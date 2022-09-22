Its bizarre. They must see all the news about their clubs owners and all the articles about the Etihad deals, the weird silverlake investment where they then received four times as much back from Abu Dhabi, all the non existent sponsors that are exposed etc etc etc .

They also just turn a blind eye to all the human rights abuse in Abu Dhabi.

All because they win a few trophies, they would literally excuse the regime that owns their club anything as long as City win the league.

Its truly disgraceful.



That's sportswashing in a nutshell.You dangle your bloodstained dollar in the face of the desperate, and you've automatically recruited tens of thousands of useful idiots who will defend you to the hilt regardless of anything you do.Our friend AbuDhabiApologist2 was just one such useful idiot. A drone, spewing out the sportswashers narrative for them.I know some walked away, but most stayed when Man City were disbanded and became a political entity for a nation state. Those who stayed happily sold their souls and moral decency for the cash and the silverware. I wish they just had the guts and awareness to own it, rather than try to convince themselves and others that they have gone from a laughing stock yo-yo club with a small fanbase and modest revenues to this legitimately. We know the truth. They know the truth. I wish they had the guts to own it.Instead, they sign up here trying to defend the indefensible, being the bought-off useful idiot propaganda automatons they are.