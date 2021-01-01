They were rumours after Klopp signed that he would too, but before that the rumours were that this would be his last contract. Personally I think he wants to win the CL and then leave, so he won't sign a contract until they get knocked out. But then I also think the owners have a hold over him and won't let him leave until it's on their terms (which probably also links to him winning them the CL since that was pretty much his only remit when he got the job).



He might have made out like he was ready to sign a deal for the sake of transfer targets.He won't want to leave there until they've won at least one CL though, otherwise it always leaves a mark next to his time there, regardless of domestic success. Same as at Bayern.