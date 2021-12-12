Couldnt care less really. Everything they win is devalued due the cheating and being owned by a despotic regime. Them and the other regime owned clubs have killed the game anyway.
This is where I'm at. I barely even care these days whether Liverpool win or lose. Football is dead and is never coming back.
No one cares about how the club that were once Man City have got to where they are, and no one will care about how the club that were once Newcastle United got to where they are going.
About 10 minutes of disagreement from the media when Saudi wormed their way in. Barely a peep now bar the odd news article in the Guardian every so often.
You even see praise from people that claim to be Liverpool fans for City, how they are run, how they play, Ped is the best coach ever bla bla bla. Fuck them. Fuck every single one of them.