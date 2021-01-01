« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

rossipersempre

  On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,346
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28920 on: Yesterday at 02:56:38 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 12:54:36 pm
It was a bit of a retirement home for players before they sold their souls and they loved a former Liverpool player as well.
I'd be genuinely interested in both McManaman's and Fowler's views on the club they once - briefly - played for.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Jack_Bauer

  Kopite
  Posts: 792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28921 on: Yesterday at 02:57:29 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:56:38 pm
I'd be genuinely interested in both McManaman's and Fowler's views on the club they once - briefly - played for.
Didn't Didi play for them as well
rossipersempre

  On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,346
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28922 on: Yesterday at 02:59:21 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 02:57:29 pm
Didn't Didi play for them as well
Yes after welching on Bolton, but he hasn't a single opinion I'm interested in the slightest in hearing.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Jack_Bauer

  Kopite
  Posts: 792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28923 on: Yesterday at 03:00:17 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:59:21 pm
Yes after welching on Bolton, but he hasn't a single opinion I'm interested in the slightest in hearing.
From what I understand he's become a bit of a twat since he went into punditry
rossipersempre

  On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,346
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28924 on: Yesterday at 03:01:11 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 03:00:17 pm
From what I understand he's become a bit of a twat since he went into punditry
"Bit" is an understatement.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Jack_Bauer

  Kopite
  Posts: 792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28925 on: Yesterday at 03:04:16 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 03:01:11 pm
"Bit" is an understatement.
Don't think I have ever seen him do punditry so I only have a brief idea based on people naming him in the punditry thread.
rossipersempre

  On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,346
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28926 on: Yesterday at 03:10:36 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 03:04:16 pm
Don't think I have ever seen him do punditry so I only have a brief idea based on people naming him in the punditry thread.
You'd think Jurgen Klopp ran over his dog.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,646
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28927 on: Yesterday at 03:44:12 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:56:38 pm
I'd be genuinely interested in both McManaman's and Fowler's views on the club they once - briefly - played for.

I'd really love to hear what so many in the game really think about the whole sportswashing thing. I assume many are sitting on their real feelings in order to protect their careers, be it those playing/managing or those in punditry positions.

I know some are thick as pig shit, some are willing advocates of it all too, but I can't believe there is also not a large amount in and around the game seething over it all. I'd absolutely love to hear Klopp's private thinking on the subject.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,730
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28928 on: Yesterday at 03:52:16 pm
"Shame no one was there to see it."



Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 21,066
  • JFT96.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28929 on: Yesterday at 03:55:25 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:56:38 pm
I'd be genuinely interested in both McManaman's and Fowler's views on the club they once - briefly - played for.

Have you heard McManaman commentate on our games? It really is like he's a fucking paid lobbyist against any of our interests. He comes across like he hates everything we do, and an opposition player could disembowel one of our lads in the centre circle and he'd say: 'Nothing wrong with that, Fletch.'
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,048
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28930 on: Yesterday at 03:57:02 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:56:38 pm
I'd be genuinely interested in both McManaman's and Fowler's views on the club they once - briefly - played for.

Fowler's for sure, but McManaman is a waste of space and should be removed from all types of media immediately.
Tobelius

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28931 on: Yesterday at 04:01:52 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 03:55:25 pm
Have you heard McManaman commentate on our games? It really is like he's a fucking paid lobbyist against any of our interests. He comes across like he hates everything we do, and an opposition player could disembowel one of our lads in the centre circle and he'd say: 'Nothing wrong with that, Fletch.'

Yeah saddens me that i can't listen to him even a minute now,used to be my favourite player once in time.
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,956
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28932 on: Yesterday at 04:06:51 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 03:52:16 pm
"Shame no one was there to see it."





Most commercially successful club in the world. That banner was sponsored by another Abu Dhabi based company that brought in $600 million in revenue.
JRed

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28933 on: Yesterday at 04:07:31 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 03:52:16 pm
"Shame no one was there to see it."


That picture says it all.
The biggest commercial earning club in the world have to put flags over seats for a massive game as they cant get people to watch them.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,646
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28934 on: Yesterday at 04:10:31 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 04:01:52 pm
Yeah saddens me that i can't listen to him even a minute now,used to be my favourite player once in time.
Something I find a bit sad is that back in the day you could like a player, that player would eventually retire, and you could just carry on liking them.

These days, you can love watching players play their game but then, once they retire, see them for the absolute gobshites they actually are once they get a punditry job and start talking utter bollocks for a living.

Just because someone was good at kicking a football does not mean they will also make for good television as pundits.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,646
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28935 on: Yesterday at 04:12:20 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:07:31 pm
That picture says it all.
The biggest commercial earning club in the world have to put flags over seats for a massive game as they cant get people to watch them.
I assume AbuDhabiApologist2 has been escorted off the premises, so won't be able to enlighten us on the reasons why they can't fill a ground.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

JRed

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28936 on: Yesterday at 04:23:33 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:12:20 pm
I assume AbuDhabiApologist2 has been escorted off the premises, so won't be able to enlighten us on the reasons why they can't fill a ground.
No doubt they will be praised on blueloon for giving it to the scousers when they did nothing of the sort.
Its a bit sad really that football fans can be so brainwashed, so easily. Exactly the same with the Saudi club now.
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,163
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28937 on: Yesterday at 05:19:56 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 02:57:29 pm
Didn't Didi play for them as well
But he's a Tory wanker.
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,163
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28938 on: Yesterday at 05:20:50 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:57:02 pm
Fowler's for sure, but McManaman is a waste of space and should be removed from all types of media immediately.
McManaman is an enormous bellend.
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 47,239
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28939 on: Yesterday at 06:08:29 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:20:50 pm
McManaman is an enormous bellend.
That posh scouser act he puts on does my nut in.
taylorb1991

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28940 on: Yesterday at 06:34:04 pm
Genuine argument I've just had with a City fan.

I dug out Martin Samuel for writing an article about Qatar and their homophobic beliefs when he never utters a word of criticism about Man City's owners. One of their fans suggested there is a bias against City, that Newcastle and PSG don't get the same harsh treatment in the media. I called him out on this utter drivel, then asked him if he was comfortable with an openly homophobic regime owning the club he supports and he trotted out the classic "you're racist, it's a religious thing" line. I said not all Muslims are homophobic, which amazingly he didn't agree with. I then suggested that if religion decides everything, shouldn't all the Christian leaders around the World make homosexuality illegal too. The guy genuinely replied "no, because Christians don't care about the bible".

These fans are so far gone now. 14 years of sportswashing has removed all sense of reality. There isn't a fanbase that comes close to how deluded they are.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,646
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28941 on: Yesterday at 07:27:02 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 06:34:04 pm
Genuine argument I've just had with a City fan.

I dug out Martin Samuel for writing an article about Qatar and their homophobic beliefs when he never utters a word of criticism about Man City's owners. One of their fans suggested there is a bias against City, that Newcastle and PSG don't get the same harsh treatment in the media. I called him out on this utter drivel, then asked him if he was comfortable with an openly homophobic regime owning the club he supports and he trotted out the classic "you're racist, it's a religious thing" line. I said not all Muslims are homophobic, which amazingly he didn't agree with. I then suggested that if religion decides everything, shouldn't all the Christian leaders around the World make homosexuality illegal too. The guy genuinely replied "no, because Christians don't care about the bible".

These fans are so far gone now. 14 years of sportswashing has removed all sense of reality. There isn't a fanbase that comes close to how deluded they are.
He probably thought ISIS were upstanding citizens in Syria too. I mean who cares about the beheading of aid workers and the enslavement of women. I mean it's just a religious thing, isn't it?  ::)

That lot would defend a consortium of Adolf Hitler, Osama Bin Laden, Putin, Thatcher and Pol Pot just so long as they ploughed money in and bought them trophies.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,417
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28942 on: Yesterday at 07:31:56 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:08:29 pm
That posh scouser act he puts on does my nut in.

Its a version of the Hyacinth Bouquet telephone voice.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,646
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28943 on: Yesterday at 08:46:20 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:31:56 pm
Its a version of the Hyacinth Bouquet telephone voice.
His over the top emphasis on the letter 'G' at the end of any word ending with 'ing' always makes me laugh.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

JRed

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28944 on: Yesterday at 08:58:48 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:46:20 pm
His over the top emphasis on the letter 'G' at the end of any word ending with 'ing' always makes me laugh.
Its fuckinG annoyinG
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 47,239
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28945 on: Yesterday at 09:30:49 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:46:20 pm
His over the top emphasis on the letter 'G' at the end of any word ending with 'ing' always makes me laugh.
My 3-and-a-half-year-old Granddaughter lives in Heswall on the Wirral and she's starting to do just that.    ;D :-X
Tokyoite

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop

« Reply #28946 on: Today at 02:46:44 am »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 06:34:04 pm
Genuine argument I've just had with a City fan.

I dug out Martin Samuel for writing an article about Qatar and their homophobic beliefs when he never utters a word of criticism about Man City's owners. One of their fans suggested there is a bias against City, that Newcastle and PSG don't get the same harsh treatment in the media. I called him out on this utter drivel, then asked him if he was comfortable with an openly homophobic regime owning the club he supports and he trotted out the classic "you're racist, it's a religious thing" line. I said not all Muslims are homophobic, which amazingly he didn't agree with. I then suggested that if religion decides everything, shouldn't all the Christian leaders around the World make homosexuality illegal too. The guy genuinely replied "no, because Christians don't care about the bible".

These fans are so far gone now. 14 years of sportswashing has removed all sense of reality. There isn't a fanbase that comes close to how deluded they are.

It's stuff like this that is quickly making them one of the fanbases I dislike the most, if you can even call these c*nts a fanbase given how fare everything around their pathetic club is.
Hard to tell if they feign ignorance and talk shit or they are genuinely daft. Bit of both perhaps?
