So is Haaland normally an immobile lump? or is that pre season rust. He looked comical at times yesterday.
I only ever watch German league on highlights and hes always scoring but yesterday was embarrassing.
He had a poor game, but he wasnt embarassing, he still had 3 or 4 chances, 2 of which he messed up, he still made decent runs. Hell be just fine, alas, hell score a hatful for them.
He isnt an elegant player of cousre, in more ways than one
But once he gets going, hes got the pace and the mobility.
Not getting the shouts about the weakness of Abu Dhabis squad so far. They won the league last season, and this squad is no weaker, in fact, Haaland for Jesus shoul make them stronger. Sterling, a constant source of amusement and put downs here is gone, same for Zinechenko - a player very much not rated here, is gone. So not much weakening there right?
They have brought in two young attackers to replace Sterling and Jesus, one midfielder to replace Fernandinho, and I presume will bring in a full back.
Not seeing them weakening.