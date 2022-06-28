« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 28, 2022, 07:24:37 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 28, 2022, 01:53:54 pm
Correct about Sir Bob in his 9 years as LFC boss. Staggering that his 3 European Cup wins came in the space of 4 years.

He was a bit (lot?) of a twat, but Cloughie won as many as Fergie in 2 years as well.
Scouse not English

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 28, 2022, 07:26:05 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on June 28, 2022, 06:48:18 pm
Agree on Jesus, but they are essentially shipping out two wingers for Haaland and an unproven striker. They have no willing runners on the wings, outside of Foden.

I rate Cucurella (and Phillips fwiw), but they don't really move the needle. Cucurella isn't the playmaker that Cancelo is and surely they are not moving Cancelo to the right to replace Walker? Both of those signings just seem like depth who get maybe 10-15 starts each in the league.

Im persuming Haaland replaces Jesus, and as good as Jesus can be, Haaland should be one heck of an upgrade.

And Cucurella replaces Zinchenko no? Hence me thinking hes a considerable upgrade!

I barely watch them play mind, so no idea who would go where. Just that so far I am not really getting the idea they are weakening. But if Silva, Gundogan and Sterling all go as well, then Id be expecting them to make a couple more big signings.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 28, 2022, 07:29:45 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on June 28, 2022, 12:42:45 pm
For the whole footballing history of the city of Manchester (City and Utd), approx 150 years, and with some of THE best managers ever in the PL (Busby, Ferguson and Pep) they have won the same amount of CLs as Bob Paisley achieved in 9 years alone.  :lmao

Ferguson and Pep have managed the footballing city of Manchester for 32 years non-overlapping and spent many billions. Geniuses.  :butt
Ferguson was crap in Europe & not just on the hard shoulder.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 28, 2022, 07:32:25 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 28, 2022, 07:26:05 pm
Im persuming Haaland replaces Jesus, and as good as Jesus can be, Haaland should be one heck of an upgrade.

And Cucurella replaces Zinchenko no? Hence me thinking hes a considerable upgrade!

I barely watch them play mind, so no idea who would go where. Just that so far I am not really getting the idea they are weakening. But if Silva, Gundogan and Sterling all go as well, then Id be expecting them to make a couple more big signings.

How many more big signings can they get in one transfer season, though?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 28, 2022, 07:41:32 pm
Quote from: jillc on June 28, 2022, 07:32:25 pm
How many more big signings can they get in one transfer season, though?
As many as they want?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 28, 2022, 07:42:51 pm
Quote from: JRed on June 28, 2022, 07:41:32 pm
As many as they want?

There is meant to still be some limit.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 28, 2022, 07:46:37 pm
Quote from: jillc on June 28, 2022, 07:42:51 pm
There is meant to still be some limit.

They have signed Alvarez and Haaland, Phillips on his way, maybe Cucurela.

If they sell Gundogan, Silva and Sterling then Id expect 2 to come in. That wouldnt be that out of the ordinary in terms of numbers. Not all of them would be walking into that first 11 at the start of the season (or ever!), in fact, maybe only 1 or 2 would be. 

But I doubt Silva goes anyway.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 28, 2022, 07:51:36 pm
Quote from: jillc on June 28, 2022, 07:42:51 pm
There is meant to still be some limit.
Abu Dhabi dont have limits. If they need more money they just increase the sponsorships.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 28, 2022, 07:56:58 pm
I assume they're alright letting rid of Sterling and Jesus considering they have the River Plate forward coming in in January.

Hoping they get rid of Gundogan to be honest he's a fine player. Also, hoping he plays Grealish as a starter now. He takes them down a level IMO and is completely anonymous in big games, nowhere near as good as Silva or Foden and obviously De Bruyne. Heard someone say recently that Guardiola is going to 'unleash' Grealish this season now he's had a year under his belt. Are we meant to be scared by that? I fucking hope he does.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 28, 2022, 08:00:45 pm
Had some account linked to these cheats turn up as an ad on my Twitter feed. Manchester City news. Who the fuck is paying for that? It was just a load of guff so I reported it for being political.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 28, 2022, 08:28:05 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 28, 2022, 08:00:45 pm
Had some account linked to these cheats turn up as an ad on my Twitter feed. Manchester City news. Who the fuck is paying for that? It was just a load of guff so I reported it for being political.
;D Get in!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 28, 2022, 08:47:14 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 28, 2022, 07:46:37 pm
They have signed Alvarez and Haaland, Phillips on his way, maybe Cucurela.

If they sell Gundogan, Silva and Sterling then Id expect 2 to come in. That wouldnt be that out of the ordinary in terms of numbers. Not all of them would be walking into that first 11 at the start of the season (or ever!), in fact, maybe only 1 or 2 would be. 

But I doubt Silva goes anyway.
The Fraud once again getting by on a pittance, truly a genius.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 28, 2022, 08:49:41 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 28, 2022, 08:00:45 pm
Had some account linked to these cheats turn up as an ad on my Twitter feed. Manchester City news. Who the fuck is paying for that? It was just a load of guff so I reported it for being political.
I keep getting Abu Dhabi videos in my "recommended" on YouTube, I've never watched any of their videos, and I've also selected "don't recommend videos from this channel" on the drop down menu, but I still get them recommended, I'm sure it's nothing untoward like Abu Dhabi bunging Google loads of money to write an algorithm favouring their output.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:51:10 am
So Abu Dhabi FC 'celebrates' Pride here while back at home they trample all over gay rights. Sportswashing at its more shameless.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/jun/30/amazon-bows-to-uae-pressure-to-restrict-lgbt-search-results
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:08:10 pm

Official, confirmed. Brazilian talented winger Savinho [born in 2004] joins City Group team Troyes for 6.5m plus 6m add-ons from Atletico Mineiro. 🇧🇷🤝 #MCFC

Next step: PSV Eindhoven, on loan from Troyes. Van Nistelrooy, waiting for him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:35:37 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:51:10 am
So Abu Dhabi FC 'celebrates' Pride here while back at home they trample all over gay rights. Sportswashing at its more shameless.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/jun/30/amazon-bows-to-uae-pressure-to-restrict-lgbt-search-results
Why the fuck don't these wankers fucking grow up?
Backwards thinking medieval gobshites  :no
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:26:01 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 10:35:37 pm
Why the fuck don't these wankers fucking grow up?
Backwards thinking medieval gobshites  :no

Amazon couldve taken a stand here but nahhh, profits over people. Fair play to Disney refusing to edit their movies. WB let the Chinese censors have their way with the latest fantastic beasts movie.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:42:08 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 10:35:37 pm
Why the fuck don't these wankers fucking grow up?
Backwards thinking medieval gobshites  :no

Believe it or not the UAE and Saudi are full of Gay and Lesbian people and as long it's not public or big parties or trying to promote homosexuality etc nobody will say anything and it should stay this way to be honest. Its easy to say governments should grow up but it will cause more harm than good. You are talking about a Muslim community who will never accept it so trying to grow up will be disaster for gay people. I can't even imagine the harm and bullying they will be against. Personally I am a Muslim and I don't care if you are gay or straight or whatever you do , you treat me with respect I treat you with more respect but a whole community is a different matter.
