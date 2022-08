Goal aside, Haaland wasn’t up to much again. Looks like he’s been signed just to get on the end of those cutbacks.



They could have just signed Alvarez for that though, or stuck with Jesus. Haaland was about signing a star to try and make them relevant because nobody gives a fuck about them. So if Haaland becomes more of a world star it'll help grow their name and fanbase in an era where a lot of people follow players rather than clubs (i.e. Messi/Ronaldo). They tried to sign Ronaldo last year and Messi the year before. You only need to see the hype from the media and Sky over Haaland.