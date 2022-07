Absolutely no chance this company exists.



Been going 5 years, but look well dodgySurprise surpriseOn February 24, 2018, the Dongguan Public Security Bureau officially opened a criminal case against OKX for possible "illegal futures trading" or, more seriously, "fraud".[28]In March 2018, some major cryptocurrency exchanges were said to be charging up to one million dollars to have their tokens listed. In a response to Insider, a PR manager for OKX denied this saying there is no listing fees for any tokens.[29]On March 10, 2018, Sylvain Ribes, a trader and investor, published an article titled Chasing fake volume: a crypto-plague, in which he concluded from an analysis of publicly available data that approximately 93% of trading volume on OKX was faked.[30]On July 30, 2018 a trader reportedly bought bitcoin futures with a $416 million notional value on margin, before being forced by the exchange to liquidate his position at a large loss. The exchange injected 2,500 Bitcoins - worth about $18 million at current prices - into an insurance fund to help minimize the impact on clients. However, to cover for the outstanding amount, traders who had made an unrealized profit during the previous week still had to pay a clawback rate of 17 percent, so-called "socialized clawback".[31]