Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Signed another left back for £11m,add to their collection or maybe gets to do a round the world tour in some 'City Football Group family of clubs'.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12670532/sergio-gomez-man-city-agree-11m-deal-to-sign-anderlecht-left-back
Quote from: Egyptian36 on August 12, 2022, 05:19:23 pm
Swiss Ramble number is not even close. Based on what he demanded from Real Madrid If he stay at City for 5 years then the total will be more than 296m and this without including under the table payments City are known for.
Swiss Ramble is really good at presenting the finances but he does so in a very unquestioning way.  I always wince when he refers to Man City's revenue as it's so ludicrous.  He must surely know it's entirely fictitious but I don't think he sees himself as an investigator.

The way Haaland is managed seems ready made for the sportswashers and probably by design.  His dad is clued up enough to know that, without massive rule changes, those clubs should dominate for the entirety of Erling's career and the biggest challenge they face is giving the illusion of the accounts adding up.  Perfect then for the majority of the costs for the transfer to be opaque and open to being reported however the buying club likes.  That, and the Haaland's becoming obscenely rich.
Quote from: thaddeus on August 12, 2022, 05:41:50 pm
Swiss Ramble is really good at presenting the finances but he does so in a very unquestioning way.  I always wince when he refers to Man City's revenue as it's so ludicrous.  He must surely know it's entirely fictitious but I don't think he sees himself as an investigator.

The way Haaland is managed seems ready made for the sportswashers and probably by design.  His dad is clued up enough to know that, without massive rule changes, those clubs should dominate for the entirety of Erling's career and the biggest challenge they face is giving the illusion of the accounts adding up.  Perfect then for the majority of the costs for the transfer to be opaque and open to being reported however the buying club likes.  That, and the Haaland's becoming obscenely rich.

totally
Quote from: Tobelius on August 12, 2022, 05:28:46 pm
Signed another left back for £11m,add to their collection or maybe gets to do a round the world tour in some 'City Football Group family of clubs'.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12670532/sergio-gomez-man-city-agree-11m-deal-to-sign-anderlecht-left-back

Its disgraceful what these are allow to get away
We do not want to be playing catch up to these in the second half of the season once Haaland is properly settled in. Reckon we should be tapping De Bruyne up just to piss them off a bit. He's probably earning about 800 thousand a week on the sly but we could turn his head and cause a problem or two over there.
Quote from: alonsoisared on August 14, 2022, 05:56:27 am
We do not want to be playing catch up to these in the second half of the season once Haaland is properly settled in. Reckon we should be tapping De Bruyne up just to piss them off a bit. He's probably earning about 800 thousand a week on the sly but we could turn his head and cause a problem or two over there.

We haven't chased them down successfully so we don't want to be trailing them at all. We can still compete but De Bruyne and Haaland is an absolutely incredible attacking pair.
Quote from: killer-heels on August 16, 2022, 01:44:31 pm
We haven't chased them down successfully so we don't want to be trailing them at all. We can still compete but De Bruyne and Haaland is an absolutely incredible attacking pair.
Lets be honest, these are not a football club. They are just an extension of a despotic nation state. We shouldnt have to compete with a country. As soon as anyone gets close to them they just fake some more sponsorships to buy whoever they want anyway.
Quote from: JRed on August 16, 2022, 02:18:23 pm
Lets be honest, these are not a football club. They are just an extension of a despotic nation state. We shouldnt have to compete with a country. As soon as anyone gets close to them they just fake some more sponsorships to buy whoever they want anyway.

Exactly people always go on about how good they are they should be with who owns them its ridiculous  they have there own set of rules by the looks of it
Bernardo is likely to stay according to The Athletic.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August 17, 2022, 06:13:49 pm
Bernardo is likely to stay according to The Athletic.
Only because Barcelona dont have a 12th economic lever.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on August 16, 2022, 01:44:31 pm
We haven't chased them down successfully so we don't want to be trailing them at all. We can still compete but De Bruyne and Haaland is an absolutely incredible attacking pair.
Quote from: JRed on August 16, 2022, 02:18:23 pm
Lets be honest, these are not a football club. They are just an extension of a despotic nation state. We shouldnt have to compete with a country. As soon as anyone gets close to them they just fake some more sponsorships to buy whoever they want anyway.
It's playing Champ Man with the cheat mode on. How utterly boring is that?
No wonder hardly anyone can be arsed to pay and watch them.
Plastic c*nts.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August 17, 2022, 06:13:49 pm
Bernardo is likely to stay according to The Athletic.

Shite.
Quote from: killer-heels on August 17, 2022, 08:04:15 pm
Shite.
With any luck, hell be mentally switched off until Barcelona harvest Depay and De Jongs kidneys in January to fund his transfer fee.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
Charged for a pitch invasion but not for breaking FFP. OK then.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 03:18:33 pm
Charged for a pitch invasion but not for breaking FFP. OK then.

CAS has already exonerated them because the City lawyers told them that the people on the pitch were actually not connected to the club
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 09:50:31 pm
CAS has already exonerated them because the City lawyers told them that the people on the pitch were actually not connected to the club

That's because they were all actors.

Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 09:50:31 pm
CAS has already exonerated them because the City lawyers told them that the people on the pitch were actually not connected to the club
Wasnt the evidence time barred because it was after the final whistle?
Every time I see that gif...


Sums the plastic c*nts up.
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm
Every time I see that gif...


Sums the plastic c*nts up.

where is that from?  it's really hilarious.  :)
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:13:47 pm
where is that from?  it's really hilarious.  :)

From that shite "if yer want a pint of water shout hooray" video
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm
From that shite "if yer want a pint of water shout hooray" video

whch is also hilarious ... but who produces them and why. 

too much work/effort/cost to be just a piss take .... surely?
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:06:24 pm
whch is also hilarious ... but who produces them and why. 

too much work/effort/cost to be just a piss take .... surely?
It's from their official 'churn out shite fake shit make it seem as though we have more fans than we really do' club website  :thumbup
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 11:42:56 pm
It's from their official 'churn out shite fake shit make it seem as though we have more fans than we really do' club website  :thumbup
Sweet Jesus.   :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 11:42:56 pm
It's from their official 'churn out shite fake shit make it seem as though we have more fans than we really do' club website  :thumbup

Isn't it actually stuff by a middle east telco (rather than the club) that is trying to actually get some promotional use out of the fake sponsorship they have with city?
