Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1807474 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • Posts: 17,967
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27880 on: Yesterday at 11:29:53 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:12:48 am
11/4 favourites for the Champions League again these. Real Madrid are 12/1 which is a laughable price.
It's really funny how they are always made favourites but have never lifted the trophy in their entire history.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online JRed

  • Posts: 3,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27881 on: Yesterday at 11:50:11 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:29:53 am
It's really funny how they are always made favourites but have never lifted the trophy in their entire history.
Always favourites for a competition they have won as many times as Stockport.
Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Posts: 25,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27882 on: Yesterday at 12:11:48 pm »
Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Posts: 5,414
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27883 on: Yesterday at 12:17:47 pm »
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • Posts: 68,879
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27884 on: Yesterday at 12:23:51 pm »
Dcker is an appropriate name for the author. Pass me the sick bucket.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Posts: 5,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27885 on: Yesterday at 12:27:27 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 12:11:48 pm
Sportswashing eh. Absolutely nauseating.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/07/26/splashing-cash-millions-profit-how-slick-man-city-mastered/?utm_content=football&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=Echobox&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1658833620

City have raised £232 million through sales in 2022 and have acquired a reputation as possibly Europe's best-run club off the pitch

What the hell is this ? How on God's earth can people believe that shite. A disgraceful state pumping billions of blood soaked money into a football club via dodgy sponsorship deals and ignoring financial fair play rules does not make you "Europes best run club off the pitch". Shame on the Telegraph too for even making that statement
Online JRed

  • Posts: 3,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27886 on: Yesterday at 01:10:13 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 12:11:48 pm
Sportswashing eh. Absolutely nauseating.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/07/26/splashing-cash-millions-profit-how-slick-man-city-mastered/?utm_content=football&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=Echobox&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1658833620
Fuckinghell. They cheat to buy a ton of players, then for the first time they sell a few of them , and all of a sudden its great business and the money is clean?

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Posts: 6,467
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27887 on: Yesterday at 02:00:31 pm »
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • Posts: 26,838
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27888 on: Yesterday at 02:07:13 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:10:13 pm
Fuckinghell. They cheat to buy a ton of players, then for the first time they sell a few of them , and all of a sudden its great business and the money is clean?


I guarantee you if you point out they bought Haaland and Phillips for big fees they will come back with the fees they got for Zinchenko, Sterling and Jesus

yet when Liverpool fans point out the fees for Alisson and Van Dijk were pretty much raised by selling Coutinho they come back with "ah yeah net spend champions"

They will have no problem using it themselves though
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Posts: 10,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27889 on: Yesterday at 02:08:00 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:07:13 pm
I guarantee you if you point out they bought Haaland and Phillips for big fees they will come back with the fees they got for Zinchenko, Sterling and Jesus

yet when Liverpool fans point out the fees for Alisson and Van Dijk were pretty much raised by selling Coutinho they come back with "ah yeah net spend champions"

They will have no problem using it themselves though

Even worse when the net spend calculations don't include how much they paid Haaland's dad and agent, which was more than the transfer fee!
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • Posts: 26,838
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27890 on: Yesterday at 02:13:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:08:00 pm
Even worse when the net spend calculations don't include how much they paid Haaland's dad and agent, which was more than the transfer fee!
no doubt about that

then peddle the myth we paid 100m for nunez
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Jshooters

  • Posts: 2,232
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27891 on: Yesterday at 04:51:17 pm »
Believer

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • Posts: 42,643
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27892 on: Yesterday at 05:23:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:10:13 pm
Fuckinghell. They cheat to buy a ton of players, then for the first time they sell a few of them , and all of a sudden its great business and the money is clean?



Isn't James Ducker a Man City fan?
Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Posts: 1,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27893 on: Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 12:17:47 pm
Any mention of their many dodgy sponsorship deals?

I've not read it but my guess would be absolutely fucking not.
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • Posts: 46,779
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27894 on: Yesterday at 09:41:22 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:50:11 am
Always favourites for a competition they have won as many times as Stockport.
They were basically Stockport before the oil/blood money arrived there.
Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Posts: 1,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27895 on: Yesterday at 10:03:01 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:08:00 pm
Even worse when the net spend calculations don't include how much they paid Haaland's dad and agent, which was more than the transfer fee!

And the likely £600k per week they're paying Haaland. But hey, look over here! - we got £30m for Zinchenko, so consider the books balanced.

Fuck off.
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • Posts: 59,770
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27896 on: Yesterday at 10:44:11 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 12:11:48 pm
Sportswashing eh. Absolutely nauseating.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/07/26/splashing-cash-millions-profit-how-slick-man-city-mastered/?utm_content=football&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=Echobox&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1658833620

"have acquired a reputation as possibly Europe's best-run club off the pitch"

Yeah, of course they have. I mean if throwing billions of the owners money at the club, sometimes via hidden and made up sponsorship details and also via hidden ambassador deals, is considered the best way to run a club then sure.
Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Posts: 11,505
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27897 on: Today at 07:33:19 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 12:27:27 pm
City have raised £232 million through sales in 2022 and have acquired a reputation as possibly Europe's best-run club off the pitch

What the hell is this ? How on God's earth can people believe that shite. A disgraceful state pumping billions of blood soaked money into a football club via dodgy sponsorship deals and ignoring financial fair play rules does not make you "Europes best run club off the pitch". Shame on the Telegraph too for even making that statement

The Telegraph dont do shame. They paid Johnson £250k a year to write a weekly piece of shite.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Posts: 13,264
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27898 on: Today at 07:40:46 am »
Its not particularly hard to be 'well ran' when there is no jeopardy across the board, they literally have unlimited money to throw at the game, get fucked Telegraph.

Its like turning all your stats to 99/99 on a game and saying you're great at it.
Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Posts: 9,000
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27899 on: Today at 10:40:18 am »
The marketing department certainly isnt well run.

Every video that put out plays like something off Hale & Pace
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online JRed

  • Posts: 3,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27900 on: Today at 01:20:22 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:40:46 am
Its not particularly hard to be 'well ran' when there is no jeopardy across the board, they literally have unlimited money to throw at the game, get fucked Telegraph.

Its like turning all your stats to 99/99 on a game and saying you're great at it.
True. There is literally no risk when you can just create another sponsorship when you need another couple hundred million for players. Other clubs have to get almost every transfer right if they want to be successful. Not Abu Dhabi tho, they just keep buying expensive players until they find ones that work.
Its a dreadful approach to running a football club.
Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Posts: 13,264
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27901 on: Today at 01:30:53 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:20:22 pm
True. There is literally no risk when you can just create another sponsorship when you need another couple hundred million for players. Other clubs have to get almost every transfer right if they want to be successful. Not Abu Dhabi tho, they just keep buying expensive players until they find ones that work.
Its a dreadful approach to running a football club.

Yep, we have to have perfect 4/5 years to prepare us for a cycle to compete, they just.... Turn up.

Can you imagine if van Dijk was a flop at £75 million like Mangala and co were for them, we would suffer for seasons.

Its a joke, cannot stand this club.
Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • Posts: 3,789
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27902 on: Today at 01:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:41:22 pm
They were basically Stockport before the oil/blood money arrived there.

In 1999, the year their one time city rivals won the treble, they lost to Stockport home and away.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
