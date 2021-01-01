What's the story with Pip's reluctance in signing a new contract? Would be great for us if he fucked off after this season.



They were rumours after Klopp signed that he would too, but before that the rumours were that this would be his last contract. Personally I think he wants to win the CL and then leave, so he won't sign a contract until they get knocked out. But then I also think the owners have a hold over him and won't let him leave until it's on their terms (which probably also links to him winning them the CL since that was pretty much his only remit when he got the job).