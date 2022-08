The annoyance I guess is that these actually gave them a proper game at the of last season, they looked undercooked last weekend in the shield, and they’re bedding in a new striker…and they didn’t even try to lay a glove on them. Just baffling tactics, baffling level of motivation, bafflingly poor by players who are bigged up as ‘the best outside the top six’.



Only saw a brief snatch of the game as I cannot physically and emotionally watch City unless they're playing us but from what I did see the West ham closing down press looked pitiful when compared to what the Reds had to withstand at Craven Cottage. Not that it lets our own half baked performance off the hook but we were up against an opponent that was pumped up like fuck and in our faces throughout. Stark contrast to what I saw in that brief snatch of City's game and what you seem to be saying about it. The term 'craven' would seem more appropriate for West Ham and certainly not for Fulham. Tough to stomach to be honest even this early but fuck 'em, we'll put it right.