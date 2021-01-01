Genuine argument I've just had with a City fan.



I dug out Martin Samuel for writing an article about Qatar and their homophobic beliefs when he never utters a word of criticism about Man City's owners. One of their fans suggested there is a bias against City, that Newcastle and PSG don't get the same harsh treatment in the media. I called him out on this utter drivel, then asked him if he was comfortable with an openly homophobic regime owning the club he supports and he trotted out the classic "you're racist, it's a religious thing" line. I said not all Muslims are homophobic, which amazingly he didn't agree with. I then suggested that if religion decides everything, shouldn't all the Christian leaders around the World make homosexuality illegal too. The guy genuinely replied "no, because Christians don't care about the bible".



These fans are so far gone now. 14 years of sportswashing has removed all sense of reality. There isn't a fanbase that comes close to how deluded they are.