he's a clogger with the ball at his feet - much more of a Man U signing.

Southampton getting their wallets ready then
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,970
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29082 on: Today at 04:41:40 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:14:22 pm
.
I want no part of what the game is becoming tho, where the only route to success is to be owned by such a horrific regime. Thats the way it is going.

There's part of me that just wants us to be bought out by something like that so I can just jack it in for good.

It's definitely a weird one this year too - the shorter break, the madness of the end of last season, Paris, I've definitely still got a big hangover so get why the players have. It's hard to find the energy to go again when you're faced with this.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29083 on: Today at 04:54:17 pm »
You might all feel better if you didn't spend so much time in here.


I'll never not find joy in watching us play well,the rest is just noise.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29084 on: Today at 05:21:31 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:14:22 pm
As soon as the authorities started allowing despot regimes to own clubs, the game was finished.
Ive watched us for 40 years, through good times and bad, so Ive seen us have a lot of success and a lot of lean times. All part of the game and the way it should be.
I want no part of what the game is becoming tho, where the only route to success is to be owned by such a horrific regime. Thats the way it is going.
I've said a few times in the past I'm just agog with the money in today's game, and how partisan the game's fans are too.  You have to go down a fair few levels now to feel like you're attending a game, that you're not just a number on a spreadsheet that makes rich people richer.

I'll always follow us, but I don't love Liverpool like I used to.  You wonder how many fans of "European Super League" clubs (and the Toon) have gone through the same.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.
Pages: 1 ... 723 724 725 726 727 [728]   Go Up
« previous next »
 