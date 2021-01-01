Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Author
Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Tobelius
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,265
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
«
Reply #28280 on:
Today
at 08:34:29 am »
No,no,no,no it's just genius business replacing Gabriel Jesus with Haaland at near identical fees.
Logged
