Fuckinghell. They cheat to buy a ton of players, then for the first time they sell a few of them , and all of a sudden its great business and the money is clean?







I guarantee you if you point out they bought Haaland and Phillips for big fees they will come back with the fees they got for Zinchenko, Sterling and Jesusyet when Liverpool fans point out the fees for Alisson and Van Dijk were pretty much raised by selling Coutinho they come back with "ah yeah net spend champions"They will have no problem using it themselves though