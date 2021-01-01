« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 703 704 705 706 707 [708]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1840654 times)

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28280 on: Today at 08:34:29 am »
No,no,no,no it's just genius business replacing Gabriel Jesus with Haaland at near identical fees.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 703 704 705 706 707 [708]   Go Up
« previous next »
 