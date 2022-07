It’s a shame WHU have had a shite pre-season. Continued where they left off at the end of last season it feels like.



Hopefully with 3 points on the line, they can step it up and give City a game next week. Every point will matter early on - I remember thinking those points dropped to Brentford early wouldn’t matter but they do, with the level of consistency these teams are showing.



It’s clear City are a few weeks away from something near their best - would love someone to take points off them in this early period.