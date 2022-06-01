« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 684 685 686 687 688 [689]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1763756 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,510
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27520 on: Yesterday at 10:25:35 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 09:21:30 am
I don't think its a radical position to assume that referees (or any given person) have more integrity that the British royalty.

Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27521 on: Yesterday at 10:28:48 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:25:35 am

I'd trust Mikey over Chuck any day of the week. Please don't misinterpret this as a statement suggesting I trust Riley relative to a non-lizard person  ;D
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,453
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27522 on: Yesterday at 11:03:59 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on June 25, 2022, 08:01:38 am
Hahaha, Football Twitter hailing City as a really well-run club that everyone should aspire to because they've bought Kalvin Phillips and will continue spending. :lmao What a collection of clueless fucking whoppers.
Well-run to them, means bulldozing everything in the way- including problems, with money and just going along as if there are no rules and the money comes from a bottomless pit, adorned on the walls- with little green guys with tophats.
We all know where it comes from though...
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,952
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27523 on: Yesterday at 11:05:26 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 09:21:30 am
I don't think its a radical position to assume that referees (or any given person) have more integrity that the British royalty.

I think it shows wherever there is a great deal of money and power involved there is corruption.
We are one of the most financially corrupt countries in the world.
Why would our national game not be untouched by the same issues?
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,952
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27524 on: Yesterday at 11:08:22 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:57:24 am
Yeah my comment was a bit tongue in cheek. Everyone knows Saudi own Newcastle and Abu Dhabi own Man City. What I meant really was to have a proper ban on nation states owning clubs- meaning any links to a nation state and the takeover is not allowed to go through. It would need to be applied retrospectively too, enforcing the sale of any state owned clubs. Its either that or the game is dead anyway. With the way the PL is going I really dont see myself being a football fan in 5 years time. I have absolutely no interest in a game where despicable regimes, or any countries for that matter, own the football clubs. Im already losing interest in the game , despite us having the best team we have had in decades. , I grew up watching our great sides of the 70s and 80s, endured the relative lean times and love watching the team we have now. I just dont see the point when clubs are owned by countries tho and are nothing more than sportswashing projects.

As long as they keep pumping the money in to the right people nothing will change.
Needs a new league with a ban on state ownership.
If we get less mercenaries in the game so be it.
Let those only interested in blood money play in the middle eastern despot championship live on BEIN.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,743
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27525 on: Yesterday at 11:46:52 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:44:04 am
Could be stopped by banning sponsorships that are in anyway connected to club ownership, but I suppose that's too easy.

No doubt City would find a way around it regardless, but it would be a good start.

Wasn't there some "entirely unconnected"  ::)  deal for Puma prior to City's last shirt deal?
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27526 on: Yesterday at 12:49:36 pm »
Quote from: JRed on June 25, 2022, 08:19:20 pm
Surely these cheats are now getting close to having a complete squad full of £40m+ signings?

Full XI and 3 subs (Except the keeper, just shy of 40)

Ederson - 36m
Cancelo - 58m
Laporte - 58m
Dias - 61m
Walker - 47m
Rodri - 56m
Bernardo - 45m
De Bruyne - 68m
Grealish - 105m
Mahrez - 61m
Haaland - 54m

Sterling - 57m
Stones - 50m
Ake - 40m

They've never spent £80m on an unknown quantity from Benfica though, so thank goodness City are around to stop the scousers ruining football for good.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27527 on: Yesterday at 12:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 12:49:36 pm
Full XI and 3 subs (Except the keeper, just shy of 40)

Ederson - 36m
Cancelo - 58m
Laporte - 58m
Dias - 61m
Walker - 47m
Rodri - 56m
Bernardo - 45m
De Bruyne - 68m
Grealish - 105m
Mahrez - 61m
Haaland - 54m

Sterling - 57m
Stones - 50m
Ake - 40m

They've never spent £80m on an unknown quantity from Benfica though, so thank goodness City are around to stop the scousers ruining football for good.
And Kalvin Phillips on the way, put him straight on the bench as thats where he will spend most of the season.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,510
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27528 on: Yesterday at 01:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 12:49:36 pm
Full XI and 3 subs (Except the keeper, just shy of 40)

Ederson - 36m
Cancelo - 58m
Laporte - 58m
Dias - 61m
Walker - 47m
Rodri - 56m
Bernardo - 45m
De Bruyne - 68m
Grealish - 105m
Mahrez - 61m
Haaland - 54m

Sterling - 57m
Stones - 50m
Ake - 40m

They've never spent £80m on an unknown quantity from Benfica though, so thank goodness City are around to stop the scousers ruining football for good.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:57:22 pm
And Kalvin Phillips on the way, put him straight on the bench as thats where he will spend most of the season.

For the amount of money they've spent, they do have a pretty average team ...
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27529 on: Yesterday at 01:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:42:41 am
Looks like he lost his PE kit and had to play in Hagrid's
they look like what you'd wear if you're in the panto horse costume.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:52:34 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27530 on: Yesterday at 03:54:14 pm »
https://youtu.be/i6CILrBu4cY

Just had a quick look on blue moon and a lot of rawk posts seem to be getting copied and pasted on there. Still loads of mentions of that poor bus.
Copy this one you *****
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,382
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27531 on: Yesterday at 03:55:31 pm »
Sterling off to Chelsea ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,102
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27532 on: Yesterday at 03:59:20 pm »
City selling Jesus, possibly Sterling and talk of Bernardo going (may come to nothing). I know theyve signed two strikers but have they got another signing up their sleeve? Will they go for Saka if Arsenal are buying lots? Fits their can play as a midfielder or a forward model.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,734
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27533 on: Yesterday at 04:06:23 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:54:14 pm
https://youtu.be/i6CILrBu4cY

Just had a quick look on blue moon and a lot of rawk posts seem to be getting copied and pasted on there. Still loads of mentions of that poor bus.
Copy this one you *****
i'll read their thread again when just one of them utters an intelligent word, doubt anyone there has a brain cell or an IQ of more than 3

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:59:20 pm
City selling Jesus, possibly Sterling and talk of Bernardo going (may come to nothing). I know theyve signed two strikers but have they got another signing up their sleeve? Will they go for Saka if Arsenal are buying lots? Fits their can play as a midfielder or a forward model.
Haaland will probably take goals away others scored, can see him scoring 5 some week

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:08:03 pm by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27534 on: Yesterday at 04:09:15 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 04:06:23 pm
i'll read their thread again when just one of them utters an intelligent word, doubt anyone there has a brain cell or an IQ of more than 3
Yeah I rarely go on there as always come away astounded by the complete lack of intelligence and self-awareness. I still remain convinced that bluemoon is just some kind of social experiment.  They even make accounts pretending to be Liverpool fans and posting all kinds of bollox. Dear me, absolutely deranged.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:40:23 pm by JRed »
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,911
  • Legend
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27535 on: Yesterday at 04:14:38 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 04:06:23 pm
i'll read their thread again when just one of them utters an intelligent word, doubt anyone there has a brain cell or an IQ of more than 3
 Haaland will probably take goals away others scored, can see him scoring 5 some week



Would love to see him score about 50 league goals, City win nothing and then Salah still win POTY
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,566
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27536 on: Yesterday at 04:17:01 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:54:14 pm
https://youtu.be/i6CILrBu4cY

Just had a quick look on blue moon and a lot of rawk posts seem to be getting copied and pasted on there. Still loads of mentions of that poor bus.
Copy this one you *****
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i6CILrBu4cY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i6CILrBu4cY</a>
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:18:43 pm by Terry de Niro »
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27537 on: Yesterday at 04:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:17:01 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i6CILrBu4cY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i6CILrBu4cY</a>
I wonder what their thoughts are on that poor bus.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,734
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27538 on: Yesterday at 04:21:09 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:09:15 pm
Yeah I rarely go on there as always come away astounded by the complete lack of intelligence and self-awareness. I still remain convinced that bluemoon is just some kind of social experiment.
genuine rant I once had at me from a city fan "when Ricky Lambert was shit, yous then went and bought Andy Carroll for a fortune, when he was shit, yous then spent loads on Torres who was also shit, you are a m-ng". 

Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 04:14:38 pm
Would love to see him score about 50 league goals, City win nothing and then Salah still win POTY
I do wonder if he will struggle a bit with injury.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,215
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27539 on: Yesterday at 05:51:38 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 06:23:31 am
I've just seen the graphic that City earns the highest income in world football. Not 3rd, or 5th, they are number 1. More than Real Madrid or Barcelona. They earned more Liverpool despite all sponsorship deals, going further in every competition, appearing in more games and a higher average attendance in games.

At this point who even cares?

NYCFC haven't won shit and can't even buy land for a stadium because of their ownership structure. It's possible to mitigate this but the league itself has to want to do it. Considering the British governments want/need for trade deals with the Middle East this seems more of a political issue that the PL can't resolve themselves regardless.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,843
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27540 on: Yesterday at 05:59:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:23:03 pm
For the amount of money they've spent, they do have a pretty average team ...

You think City has an average team?
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,329
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27541 on: Yesterday at 06:08:48 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 05:59:29 pm
You think City has an average team?

Its a Peter thing.  Loves to tell us that they are average.

I find it weird a Liverpool fan would even say it, as it reflects badly on Liverpool if that team is average! (And Chelsea).

They have a fantastic team, techinically excellent and coached to within an inch of their lives to play Guardiolas tedious robo-football.

 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,510
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27542 on: Yesterday at 06:25:54 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 05:59:29 pm
You think City has an average team?

For the amount of money they've spent, yes. With that kind of ridiculous spending, they should have won a few Champions League titles already ...
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,329
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27543 on: Yesterday at 06:29:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:25:54 pm
For the amount of money they've spent, yes. With that kind of ridiculous spending, they should have won a few Champions League titles already ...

turn your attention to the coach and tactics then, because that team is more than good enough to have won 2 or 3 CLs.

It isnt average regardless of money spent.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,510
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27544 on: Yesterday at 06:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:08:48 pm
Its a Peter thing.  Loves to tell us that they are average.

I find it weird a Liverpool fan would even say it, as it reflects badly on Liverpool if that team is average! (And Chelsea).

They have a fantastic team, techinically excellent and coached to within an inch of their lives to play Guardiolas tedious robo-football.

Give Klopp and Ward the same ability to spend on transfer fees and wages as Man City, and they will turn the Premier League and the Champions League into Bundesliga/Ligue 1. Ultimately, Man City have been a failure, for the amount of money they spend ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,510
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27545 on: Yesterday at 06:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:29:18 pm
turn your attention to the coach and tactics then, because that team is more than good enough to have won 2 or 3 CLs.

It isnt average regardless of money spent.

Their manager is paid more than double than the next one. Once again, a massive failure ...
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,329
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27546 on: Yesterday at 06:34:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:31:03 pm
Give Klopp and Ward the same ability to spend on transfer fees and wages as Man City, and they will turn the Premier League and the Champions League into Bundesliga/Ligue 1. Ultimately, Man City have been a failure, for the amount of money they spend ...

Mac, you change directions in posts like the wind!

No one has said they havent underachieved in Europe, clearly they have. Im saying that the team isn't pretty average as you stated.  They spend a lot and they have spent it to build a team that should have by now won in Europe. Did they pay too much for players? Probably, but it makes no difference to them, its other teams that get damanged by that as prices go up.

Anyway, end of story, cant be going round in circles all day because of your infuriating discussing/arguing style'!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27547 on: Yesterday at 06:40:39 pm »
Sterling & Jesus off. City are losing probably there 2 best pressers in the forward line

We know Haaland wil score alot. But a front 3 of Grealish,Haaland & Mahrez would be easy to play out against. Foden will start mostly but he can pick up an injury. Alvarez unproven.

Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,510
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27548 on: Yesterday at 06:55:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:34:04 pm
Mac, you change directions in posts like the wind!

No one has said they havent underachieved in Europe, clearly they have. Im saying that the team isn't pretty average as you stated.  They spend a lot and they have spent it to build a team that should have by now won in Europe. Did they pay too much for players? Probably, but it makes no difference to them, its other teams that get damanged by that as prices go up.

Anyway, end of story, cant be going round in circles all day because of your infuriating discussing/arguing style'!

To be honest, I've been very clear in my original post ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:23:03 pm
For the amount of money they've spent, they do have a pretty average team ...

They are obviously not an average team compared to the normal spending clubs, but they are not a normal spending club. They spend ridiculous amounts of money on players and their manager, and they should never be compared to the normal spending clubs. Unless you are beeing sportswashed, of course, and you consider them just another normal club ...
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27549 on: Today at 10:46:16 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:55:41 pm
To be honest, I've been very clear in my original post ...

They are obviously not an average team compared to the normal spending clubs, but they are not a normal spending club. They spend ridiculous amounts of money on players and their manager, and they should never be compared to the normal spending clubs. Unless you are beeing sportswashed, of course, and you consider them just another normal club ...
It is absolutely wrong to compare them to a proper club , they are the biggest cheats the game has ever known so its difficult to make comparisons. With the amount of state funds they have spent they should really win the league every year, if not for Liverpool then they would be doing just that. They also should be winning the CL so you could say they are not as good as they should be as theyve never won that.

Theyre expecting Haaland to come in and add another 30 goals to their totals but that is clearly not going to happen, they will lose too much control in games and if there is any type of striker that PL defenders can defend well against, it is a typical physical centre forward. So Im sure he wont find it easy.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 684 685 686 687 688 [689]   Go Up
« previous next »
 