Swiss Ramble number is not even close. Based on what he demanded from Real Madrid If he stay at City for 5 years then the total will be more than 296m and this without including under the table payments City are known for.



Swiss Ramble is really good at presenting the finances but he does so in a very unquestioning way. I always wince when he refers to Man City's revenue as it's so ludicrous. He must surely know it's entirely fictitious but I don't think he sees himself as an investigator.The way Haaland is managed seems ready made for the sportswashers and probably by design. His dad is clued up enough to know that, without massive rule changes, those clubs should dominate for the entirety of Erling's career and the biggest challenge they face is giving the illusion of the accounts adding up. Perfect then for the majority of the costs for the transfer to be opaque and open to being reported however the buying club likes. That, and the Haaland's becoming obscenely rich.