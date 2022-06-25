« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 08:02:49 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on June 25, 2022, 08:01:38 am
Hahaha, Football Twitter hailing City as a really well-run club that everyone should aspire to because they've bought Kalvin Phillips and will continue spending. :lmao What a collection of clueless fucking brainwashed by sportswashingwhoppers.
Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 08:07:40 am
They're such geniuses,became biggest club in the world by revenue in a short time and signed Haaland at the same price they sold Jesus.

It's like magic really.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 08:17:04 am
Quote from: Tobelius on June 25, 2022, 08:07:40 am
They're such geniuses,became biggest club in the world by revenue in a short time and signed Haaland at the same price they sold Jesus.

It's like magic really.
Their accountants certainly are magicians.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 08:18:07 am
Sometimes I feel like, as a fanbase, we are Frank Grimes and Man City are Homer Simpson. Everyone else are the general brain-dead football fans of this country.

Thats probably unfair on Homer though.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 08:21:52 am
The rest of the country simply isn't arsed as long as they stop us from winning stuff. Doesn't matter that there is blatant cheating going on. They all know it's going on. It's as simple as that.
oldman

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 08:38:28 am
Quote from: Tobelius on June 25, 2022, 08:07:40 am
They're such geniuses,became biggest club in the world by revenue

on holiday in Rhodes recently you could buy the shirts of all the top teams in Europe from the knock off stalls.
Even Man Utd ( all with Ronaldo on the back )
 even our new wishy washy away shirt


not a City shirt anywhere on the island


« Last Edit: June 25, 2022, 08:40:54 am by oldman »
Jwils21

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 08:55:49 am
Cant stand Gabriel Jesus. Think its the eyebrows.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 08:58:17 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on June 25, 2022, 08:21:52 am
The rest of the country simply isn't arsed as long as they stop us from winning stuff. Doesn't matter that there is blatant cheating going on. They all know it's going on. It's as simple as that.
I just dont get it. Are we really so hated that people are happy to see the game and league itself ruined by cheats just to stop us legitimately winning trophies?

This country is a disgrace.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

naYoRHa2b

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 09:13:41 am
Quote from: Jwils21 on June 25, 2022, 08:55:49 am
Cant stand Gabriel Jesus. Think its the eyebrows.

Just another miserable c*nt really.

I actually think it's the manager, none of the players ever look happy. When we score or even miss you'll see a smile. When De Brunye scores, Silva, Jesus, sterling etc they just look pissed off.

Maybe it's a Brazilian thing but then I look at our Brazilian lads and they are always smiling. Must just be Jesus and Richarlison are the exception.

Lucio always looked a bit or a nark mind you, maybe they could get him on the coaching staff.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 09:18:13 am
Lucio had Mexican gunslinger vibes.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 09:19:50 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 25, 2022, 08:58:17 am
I just dont get it. Are we really so hated that people are happy to see the game and league itself ruined by cheats just to stop us legitimately winning trophies?


YES
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 09:22:20 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 25, 2022, 08:58:17 am
I just dont get it. Are we really so hated that people are happy to see the game and league itself ruined by cheats just to stop us legitimately winning trophies?

This country is a disgrace.

It's the Man United fans i laugh at the most. I can't imagine Everton winning all those trophies and being happy just because it stopped United winning stuff and yet that's exactly how they feel about City. Bizarre take and a sign of how small time they have become.
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Dave McCoy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 04:22:44 pm
Are we sure Gundogan is coming back next season? Could have sworn he said he was done and wanted to go back to Germany but now I cant find the quotes. Some of the transfer podcasts are talking the same way. If thats true then theyre just one Rodri injury away from being screwed so in that light, plus the HG quota, the Phillips signing makes sense.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 04:47:08 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 25, 2022, 08:58:17 am
I just dont get it. Are we really so hated that people are happy to see the game and league itself ruined by cheats just to stop us legitimately winning trophies?

This country is a disgrace.

It's down to jealousy. Sadly, we live in a country that is steeped in jealousy and envy. A country that relishes and lauds failure as somehow glorious, whilst sniping at winners. It's the English way.

They see us as outsiders because we don't embrace their archaic, toxic ways. We work hard to win and, when we do, we celebrate it the way it should be celebrated. With fun and humour. Those outside of it hate seeing it. They wish it was them but, because it isn't, they pour scorn instead.

Personally, I'm happy to be disliked by those people. I don't want their approval or their respect, because I don't respect them or their negative, insular outlook.

If we win, they hurt. That's good enough for me. Not because I like other people hurting as such, but because I believe people should reap what they sow.

Abu Dhabi? Well they have no identity, they don't know how to celebrate and enjoy anything. They get about a thousand miserable faces at their parades and their trophies and parades are forgotten about the next day. No one really notices them or cares. In contrast, we are not only noticed, but actively obsessed over by most of the country. We live in the heads of most of English football. We are hot topic all year round. Our success hurts the bitter, the small-minded, the envious, the jealous and those who hate real winners in life. Sadly, this country is choc-full of such sour people. It's ingrained into the English psyche. Therefore, a club like ours, with a fanbase like ours, will attract the ire of that kind of person.

I learned years ago that in life it's better to be disliked for what you are, than be liked for something you're not. So, I say fuck the rest, and their self-harming fetish for seeing sportswashers killing the game they say they love. We are who and what we are. We celebrate what we win, and when we win we win legitimately. Abu Dhabi can say none of those things. The bitter, the sour, the envious and the jealous can just get on being consumed by their own bile and negativity.  :wave
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 04:51:17 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on June 25, 2022, 09:22:20 am
It's the Man United fans i laugh at the most. I can't imagine Everton winning all those trophies and being happy just because it stopped United winning stuff and yet that's exactly how they feel about City. Bizarre take and a sign of how small time they have become.
Never be kidded by Man United fans. Regardless of how big the perception of their club might be, their fanbase has always been really smalltime.

The Busby and Ferguson eras were wasted on most of them.

For such a supposedly massive club, you'd be hard pushed to find a more smalltime mentality. I'm 59, and I've never known them to be any different in my lifetime. Their club may have grown, but the mentality of most of the fanbase never did.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

wampa1

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 05:17:05 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on June 25, 2022, 08:55:49 am
Cant stand Gabriel Jesus. Think its the eyebrows.
He looks like Sweep
redgriffin73

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 05:21:45 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on June 25, 2022, 08:55:49 am
Cant stand Gabriel Jesus. Think its the eyebrows.

He is a living sad face emoji 😔

Quote from: wampa1 on June 25, 2022, 05:17:05 pm
He looks like Sweep

That's an insult to Sweep.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 05:23:45 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 25, 2022, 05:21:45 pm
That's an insult to Sweep.
It certainly is.

Sweep is ace.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 05:40:58 pm
it's the weird and creepy high cheekbones that protude from his face.

they scare the shit out of me - like they will just rip through his skin at some point.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 06:45:41 pm
Quote from: newterp on June 25, 2022, 05:40:58 pm
it's the weird and creepy high cheekbones that protude from his face.

they scare the shit out of me - like they will just rip through his skin at some point.
Always looks like hes about to burst out crying.

Maybe he will change if he signs for a proper club and doesnt have to tussle with the knowledge he is condoning the horrific human rights abuse of Abu Dhabi.
Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 06:54:39 pm
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 08:19:20 pm
Surely these cheats are now getting close to having a complete squad full of £40m+ signings?
Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 09:54:06 pm
Quote from: JRed on June 25, 2022, 08:19:20 pm
Surely these cheats are now getting close to having a complete squad full of £40m+ signings?

I honestly don't know how Ped manages to compete. Man's a genius.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 25, 2022, 11:07:04 pm
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/charles-accepted-1m-cash-in-suitcase-from-sheikh-j2pgnfsgx

Yet people think that English referees are not accepting any "gifts" ;D
farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 12:59:35 am
Quote from: JRed on June 25, 2022, 08:19:20 pm
Surely these cheats are now getting close to having a complete squad full of £40m+ signings?
Their bench will cost more than half the teams in the league. And that's just the official reported figure.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

KloppCorn

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 01:10:16 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 25, 2022, 08:18:07 am
Sometimes I feel like, as a fanbase, we are Frank Grimes and Man City are Homer Simpson. Everyone else are the general brain-dead football fans of this country.

Thats probably unfair on Homer though.
Grimey wasnt likeable though.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 01:23:10 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on June 25, 2022, 04:22:44 pm
Are we sure Gundogan is coming back next season? Could have sworn he said he was done and wanted to go back to Germany but now I cant find the quotes. Some of the transfer podcasts are talking the same way. If thats true then theyre just one Rodri injury away from being screwed so in that light, plus the HG quota, the Phillips signing makes sense.
I think he spoke out once upon a time about some thing called "human rights" or something, can't see that going down well with the Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash hierarchy.
elsewhere

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 06:42:25 am
If Sterling is leaving, Wilfried Bony may finally get some time.
12C

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 07:33:39 am
Quote from: Jwils21 on June 25, 2022, 08:55:49 am
Cant stand Gabriel Jesus. Think its the eyebrows.

Its the permanent sulk expression, I know the lad probably was born that way, but
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Drinks Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:23:50 am
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 01:10:16 am
Grimey wasnt likeable though.
Neither are we judging from the rest of the countrys reaction to us.

Its typical anti-scouse sentiment. Ive had it in non-football walks of life loads of times even though mine is a diluted accent. Its a form of micro-discrimination. I used to work for a well-known betting company and there was a discussion about where the next monthly meeting should be held, as it rotated around the country. A director on more than £250k a year said to the group, of me, we wont have it in his back yard or we wont be able to drive away after the meeting.

Theres a lot of bigotry throughout this increasingly horrible country towards Scousers.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 06:53:34 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:23:50 am
Neither are we judging from the rest of the countrys reaction to us.

Its typical anti-scouse sentiment. Ive had it in non-football walks of life loads of times even though mine is a diluted accent. Its a form of micro-discrimination. I used to work for a well-known betting company and there was a discussion about where the next monthly meeting should be held, as it rotated around the country. A director on more than £250k a year said to the group, of me, we wont have it in his back yard or we wont be able to drive away after the meeting.

Theres a lot of bigotry throughout this increasingly horrible country towards Scousers.

I've had shit like that said to me at work by directors too.
Scouse not English

Terry de Niro

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 08:41:12 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:23:50 am
Neither are we judging from the rest of the countrys reaction to us.

Its typical anti-scouse sentiment. Ive had it in non-football walks of life loads of times even though mine is a diluted accent. Its a form of micro-discrimination. I used to work for a well-known betting company and there was a discussion about where the next monthly meeting should be held, as it rotated around the country. A director on more than £250k a year said to the group, of me, we wont have it in his back yard or we wont be able to drive away after the meeting.

Theres a lot of bigotry throughout this increasingly horrible country towards Scousers.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:53:34 pm
I've had shit like that said to me at work by directors too.
I once played/entertained a bar in Alvor on the Algarve and the boss who was Portuguese tried this one on me. Whilst the majority of the punters laughed, as he told them that I was from Merseyside and to watch their handbags/wallets, etc.. I had a quiet word with him after my gig and told him there was my old job in Vilamoura and they were asking me to come back there. As I was packing his bar out, night after night, he decided to drop the bigotry and stereotype nonsense from then on.
spider-neil

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27512 on: Today at 06:23:31 am »
I've just seen the graphic that City earns the highest income in world football. Not 3rd, or 5th, they are number 1. More than Real Madrid or Barcelona. They earned more Liverpool despite all sponsorship deals, going further in every competition, appearing in more games and a higher average attendance in games.

At this point who even cares?
Online Elzar

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27513 on: Today at 08:42:41 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 24, 2022, 11:22:39 pm
Wonder if they will let him play in his favourite shoes



Looks like he lost his PE kit and had to play in Hagrid's
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27514 on: Today at 08:44:04 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:23:31 am
I've just seen the graphic that City earns the highest income in world football. Not 3rd, or 5th, they are number 1. More than Real Madrid or Barcelona. They earned more Liverpool despite all sponsorship deals, going further in every competition, appearing in more games and a higher average attendance in games.

At this point who even cares?

Could be stopped by banning sponsorships that are in anyway connected to club ownership, but I suppose that's too easy.

No doubt City would find a way around it regardless, but it would be a good start.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27515 on: Today at 08:46:02 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:44:04 am
Could be stopped by banning sponsorships that are in anyway connected to club ownership, but I suppose that's too easy.

No doubt City would find a way around it regardless, but it would be a good start.
Banning nation states from owning clubs would be a start
Online Crimson

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27516 on: Today at 08:46:04 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 24, 2022, 11:22:39 pm
Wonder if they will let him play in his favourite shoes



 :lmao

What is it with footballers and these crazy styles??
