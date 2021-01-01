« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 703 704 705 706 707 [708]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1840956 times)

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28280 on: Today at 08:34:29 am »
No,no,no,no it's just genius business replacing Gabriel Jesus with Haaland at near identical fees.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28281 on: Today at 08:49:51 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:55:35 pm
Why are city fans going on about the Haaland fee being great business , an astute signing and comparing it to other transfer fees?
The release fee was conspired by his agent and father and the transfer to city was likely arranged even before Haaland signed for Dortmund. Just another shady, underhand deal.

There's a reason why nobody else even made a bid for him at £51m. Even Real Madrid walked away.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28282 on: Today at 09:29:04 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:49:51 am
There's a reason why nobody else even made a bid for him at £51m. Even Real Madrid walked away.
Exactly, yet the Cityzens just believe it was a great deal :lmao
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,869
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28283 on: Today at 09:40:07 am »
He will be some player for them though

The Gospel according to twitter had him and Nunez wrote off because they missed chances in pre season, training and a warm up of course.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,361
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28284 on: Today at 09:43:04 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:40:07 am
He will be some player for them though

The Gospel according to twitter had him and Nunez wrote off because they missed chances in pre season, training and a warm up of course.

I think a lot of it has to do with their style of play. Both Haaland and Nunez seem incredibly scruffy footballers in terms of their touch of the ball and general play. I think more aesthetically pleasing footballers like Mbappe would have had most fans hailing them as incredible even if they had iffy pre-season players.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,869
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28285 on: Today at 09:55:03 am »
Yeah they are more of an old school forward

Think Nunez will add another dimension to our attack without taking away from others, Haaland will add another for city but it just depends on whether others are effected by him taking goals off them.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28286 on: Today at 09:56:50 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:40:07 am
He will be some player for them though

The Gospel according to twitter had him and Nunez wrote off because they missed chances in pre season, training and a warm up of course.
The society at large is getting dumber and less capable of medium-long term thinking.

Have a poor cameo in pre-season? You're a flop.
Drop points on the opening day? The title race is over.
Score on your debut? You're the best thing since sliced bread.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,869
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28287 on: Today at 10:13:39 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:56:50 am
The society at large is getting dumber and less capable of medium-long term thinking.

Have a poor cameo in pre-season? You're a flop.
Drop points on the opening day? The title race is over.
Score on your debut? You're the best thing since sliced bread.
exactly

and it is tiresome
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 703 704 705 706 707 [708]   Go Up
« previous next »
 