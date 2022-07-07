These sorts of conversations go absolutely nowhere, because you get some people who are just so steadfast that absolutely nothing could possibly be dodgy in the world of football. And of course none of us have actual 'proof' that anything dodgy is going on here.



Andy Carroll was a flavour of the month, homegrown hero type, at the arse end of a transfer window. David Luiz had just had a comedy season at Chelsea where he couldn't get in the team ahead of Gary fucking Cahill, and PSG then randomly felt that was the sort of player to dismantle the world record for a defender, and you genuinely don't think there was anything fishy going on with that and the subsequent return?



Spot on.We're dealing with a club whose entire existence (in its current form at least) is public perception. All pre-existing notions of what would've previously been thought of as conspiracy theory thinking have to be adjusted when discussing these, because they are actually breaking the rules and getting away with it. This isn't speculation, it's been shown clearly.They don't care about profit - just the illusion of it to make themselves look like they're winning fairly. They've already blatantly cheated and seem to be getting more brazen now since CAS bailed them out of their ban on a technicality - it's established fact that they've paid managers off the books. Also clearly established that they've made up (and continue to make up) sponsors to appear legit. I believe it's clear that they have certain journos and pundits (Samuel, Brennan, Richards, Sinclair etc.) on the payroll to spout positive shite. In Richards' case he's literally a club employee. Do people really think that it's beyond them to agree to fake transfer fees so they can appear more legit and self-funding? If so, then wake up.I'm Irish and actually rate Bazunu, but there's no chance any PL club is paying £12m for him without much track record..He'll probably be factored into Sotons accounts for much less, but by the time they come out, no one is looking or scrutinising. But in the here and now, City have their headline figure that suggests they've sold well. The same thing happened (and was actually even more blatant - at least Bazunu has played a good few games for Ireland) last year with those other kids sold for fake fees and I believe it happens more in football than many realise.