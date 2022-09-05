Not totally convinced by City's start to be honest.



They drew with Newcastle and beat Palace which is probably their best result. They beat a poor West Ham team on the opening day that have looked hungover all season so far, and then they thrashed Bournemouth and Forest who are shite.



Obviously our start hasn't been great, but City don't look like running away from us this season imo. We need to get our shit together and we will, but we've had over 10 injuries to contend with.



Interested in seeing how City do against a better team like us, Chelsea or Spurs (this weekend). Even Brighton!



They've actually got a pretty tough run in over the next month or so with Spurs, Wolves away, United derby, as well as away to us and Arsenal, . Let's see how they do by mid October then reassess our title credentials and theirs



Forest and Bournemouth at home were never going to be anything but gimmes, we put 9 past Bournemouth a week later, whereas Forest lost at home to Bournemouth next game and have a whole new squad to blend in.The annoying one was West Ham away as that was a tricky opening fixture but West Ham never turned up and were slow starters this season. By Spurs and Chelsea last week they were more up to speed. Compare to how up for it Fulham were against us (and how much West Ham will be up for it by the time they play us). Palace should have beat City but for outrageous refereeing decisions. Newcastle and Villa took points off them which was unexpected.It looks like their slower starts to 19/20 and 20/21 but Haaland will bang in all kinds of goals to mask in and we've had an awful start. If they got the injuries we got they just wouldn't cope (20/21 as well as now).