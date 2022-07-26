11/4 favourites for the Champions League again these. Real Madrid are 12/1 which is a laughable price.
It's really funny how they are always made favourites but have never lifted the trophy in their entire history.
Sportswashing eh. Absolutely nauseating.https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/07/26/splashing-cash-millions-profit-how-slick-man-city-mastered/?utm_content=football&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=Echobox&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1658833620
Fuckinghell. They cheat to buy a ton of players, then for the first time they sell a few of them , and all of a sudden its great business and the money is clean?
I guarantee you if you point out they bought Haaland and Phillips for big fees they will come back with the fees they got for Zinchenko, Sterling and Jesusyet when Liverpool fans point out the fees for Alisson and Van Dijk were pretty much raised by selling Coutinho they come back with "ah yeah net spend champions" They will have no problem using it themselves though
Even worse when the net spend calculations don't include how much they paid Haaland's dad and agent, which was more than the transfer fee!
Any mention of their many dodgy sponsorship deals?
Always favourites for a competition they have won as many times as Stockport.
City have raised £232 million through sales in 2022 and have acquired a reputation as possibly Europe's best-run club off the pitchWhat the hell is this ? How on God's earth can people believe that shite. A disgraceful state pumping billions of blood soaked money into a football club via dodgy sponsorship deals and ignoring financial fair play rules does not make you "Europes best run club off the pitch". Shame on the Telegraph too for even making that statement
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Its not particularly hard to be 'well ran' when there is no jeopardy across the board, they literally have unlimited money to throw at the game, get fucked Telegraph.Its like turning all your stats to 99/99 on a game and saying you're great at it.
True. There is literally no risk when you can just create another sponsorship when you need another couple hundred million for players. Other clubs have to get almost every transfer right if they want to be successful. Not Abu Dhabi tho, they just keep buying expensive players until they find ones that work. Its a dreadful approach to running a football club.
They were basically Stockport before the oil/blood money arrived there.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
Of course it would be themhttps://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jul/27/anyone-for-a-smart-scarf-city-fans-all-set-for-high-tech-matchday-upgrade?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
