I think it's really hard to predict what's going to happen as you have the feeling that ManC are going to be much more static in their positioning than in the past couple of years. By that I mean there would be games where Torres, KdB, Foden and Grealish all played as the 9 and it was pretty dynamic on who would be where from game to game. This made it really difficult to track the midfield runs as well, especially from Gundogan. Now I almost feel that as they get used to playing with Haaland they'll settle into a pretty solid 4-2-3-1 shape and if Haaland's not on form where are the shots coming from? Sterling and Jesus at least got you shots from the wing. Are Grealish and Foden really going to do that? I could certainly see games where they have 80% of the ball with all of 8 or 9 shots and it's a drab 1-0 or 0-0 because nothing is happening.



Now with that said you look at their first 5 games and almost anything seems possible. Haaland could have 10 goals and they're on 13 points with a +15gd already or something crazy or he has 3 goals and they're on 10 points with a +5gd. It just seems such a large variance because it seems different and yet until the games start there's no way to know for sure.