Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 06:28:55 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August  2, 2022, 07:05:32 am
They were rumours after Klopp signed that he would too, but before that the rumours were that this would be his last contract. Personally I think he wants to win the CL and then leave, so he won't sign a contract until they get knocked out. But then I also think the owners have a hold over him and won't let him leave until it's on their terms (which probably also links to him winning them the CL since that was pretty much his only remit when he got the job).

He might have made out like he was ready to sign a deal for the sake of transfer targets.

He won't want to leave there until they've won at least one CL though, otherwise it always leaves a mark next to his time there, regardless of domestic success. Same as at Bayern.
12C

  • aka 54F
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 06:36:47 pm
Quote from: NightDancer on August  3, 2022, 02:56:48 pm


Funny thing is that pic was not taken when out playing golf...... ;D

Ive seen a feller like him in the Half price hooligans thread
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Yesterday at 08:11:00 pm
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 01:07:47 pm
City, who have been champions in four of the past five years, are going for a hat-trick of titles. That's an achievement only Manchester United have managed in the Premier League era, which tells you how difficult it is, but it's in Pep Guardiola's sights now.

The genius of Pep Guardiola. How lucky we are to be blessed with his divine presence in the Premier League.

When Liverpool FC won their 15th League Title and secured 3 titles in a row in season 1983/84, they also wrapped up their 4th European Cup in 7 seasons.

Swallow that you cheating Manc Abu Dhabi c*nts  :wave
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Yesterday at 08:12:07 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:28:55 pm
He might have made out like he was ready to sign a deal for the sake of transfer targets.

He won't want to leave there until they've won at least one CL though, otherwise it always leaves a mark next to his time there, regardless of domestic success. Same as at Bayern.

Even Fergie realised he was never going to win his third and gave up trying ;D
Passmaster Molby

Yesterday at 08:57:48 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:11:00 pm
When Liverpool FC won their 15th League Title and secured 3 titles in a row in season 1983/84, they also wrapped up their 4th European Cup in 7 seasons.

Swallow that you cheating Manc Abu Dhabi c*nts  :wave

Pre 1992 so doesnt count, apparently🤯
Persephone

  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Yesterday at 09:05:23 pm
Quote from: Peabee on August  3, 2022, 05:15:41 pm
Of course they do. Alvares and Haaland for Sterling and Jesus.  The only thing thats dropped is the ages.
There is literally no way you can know that until they've been there a length of time for a proper comparison. Haaland is a wonderful striker, doesn't mean he suits the way City play. I've never seen Alvarez before, have you?
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Yesterday at 09:06:44 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 08:57:48 pm
Pre 1992 so doesnt count, apparently🤯


Yep,it's a cold war mentality.
thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm
Manchester City explore options to expand North Stand of the Etihad Stadium https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62428580

😂😂😂😂
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Yesterday at 09:31:14 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm
Manchester City explore options to expand North Stand of the Etihad Stadium https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62428580

😂😂😂😂
For who?

Have the blues seats been emailing the owners to get more blue seats?
Tobelius

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Yesterday at 09:35:29 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm
Manchester City explore options to expand North Stand of the Etihad Stadium https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62428580

😂😂😂😂

 ;D Traffic's going to be worse than ever
JRed

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Yesterday at 09:36:48 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:31:14 pm
For who?

Have the blues seats been emailing the owners to get more blue seats?
It might be so they can put some pro Abu Dhabi flags over the seats
I cant think of any other reason. They clearly dont need them for fans.
Dazzer23

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Yesterday at 11:30:29 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm
Manchester City explore options to expand North Stand of the Etihad Stadium https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62428580

😂😂😂😂

Obviously realised they can get more in for Ed Sheeran next time
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Today at 03:24:24 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm
Manchester City explore options to expand North Stand of the Etihad Stadium https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62428580

😂😂😂😂

 :lmao

They can't even fill the ground as it is now.

This simply has to be an ego thing. If anything, they could do with downsizing.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
