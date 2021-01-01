Why are city fans going on about the Haaland fee being great business , an astute signing and comparing it to other transfer fees?The release fee was conspired by his agent and father and the transfer to city was likely arranged even before Haaland signed for Dortmund. Just another shady, underhand deal.
There's a reason why nobody else even made a bid for him at £51m. Even Real Madrid walked away.
He will be some player for them thoughThe Gospel according to twitter had him and Nunez wrote off because they missed chances in pre season, training and a warm up of course.
The society at large is getting dumber and less capable of medium-long term thinking. Have a poor cameo in pre-season? You're a flop.Drop points on the opening day? The title race is over.Score on your debut? You're the best thing since sliced bread.
