Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1922433 times)

Offline kezzy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29040 on: Today at 07:03:20 am »
How anyone could want these cheating twats to win the league at a procession to show how much of a one sided shit show this is is beyond me.  These cheating fuckers could win the next five titles by 20 points every season and not one single person in the media or press would call them out on it.  Theyd all just go on about how great they are.  Fuck them I dont want these cheating c*nts winning anything. 

All I want is the premier league to grow a pair of balls and investigate them properly, but we all know that will never happen cos they dont want to damage their brand.  Oh and by the way, as shit as weve been this season and as many goals as Herman Munster has scored for them this season we will beat them next week cos the cardy wearing fraud has a mental block when it comes to Klopp. 
Online Lynx the saucy mynx

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29041 on: Today at 09:21:04 am »
Anyone else not looking forward to them possibly winning it in Istanbul?

I really really hope not.
Offline JRed

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29042 on: Today at 09:27:35 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 09:21:04 am
Anyone else not looking forward to them possibly winning it in Istanbul?

I really really hope not.
Couldnt care less really. Everything they win is devalued due the cheating and being owned by a despotic regime. Them and the other regime owned clubs have killed the game anyway.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29043 on: Today at 10:39:42 am »
World is going to shit and the 5 live debate is whether Haaland is the greatest striker ever.
Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29044 on: Today at 10:47:26 am »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 08:14:20 pm
Hope City fans enjoy their bragging rights for the next couple of days.

Sad to see what modern football is doing to once cherished derby matches. That today felt like a complete irrelevance.
The Manc derby has always been a complete irrelevance if it doesn't affect us.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29045 on: Today at 10:50:46 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 10:47:26 am
The Manc derby has always been a complete irrelevance if it doesn't affect us.

Uniteds Derby has always been against us.

May have been relevant in the days when Frannie Lee invented diving but the Manc Derby  has been totally irrelevant in the interceding five decades.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29046 on: Today at 10:55:15 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 09:21:04 am
Anyone else not looking forward to them possibly winning it in Istanbul?

I really really hope not.

Even if they do it's worthless to be honest. Yeah they'll have their name on the trophy but they won't have won it, they'll have bought it.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29047 on: Today at 10:55:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:39:42 am
World is going to shit and the 5 live debate is whether Haaland is the greatest striker ever.

Could be one of, even at this stage. Hes nearly halfway to Henrys Champions League goals scored total in 20 matches! At the rate he scores he could have Benzema and Lewandowski beat within 7 or 8 years.
Online El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29048 on: Today at 10:59:00 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:55:58 am
Could be one of, even at this stage. Hes nearly halfway to Henrys Champions League goals scored total in 20 matches! At the rate he scores he could have Benzema and Lewandowski beat within 7 or 8 years.

Sorry....at this stage he could already be considered to be one of the greatest strikers ever...? :D
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29049 on: Today at 11:01:50 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 07:03:20 am
How anyone could want these cheating twats to win the league at a procession to show how much of a one sided shit show this is is beyond me.  These cheating fuckers could win the next five titles by 20 points every season and not one single person in the media or press would call them out on it.  Theyd all just go on about how great they are.  Fuck them I dont want these cheating c*nts winning anything. 

All I want is the premier league to grow a pair of balls and investigate them properly, but we all know that will never happen cos they dont want to damage their brand.  Oh and by the way, as shit as weve been this season and as many goals as Herman Munster has scored for them this season we will beat them next week cos the cardy wearing fraud has a mental block when it comes to Klopp.

The Premier league aren't going to investigate them pal, that's over now. When Newcastle in 2-3 years are going toe to toe with City year after year for titles Sky/BT etc.. will be spunking over the greatest league in the world etc... 

The whole thing is gone to shit and you know what it's all the game deserves.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29050 on: Today at 11:01:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:39:42 am
World is going to shit and the 5 live debate is whether Haaland is the greatest striker ever.
In boxing circles there is a debate about whether Tyson Fury is the best HW ever on the back of beating Wilder and Whyte! Unforunately, this is the age we live in; a 24/7 news cycle desperate to fill the air with any old shite. Hyperbole and bantz reigns, civilized discussion and critical thinking are not welcome. The best now means the best ever, forgetting all the greats of the past.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:59:00 am
Sorry....at this stage he could already be considered to be one of the greatest strikers ever...? :D
Well obviously. He's only 500 goals and a few European Cups short of Puskas, only 600+ plus goals and a few European Cups short of Messi and Ronaldo. He has basically already caught Lewandowski, just 380 club goals behind.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:06:00 am by 1892tillforever »
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29051 on: Today at 11:20:41 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:27:35 am
Couldnt care less really. Everything they win is devalued due the cheating and being owned by a despotic regime. Them and the other regime owned clubs have killed the game anyway.

This is where I'm at. I barely even care these days whether Liverpool win or lose. Football is dead and is never coming back.
No one cares about how the club that were once Man City have got to where they are, and no one will care about how the club that were once Newcastle United got to where they are going.
About 10 minutes of disagreement from the media when Saudi wormed their way in. Barely a peep now bar the odd news article in the Guardian every so often.
You even see praise from people that claim to be Liverpool fans for City, how they are run, how they play, Ped is the best coach ever bla bla bla. Fuck them. Fuck every single one of them.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29052 on: Today at 11:25:57 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/03/manchester-united-defeat-at-manchester-city-uncomfortably-routine-ten-hag

Some writers do speak of the shit stain Abu Dhabi are to the league, but most of the time, and as in this article, it is barely whispered. One reason being the alternative to this is Liverpool winning another few titles and the majority of football fans/media audience in this country are made up of Man united, City, Chelsea, Everton etc who would give their legs to make sure they never see that happen. That's the point though the truth can't be shouted out loud as the majority of the audience want this to happen and the alternative is much worse for them.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29053 on: Today at 11:28:19 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:20:41 am
This is where I'm at. I barely even care these days whether Liverpool win or lose. Football is dead and is never coming back.

At the top level for sure.

Exeter City's ground is only about 10 minutes from me, thinking I might start going to the odd game.

Online vicar

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29054 on: Today at 12:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:25:57 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/03/manchester-united-defeat-at-manchester-city-uncomfortably-routine-ten-hag

Some writers do speak of the shit stain Abu Dhabi are to the league, but most of the time, and as in this article, it is barely whispered. One reason being the alternative to this is Liverpool winning another few titles and the majority of football fans/media audience in this country are made up of Man united, City, Chelsea, Everton etc who would give their legs to make sure they never see that happen. That's the point though the truth can't be shouted out loud as the majority of the audience want this to happen and the alternative is much worse for them.

Just read that. At least it raises the question, but almost apologetically.

Utd cloud the picture a little as they have spent so much so badly in the short term. But not enough is made of how pedestrian and boring English football would have been for the last 5 years had it not been for us out performing our spend.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29055 on: Today at 12:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:25:57 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/03/manchester-united-defeat-at-manchester-city-uncomfortably-routine-ten-hag

Some writers do speak of the shit stain Abu Dhabi are to the league, but most of the time, and as in this article, it is barely whispered. One reason being the alternative to this is Liverpool winning another few titles and the majority of football fans/media audience in this country are made up of Man united, City, Chelsea, Everton etc who would give their legs to make sure they never see that happen. That's the point though the truth can't be shouted out loud as the majority of the audience want this to happen and the alternative is much worse for them.

Amazing this comes up only after the medias golden boys are trashed.

It's going to be funny in 10 years time when the penny finally drops with the likes of Neville that United have gone 20 years without getting near a title and sportwashing is the main reason why.
Online El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29056 on: Today at 12:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:39:09 pm
Amazing this comes up only after the medias golden boys are trashed.

It's going to be funny in 10 years time when the penny finally drops with the likes of Neville that United have gone 20 years without getting near a title and sportwashing is the main reason why.

The penny wont drop because in 10 years time they'll probably all be state owned (us too) and most of the games will be in Dubai.
Online Legs

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29057 on: Today at 12:46:52 pm »
Exactly be funny if City go past their title record not even be kings of Manchester let alone the country !
