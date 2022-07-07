« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1779306 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27640 on: July 7, 2022, 10:14:48 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 15, 2022, 08:38:29 pm
Getting £12m from Southampton for Ireland's back up keeper. Nothing dodgy about that at all.

And another £14m from Southampton for an 18 year old with a total of 0 minutes of first team football.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27641 on: July 7, 2022, 10:53:30 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  7, 2022, 10:14:48 am
And another £14m from Southampton for an 18 year old with a total of 0 minutes of first team football.
Its truly amazing how they manage to get such transfer fees for young players that no one has ever heard of. Its almost as if they are making it up.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27642 on: July 7, 2022, 11:11:45 am »
Quote from: JRed on July  7, 2022, 10:53:30 am
Its truly amazing how they manage to get such transfer fees for young players that no one has ever heard of. Its almost as if they are making it up.

You can hardly make up finances from other clubs.

The sponsorships are a joke but lets not pretend other premier league clubs are in on the scam too ;D

Their youth teams have dominated for the last few years so its hardly surprising they have loads worth a few bob, Southampton did the same with Livramento from Chelsea a year or so back and it worked so they're doing it again.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27643 on: July 7, 2022, 11:14:28 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on July  7, 2022, 11:11:45 am
You can hardly make up finances from other clubs.

The sponsorships are a joke but lets not pretend other premier league clubs are in on the scam too ;D

Their youth teams have dominated for the last few years so its hardly surprising they have loads worth a few bob, Southampton did the same with Livramento from Chelsea a year or so back and it worked so they're doing it again.

For £5m
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27644 on: July 7, 2022, 11:16:40 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on July  7, 2022, 11:11:45 am
You can hardly make up finances from other clubs.

The sponsorships are a joke but lets not pretend other premier league clubs are in on the scam too ;D

Their youth teams have dominated for the last few years so its hardly surprising they have loads worth a few bob, Southampton did the same with Livramento from Chelsea a year or so back and it worked so they're doing it again.

Dyou think David Luiz was legitimately worth £50 million when PSG signed him from Chelsea....?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27645 on: July 7, 2022, 11:29:21 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on July  7, 2022, 11:16:40 am
Dyou think David Luiz was legitimately worth £50 million when PSG signed him from Chelsea....?

Prices aren't tangible to anything though, its just all dependant on how badly a team wants a player, how badly a team wants to keep a player, how rich the club is, etc..

Was Andy Carroll worth £35 million when Liverpool signed him from Newcastle?

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27646 on: July 7, 2022, 11:44:33 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on July  7, 2022, 11:29:21 am
Prices aren't tangible to anything though, its just all dependant on how badly a team wants a player, how badly a team wants to keep a player, how rich the club is, etc..

Was Andy Carroll worth £35 million when Liverpool signed him from Newcastle?
Was the Emptyhad naming rights deal worth £400m?

You cannot trust a single thing that club says or does.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27647 on: July 7, 2022, 11:45:51 am »
Quote from: JRed on July  7, 2022, 11:44:33 am
Was the Emptyhad naming rights deal worth £400m?

You cannot trust a single thing that club says or does.

No, I believe they are completely made up, I am just on about players moving to other Premier League clubs, really can't see them prices being inflated

 
Quote from: -Willo- on July  7, 2022, 11:11:45 am
You can hardly make up finances from other clubs.

The sponsorships are a joke but lets not pretend other premier league clubs are in on the scam too ;D

Their youth teams have dominated for the last few years so its hardly surprising they have loads worth a few bob, Southampton did the same with Livramento from Chelsea a year or so back and it worked so they're doing it again.


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27648 on: July 7, 2022, 11:49:04 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on July  7, 2022, 11:29:21 am
Prices aren't tangible to anything though, its just all dependant on how badly a team wants a player, how badly a team wants to keep a player, how rich the club is, etc..

Was Andy Carroll worth £35 million when Liverpool signed him from Newcastle?

These sorts of conversations go absolutely nowhere, because you get some people who are just so steadfast that absolutely nothing could possibly be dodgy in the world of football. And of course none of us have actual 'proof' that anything dodgy is going on here.

Andy Carroll was a flavour of the month, homegrown hero type, at the arse end of a transfer window. David Luiz had just had a comedy season at Chelsea where he couldn't get in the team ahead of Gary fucking Cahill, and PSG then randomly felt that was the sort of player to dismantle the world record for a defender, and you genuinely don't think there was anything fishy going on with that and the subsequent return?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27649 on: July 7, 2022, 11:52:05 am »
Southampton's new head of recruitment has just finished as head of acadmey recruitment for City to either fuel a conspiracy or explain their recruitment
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27650 on: July 7, 2022, 11:55:25 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on July  7, 2022, 11:49:04 am
These sorts of conversations go absolutely nowhere, because you get some people who are just so steadfast that absolutely nothing could possibly be dodgy in the world of football. And of course none of us have actual 'proof' that anything dodgy is going on here.

Andy Carroll was a flavour of the month, homegrown hero type, at the arse end of a transfer window. David Luiz had just had a comedy season at Chelsea where he couldn't get in the team ahead of Gary fucking Cahill, and PSG then randomly felt that was the sort of player to dismantle the world record for a defender, and you genuinely don't think there was anything fishy going on with that and the subsequent return?

No I don't, what do PSG get out of pretending to have paid more money for Luiz.

It is really obvious their sponsorship deals are fake but I can't see clubs doing it between players, it is too messy to do that, and I can't see any benefit for the buying club.

Teams just sometimes spend a lot of money on shit, we've benefitted from idiot clubs lots in the past few years who do just that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27651 on: July 7, 2022, 12:10:53 pm »
I dont really see much wrong with these Southampton signings from Sportswash FC. In fact, signing talented young players seems to be a wise choice for them. The initial fee for Lavia is 10 mill.  Abu Dhabi have a 40 mill buy back in the clause too apparently.

The goalie they signed is legitimately meant to be very good too, so again, signing a talented young goalie, when they did in fact need a new goalie - probably a good idea  ;D  Good goalies cost money! (Even average to poor goalies cost money).

I love a good dig at Abu Dhabi, but the only dig here for me is why yet again Guardiola has zero interest in helping develop young talents in his first team (bar Foden).  Rhetorical question by the way! We all know why, his only concern is winning trophies and for that you need players ready to step in, he has no interest in building or helping players grow.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27652 on: July 7, 2022, 12:10:58 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on July  7, 2022, 11:55:25 am
No I don't, what do PSG get out of pretending to have paid more money for Luiz.
.

Given that they ended up selling him back to Chelsea, also for an inflated fee, I imagine it was all very helpful on both sides for book balancing. Similar to the Arthur/Pjanic deal.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27653 on: July 7, 2022, 12:18:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on July  7, 2022, 11:49:04 am
These sorts of conversations go absolutely nowhere, because you get some people who are just so steadfast that absolutely nothing could possibly be dodgy in the world of football. And of course none of us have actual 'proof' that anything dodgy is going on here.

Andy Carroll was a flavour of the month, homegrown hero type, at the arse end of a transfer window. David Luiz had just had a comedy season at Chelsea where he couldn't get in the team ahead of Gary fucking Cahill, and PSG then randomly felt that was the sort of player to dismantle the world record for a defender, and you genuinely don't think there was anything fishy going on with that and the subsequent return?

I remember reading in the past that the Torres fee was linked to the Carroll fee. FSG wanted whatever Newcastle wanted + £15m for Torres.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27654 on: July 7, 2022, 12:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  7, 2022, 12:18:37 pm
I remember reading in the past that the Torres fee was linked to the Carroll fee. FSG wanted whatever Newcastle wanted + £15m for Torres.

Even more depressing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27655 on: July 7, 2022, 01:22:20 pm »
Quote from: a little break on July  7, 2022, 12:32:26 pm
Even more depressing.

I mean, given what we ended up selling Carroll for, it was probably a better signing for us than Torres was for them!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27656 on: July 8, 2022, 09:56:23 am »
They are definitely up to something, algorithm-wise. On social media I can't escape City pages being on my timelines even though I never engage with them or go on their pages, nor really search anything about them online at all.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27657 on: July 8, 2022, 10:25:26 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  8, 2022, 09:56:23 am
They are definitely up to something, algorithm-wise. On social media I can't escape City pages being on my timelines even though I never engage with them or go on their pages, nor really search anything about them online at all.

You havent been buying plastic cups on Amazon or anything like that?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27658 on: July 8, 2022, 10:29:52 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  8, 2022, 10:25:26 am
You havent been buying plastic cups on Amazon or anything like that?
No, I'm not stupid.

I've been investing in brand new Crypto's with untraceable ownership and empty offices.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27659 on: July 8, 2022, 11:39:40 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  8, 2022, 09:56:23 am
They are definitely up to something, algorithm-wise. On social media I can't escape City pages being on my timelines even though I never engage with them or go on their pages, nor really search anything about them online at all.

It's because you spend so much time in here  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27660 on: July 8, 2022, 02:30:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July  8, 2022, 11:39:40 am
It's because you spend so much time in here  ;D
Way too much time. I moan about my pay at work but in reality I'm probably on RAWK 30% of the time  ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27661 on: July 8, 2022, 03:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  7, 2022, 10:14:48 am
And another £14m from Southampton for an 18 year old with a total of 0 minutes of first team football.

New head of recruitment at Southampton was Man City's head of Academy Recruitment and Talent Management
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27662 on: July 8, 2022, 03:42:49 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July  8, 2022, 03:17:05 pm
New head of recruitment at Southampton was Man City's head of Academy Recruitment and Talent Management

Hope they've changed the login details for their player database this time....
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27663 on: July 8, 2022, 03:49:45 pm »
Didn't know they were getting the Argentine striker now, thought he was going in January. Makes sense if they're planning to get rid of Sterling on top of Jesus.

He might turn out to be great but I think if anything it should bode well for us at the minute. Sterling and Jesus are both more experienced than him and Haaland. Just hope they get rid of Gundogan and Silva now because I've not heard anything about a replacement for either, other than Phillips. Their business this summer seems a bit strange to me
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27664 on: July 8, 2022, 03:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  8, 2022, 09:56:23 am
They are definitely up to something, algorithm-wise. On social media I can't escape City pages being on my timelines even though I never engage with them or go on their pages, nor really search anything about them online at all.

I've been getting recommended City related accounts on Twitter even though I don't have an account, cleaned up my PC recently and never read anything about City outside of RAWK. Recently I've started to see Newcastle accounts pop up too.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27665 on: July 8, 2022, 04:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July  8, 2022, 03:53:26 pm
I've been getting recommended City related accounts on Twitter even though I don't have an account, cleaned up my PC recently and never read anything about City outside of RAWK. Recently I've started to see Newcastle accounts pop up too.

Yes me too, its fucking annoying. Some of the accounts have blue ticks as well. I even had an Everton fan news thing pop up last night in the ads, now that is mind boggling.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27666 on: July 8, 2022, 04:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July  8, 2022, 03:53:26 pm
I've been getting recommended City related accounts on Twitter even though I don't have an account, cleaned up my PC recently and never read anything about City outside of RAWK. Recently I've started to see Newcastle accounts pop up too.

Yeap same here on YouTube. Everyday it's a recommendation to watch City related stuff even though i keep clicking on "not interested". They are popping up everywhere. The local sports store here in Dublin has a whole section now with City gear even though i've still yet to see a single person wearing a City jersey in Ireland. It's bizarre.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27667 on: July 8, 2022, 04:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  8, 2022, 04:09:37 pm
Yes me too, its fucking annoying. Some of the accounts have blue ticks as well. I even had an Everton fan news thing pop up last night in the ads, now that is mind boggling.

Where you booing something at home? Google might have been listening hence the Everton stuff.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27668 on: July 8, 2022, 04:54:41 pm »
I see ake close to signing for Chelsea.

City will have to buy a few defenders. Very thin area for them
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27669 on: July 8, 2022, 05:00:42 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on July  8, 2022, 04:54:41 pm
I see ake close to signing for Chelsea.

City will have to buy a few defenders. Very thin area for them

Chelsea basically giving City £100m for players they don't want.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27670 on: July 8, 2022, 05:01:50 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on July  8, 2022, 05:00:42 pm
Chelsea basically giving City £100m for players they don't want.

Theyre still not going to give them away for free are they? Ale is a bit of an odd one though, theres surely some better options for the same money.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27671 on: July 8, 2022, 05:20:09 pm »
Didn't Ake originally come from Chelsea as well before Bournemouth? So another player they had as a young prospect that they let go and are paying stupid money for again. I thought this new owner wasn't going to be tossing money around like Putin's Puppet?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27672 on: July 8, 2022, 05:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  8, 2022, 05:01:50 pm
Ale is a bit of an odd one though, theres surely some better options for the same money.

They'll have to hop to it, failing to do so would be beyond the pale...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27673 on: Today at 03:34:46 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on July  7, 2022, 11:49:04 am
These sorts of conversations go absolutely nowhere, because you get some people who are just so steadfast that absolutely nothing could possibly be dodgy in the world of football. And of course none of us have actual 'proof' that anything dodgy is going on here.

Andy Carroll was a flavour of the month, homegrown hero type, at the arse end of a transfer window. David Luiz had just had a comedy season at Chelsea where he couldn't get in the team ahead of Gary fucking Cahill, and PSG then randomly felt that was the sort of player to dismantle the world record for a defender, and you genuinely don't think there was anything fishy going on with that and the subsequent return?

Spot on.

We're dealing with a club whose entire existence (in its current form at least) is public perception. All pre-existing notions of what would've previously been thought of as conspiracy theory thinking have to be adjusted when discussing these, because they are actually breaking the rules and getting away with it. This isn't speculation, it's been shown clearly.

They don't care about profit - just the illusion of it to make themselves look like they're winning fairly. They've already blatantly cheated and seem to be getting more brazen now since CAS bailed them out of their ban on a technicality - it's established fact that they've paid managers off the books. Also clearly established that they've made up (and continue to make up) sponsors to appear legit. I believe it's clear that they have certain journos and pundits (Samuel, Brennan, Richards, Sinclair etc.) on the payroll to spout positive shite. In Richards' case he's literally a club employee. Do people really think that it's beyond them to agree to fake transfer fees so they can appear more legit and self-funding? If so, then wake up.

I'm Irish and actually rate Bazunu, but there's no chance any PL club is paying £12m for him without much track record..He'll probably be factored into Sotons accounts for much less, but by the time they come out, no one is looking or scrutinising. But in the here and now, City have their headline figure that suggests they've sold well. The same thing happened (and was actually even more blatant - at least Bazunu has played a good few games for Ireland) last year with those other kids sold for fake fees and I believe it happens more in football than many realise.
