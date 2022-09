Spoiler

UEFAís and the Premier Leagueís auditors both concluded that Etihad was not a related party. The sponsorship was also determined not to be inflated and was significantly less than other deals with other clubs. CAS made the following statement ďMANCHESTER CITY FC DID NOT DISGUISE EQUITY FUNDING AS SPONSORSHIP CONTRIBUTIONSĒ. Thatís not a newspaper headline. Itís the headline of a press release from CAS themselves. The rest of your answer is just opinion not borne out by facts.

2. Silver Lake is an American global private equity firm with $88bn of assets under their management. The fact that a UAE sovereign wealth fund has invested in Silver Lake doesnít make it a UAE company however much you like to think it does.

3. Good to see you donít think it matters where a private investor is based. Not what you usually say.

4. No idea but significant investors like Nissan, Nexen, Puma and EA Sports are just some of the numerous non-UAE companies that have partnered with City. Itís just your opinion that the UAE sponsorships are related. The football authorities and courts donít agree with you.

5. Our transfer spend over the last 5 years has been broadly comparable with yours, Unitedís and Chelseaís.

I donít think Iím defending the indefensible, just countering wild speculation with provable facts.